Beer, race car simulator & special menu by S’porean chef at Clarke Quay from now till Oct. 2

To celebrate the return of the Singapore Grand Prix, beer company Peroni Nastro Azzurro will be hosting Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back with Passion event complete with beer, good food and even race car simulators.

The event will run from now till Oct. 2 at Clarke Quay, and attendees will be treated to a slew of performances by homegrown artists featuring regional and local bands.

Racing fans can look forward to a display of the Aston Martin Formula One™️ Team Replica Car.

Here’s a glimpse of what the event will look like:

Peroni Nastro Azzurro inspired dishes by Singaporean Chef

Singaporean lawyer turned chef, Woo Wai Leong, has whipped up Peroni Nastro Azzurro inspired dishes at the event.

Some of these dishes include Grilled Unagi (S$16), Grilled Sliced Octopus (S$24) and Baked Sweet Miso Cod (S$28).

The Grilled Unagi comprises open-faced mantou, topped with grilled unagi and finished with a basil pesto sauce while the Grilled Sliced Octopus is a chargrilled octopus dish served with mapo tofu and Bolognese sauce.

The Baked Sweet Miso Cod consists of a miso-baked cod served alongside a Peroni Nastro Azzurro-infused potato purée.

Find out more about Chef Woo Wai Leong’s collaboration with Peroni Nastro Azzurro in this video.

Claim a free pint of beer

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, many events and activities were put on hold.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro hopes to help attendees “move forward” by letting them exchange these plans for a free pint of Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

All you have to do is register for a free pint through this link and show proof at the event to redeem your free pint. These could include cancelled travel tickets, dinner reservations or meeting plans.

The link will also be available via Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s social media pages or at the event.

Patrons will then receive an SMS that will allow them to redeem their free pint at the event bar anytime during the duration of the event.

Race simulator, performances and Peroni Nastro Azzurro photo wall

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a race car driver, here’s your chance.

Race simulators will be available on race weekend from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 at the event grounds and attendees will be able to play if they purchase a Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

The top three fastest racers will receive three cartons of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, S$100 dining vouchers and exclusive Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and Aston Martin Formula One™ Team merchandise.

Each Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% for S$6/pint and regular Peroni Nastro Azzurro for S$9.

Performances

Attendees can also look forward to performances by homegrown artists and DJs including DJ Cherish and M1LDL1FE, with motorsport inspired sets and sounds.

Band/DJ Schedules:

Subsonic Eye, Sep. 22

M1LDL1FE, Sep. 30

Reverie, Oct. 1

The JumpStart, Oct. 2

DJ Cherish, Oct. 1, 2

Prizes to be won

Social media contest

Peroni Nastro Azzurro will be holding a social media contest which will run from now till Sep. 26 where attendees can share their experiences at the event.

Simply upload a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #BackWithPassion and tag Peroni Nastro Azzurro @Peronisg and you might win free-flow Peroni Nastro Azzurro beer and food, dining voucher and exclusive Aston Martin merch.

Three winners will be chosen and they can bring five friends each.

Find out more about Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back with Passion event here.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Back with Passion event

Where: Clarke Quay Fountain Square

When: Now till Oct. 2, 2022, 6pm to 11:59pm, daily

This sponsored article in collaboration with Peroni Nastro Azzurro made the writer feel excited for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.

Top photo via Peroni Nastro Azzurro