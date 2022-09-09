Limited edition Gundam, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spider-Man, One Piece & more figurines on display, with discounts of up to 70% at Northpoint City pop-up event

Fans of toy figurines, this one’s for you.

From Sep. 9 to 15, 2022, Sheng Tai Toys will be having a Tamashii pop up event at Northpoint City, where close to 200 items will be on sale and display.

Apart from discounts of up to 70 per cent on the items, there will also be two limited edition Gundam Figures available at the event.

Included in their range of promotions are giveaways for items such as a pair of Gundam Fix Figuration Metal Composite Figures, worth over S$600, power banks and movie tickets.

Here are some of the products that will be available at the event:

Limited edition items

ROBOT SPIRITS RX-78-2 Gundam ver. A.N.I.M.E.~Clear Color~ - S$95

ROBOT SPIRITS RX-78GP01 GUNDAM GP01 ver. A.N.I.M.E -First Touch- - S$68

Figuarts Minis

This line from Tamashii Nations capitalises on the popular “super deformed” trend.

Featuring interchangeable parts and “Glittering Eyes”, these “desktop-friendly” figures stand out from any collection.

Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy X Family are among the anime franchises which are part of the collection.

Figuarts mini TAMAYO and YUSHIRO - S$39 each

Figuarts mini KENTO NANAMI, SUKUNA and CHOSO - S$39 each

Figuarts mini KAMADO TANJIRO, KAMADO NEZUKO and AGATSUMA ZENITSU - S$36 each

Figurines with the biggest discounts

NX Edge [EVA UNIT] 9TH ANGEL(EVANGELION PRODUCTION MODEL-03) - S$20 (78% off)

Figuarts Zero NARUTO UZUMAKI -RASENGAN- KIZUNA Relation - S$35 (70% off)

Chogokin HELLO KITTY (45TH anniversary) - S$28 (68% off)

NX Edge [EVA UNIT] EVANGELION TEST TYPE-01 NIGHT COMBAT ver. - S$30 (67% off)

Figuarts Mini MASH KYRIELIGHT - S$18 (67% off)

Promotional events

Top spenders event

The top three spenders from the entire event will each win a pair of Gundam Fix Figuration Metal Composite Figures worth over S$600.

Lucky draw event

A Figuarts Zero Yuji Itadori (worth S$108) will be given out daily via lucky draw.

Customers will be given one chance per S$100 spent in a single receipt.

Free power banks and movie passes

The first 50 customers will be given a wireless power bank (no minimum spend required).

There will also be a pair of movie passes for those who spend S$200 and above in a single receipt, while stocks last.

Instagram promo

Snap and share a photo with the Demon Slayer / Jujutsu Kaisen Instagram Wall on your public Instagram account and the top 20 posts with the most number of likes will walk away with a Tamashii Nations EZ-link card and tumbler.

For those who are not into the ‘gram, you can also stand a chance to win one of the 30 sets of Tamashii Nations EZ-link card and tumbler by completing a survey at the pop up event.

Exclusive discount for Mothership readers

Before you go, here’s a special discount for Mothership readers.

The first 100 readers will get S$5 off with a minimum purchase of S$50 worth of Tamashii products during the event.

Simply scan the QR code at the event site and use Promo Code $5OFF$50 during check out.

Tamashii POP UP @ Northpoint City

Address: Northpoint City Level 1 South Atrium (section near to Uniqlo)

930 Yishun Ave 2, Singapore 769098

Dates: Sep. 9 to 15, 2022

Opening hours: 10:30am - 10:30pm

