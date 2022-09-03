Up to 65% off: Mini drone, anti-theft bag, handheld steamer & other travel items you didn’t know you needed for your next vacation

What are your plans for your next trip?

Exploring a new city, an adventurous hike up a mountain, or a relaxing beach vacation with family and friends?

Regardless of your choice, you’ll no doubt need a few new travel essentials for your trip.

And of course, you’ll want to get in on some good deals while doing your pre-trip shopping.

Here are 10 travel items on sale right now that are bound to take your holidaying to the next level:

1.Mini drone with camera

RRP: S$1,349

Sale Price: S$1,320

Who wouldn’t want crisp 4K images and videos captured at breathtaking angles to look back on their holiday?

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has a 3-axis gimbal and 4K camera, making it the perfect addition to your picturesque holiday destination as it can take aerial videos and photos of the scenery.

Not only that, use it to level up your group selfies and portraits with just a click of a button on your phone.And, its lightweight foldable design (249g) won’t take up too much of your luggage allowance.

Click here to add to cart.

2.A smartwatch

RRP: S$88

Sale Price: S$61

Here’s a little secret to staying fit and active while indulging in delicious foods on your next trip – walk more!

The HUAWEI Band 7 Smartwatch can be your partner in crime when it comes to clocking in those 10,000 daily steps.

The watch allows easy access to calls, messages, weather forecasts and even control of your music playlist.

A key feature of the watch is that it has a two-week battery life, so you can freely embark on longer trips without needing to charge it.

Click here to add to cart.

You can grab the above and other must-have travel electronics during Shopee’s Super Tech Show happening from Sep. 9 to 11, where there will be discounts of up to 90 per cent off best selling electronics from HUAWEI, Roborock, Qisahn, Nintendo Official Store, Logitech, Xiaomi and PRISM+.

There will also be tech freebies (released 2pm, 5pm, 8pm daily) and you can even stand a chance to win a highly coveted PlayStation 5 gaming setup worth S$999.

3.Anti-theft backpack

RRP: S$103.41

Sale Price: S$35.49

You’ll likely be moving around a lot and carrying your cash, credit cards, passport and other important documents during your trip.

So, a good backpack is essential.

The Tigernu Laptop Backpack has an RFID smart anti-theft pocket to protect the valuables you need to carry.

A built-in 4.0A USB charging port allows you to quickly and conveniently charge your phone on the go, while the bag’s tough 1680D waterproof material protects all your items from water damage.

The bag comes in four colours: black, navy blue, sea blue and army green.

Click here to add to cart.

4.Hard case luggage

RRP: S$65 (24-inch normal lock) and S$80 (28-inch normal lock)

Sale Price: S$41.71 (24-inch normal lock) and S$51.21 (28-inch normal lock)

Hard case luggages can be pretty heavy.

The Travelsupplies World Polo hard suitcase luggage offers a nice balance between weight (from 3.3kg to 4.1kg, depending on size) and protection so you can travel in peace.

Available in three colours (blue, grey and black), it features expandable compartments so you can store more items after some holiday shopping.

Click here to add to cart.

5.Undereye treatment patches

RRP: S$44.40

Sale Price: S$33.30

Hours of travelling can make you sleep-deprived.

CNP Laboratory’s hydrogel eye lifting patches promise to fix dark eye circles in 15 minutes so you can look fresh for your holiday photos.The patches deliver a vitamin C intensive eye treatment that is enriched with hyaluronic acid, collagen and vitamin E.

This comes in a bundle of three packs, with each pack having four pairs of patches.

Click here to add to cart.

6.Facial night serum

RRP: S$175 (50ml) and S$299 (100ml)

Sale Price: S$80.75 (50ml) and S$131.10 (100ml)

Traveling to a country with a different climate can have an effect on your skin.

With a high level of hyaluronic acid, the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex locks in moisture for 72 hours and rejuvenates your skin - perfect for long flights.

The formula delivers a full eight hours of antioxidant protection for a fresh and youthful glow wherever you go.

Click here to add to cart.

7.Waterproof speaker

RRP: S$99

Sale Price: S$79

Whether you’re on a road trip with friends or chilling by the beach - good music is essential to liven up any occasion.

With its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, the JBL CLIP 4 Ultra-portable Waterproof Speaker is a great companion to bring along on all your travels.

These wireless Bluetooth speakers also have a 10-hour battery life so you can listen to your favourite songs all day.

Click here to add to cart.

8.Portable Hanging Neck Fan

RRP: S$32

Sale Price: S$12.35

Planning to go somewhere hot and sunny?

This portable hanging neck fan is a great addition to your travel essentials to keep you cool on your adventures.

It hangs around your neck, gently cooling your neck and face while freeing up your hands.

Click here to add to cart.

9.Handheld garment steamer

RRP: S$139

Sale Price: S$125

Final discount price at 12am, 12pm, 6pm: S$114

You’re bound to find some creases on your clothes after squeezing them into your luggage.

With this portable steamer, you won’t need an iron to keep your outfits looking good.

All you’ve got to do is fill its 70 ml tank with water and you’re ready to get steaming. It’s safe to use on all ironable garments and fabrics, so you don’t have to worry about burning your clothes.

Best of all, the handheld steamer is light and compact so it won’t take up too much weight or space in your luggage. It also comes with a heat-resistant bag for easy storage.

Click here to add to cart.

10.Lint remover

RRP: S$75.00

Sale Price: S$9.90

Heading for some winter fun with your thick wool coats and cashmere scarves?

Add the MI Xiaomi Mijia Lint Remover to keep your clothes lint-free.

The remover works on different types of materials including woolen cloth, wool fabrics, cashmere and silk.

It is also compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry around when you’re travelling.

Click here to add to cart.

Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Now that you've got your travel essentials sorted, it's time to make that trip happen.

To kickstart the year-end shopping season, Shopee is rewarding you as you shop with their 99 Pairs of Travel Packages giveaway, where you’ll stand a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to iconic destinations such as Iceland, Hokkaido, Greece and more.

Here’s all you have to do:

Fill in a simple form here. Collect “Golden Tickets” for every qualifying order(s) placed.

Pro tip: you’ll get three times the number of “Golden Tickets” when you place an order on 9.9 (Sep. 9) itself.

Winners will receive the prize in the form of travel vouchers and can select their preferred travel packages prizes within their respective winning tiers:

The Grand Prize

A pair of Travel Vouchers worth S$8,800 for a 8D7N Iceland Round Island Guided Tour by Singapore Airlines

Experience a fully escorted tour around Iceland’s ring road and discover stunning scenery and dramatic landscapes, including volcanoes, lava fields and hot springs

Tier 1 Package

Travel Vouchers worth S$6,000 per pair X 8

Destinations include Hokkaido, Maldives, Greece and Fiji Island

Tier 2 Package

Travel Vouchers worth S$2,500 per pair X 20

Destinations include Perth, Gold Coast and Dubai

Tier 3 Package

Travel Vouchers worth S$1,500 per pair X 70

Destinations include Hanoi, Bali and Chiang Mai

If that isn’t enough, Shopee is rewarding everyone with supersized deals, rewards and fun during their 9.9 Super Shopping Day happening from now to Sep. 9.

Enjoy greater savings by stacking vouchers to enjoy up to S$50 cashback, and don’t forget to redeem S$6 off S$50 brand vouchers and vouchers for free shipping with no minimum spend.

Super Travel Fair

What’s more, Shopee’s Super Travel Fair is happening from now to Sep. 9, where you can find everything else you need for your next getaway, including travel accessories, fashion, gadgets and more.

Want to save more on your hotel stay? Book your accommodation on Shopee now - in partnership with Agoda, you can access over a million hotel properties worldwide and save more with Shopee coins and vouchers.

You can even stand a chance to win a 3D2N hotel giveaway sponsored by Hilton Bali Resorts, Citizen M KL and Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach.

And one more thing - don’t forget to refer a friend to the Shopee app, and they’ll automatically get S$10 off their first in-app purchase, and you’ll be rewarded with 800 coins.

Top images via Shopee.

This sponsored article by Shopee is making the writer plan for what to get for her next holiday destination while at work.