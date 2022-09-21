Win business class tickets & overseas hotel stays when you take part in charity run on Oct. 9, 2022

Great news for those who love keeping fit and doing good.

Star Alliance will be organising its first-ever charity run on October 9.

Here are five reasons why it’s worth signing up for, and why you should get your friends and family to do so too.

1) Business Class tickets to coveted destinations are up for grabs

As the world opens up again and we gradually return to normalcy, here’s your chance to win your next holiday on a Star Alliance member airline.

Star Alliance is the largest airline network in the world, with 26 members including carriers such as Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, United Airlines and Lufthansa.

As these carriers fly to 98 per cent of the world's countries (the widest network of any airline alliance), this should give you an idea of just how many flights are up for grabs.

2) Even slow(er) runners can win

Unlike other marathons in Singapore, all eligible run finishers will be entered into a lucky draw.

On the run day itself (after the run has ended), eligible participants will find out on the spot if they have won any prizes, and what prizes they have won. Wew.

3) Prizes also include luxe hotel stays and fancy dinners

The best part? Air tickets aren’t the only prizes to be won.

Other prizes include weekend stays at the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Pan Pacific Singapore and dining vouchers at Marina Bay Sands.

Great for those who love pampering themselves with luxurious meals and staycations.

4) Run to support healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19

You’ll be running for a good cause.

Proceeds of the run will be channelled by Community Chest towards supporting healthcare workers under The Courage Fund and the Healthcare Humanity Awards to recognise the bravery and dedication of healthcare workers in Singapore.

Just as we may be sick and tired of the pandemic, this is one way we can express our gratitude to the healthcare workers who are feeling even more strain and pressure.

5) Even kids can take part, so this is a great activity for families

Finally, everyone over the age of five can participate in the run, making it a family-friendly activity that even children can take part in.

Do note that participants below 21 years of age need parental or guardian consent to join, and participants below 18 are not eligible to win the run prizes.

Star Alliance 25th Anniversary Run 2022

Date: October 9, 2022

Start Time: 9am (5km) and 8am (10km)

Starting and Finishing Location: OCBC Square (in front of Kallang Wave Mall)

Registration Fees: S$55 (5km) and S$75 (10km)

Do note that the run is not timed.

The last day to register for the run will be 11:59pm on September 27, 2022.

Click here to sign up for the run and you might just win your next dream holiday.

