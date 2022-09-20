There’s actually a hospital in Joo Chiat, & it has been around for 80 years

Having spent most of my teenage years in the East Coast area, I was surprised when my colleague told me about the existence of a hospital in that area.

It was the hospital where her mother gave birth to her and, more recently, where she had given birth to an adorable baby girl too.

It speaks a lot about a hospital if multiple generations of the same family decide to welcome their newest member at the same place.

In this case, we’re referring to Parkway East Hospital.

80 years of history

First time hearing about it too? The hospital has a rather long history and has been around for over 80 years.

Tracing back to its roots, Parkway East Hospital was first known as Paglar Clinic and Maternity Hospital, started by an Eurasian surgeon named Charles Joseph Pemberton Paglar in 1942.

The hospital made its name for providing healthcare services to women in the 1970s and subsequently expanded to include more specialities in the 1980s, when it was known as the American Hospital of Singapore.

Parkway Holdings Limited took over the management of the hospital in 1995, and the hospital was rebranded as East Shore Hospital.

The hospital became a general acute care hospital with a medical specialist centre and a 24-hour clinic.

The period between 2009 and 2010 marked a new era, as it transformed into a boutique hospital, with facilities rejuvenated and expanded.

The hospital also welcomed more specialists, so as to provide patients with comprehensive care across multiple medical disciplines/specialties.

In 2010, East Shore Hospital was renamed as Parkway East Hospital. The rich history of this hospital was on display in the lobby when I dropped by for a visit.

A homely environment

Nestled in a tranquil neighbourhood and featuring marble wall cladding and perfumed air, Parkway East Hospital has a relaxed ambience and may even remind you of a hotel.

On top of that, what makes patients at Parkway East Hospital feel comfortable and at ease is definitely the quality of care and service from the hospital staff.

Senior Operations Manager Cheryl Tang said that she knows a number of patients by their names, and vice versa, after working at the hospital for over 30 years.

Tang recalled how a customer, who liaised with her on workers’ medical checks at the hospital, surprised her with a bouquet of flowers to convey her appreciation for Tang’s service.

Out of the numerous patients that Tang has served, she highlighted a particular couple with whom she had successfully resolved a dispute, and they eventually returned whenever they had medical needs.

Speaking to Mothership, senior nurse Emeline Lim shared how some mothers would remember her during their second pregnancy, and some would request Lim to help them at their labours.

Lim added that if her schedule does not allow it, she will visit these mothers in her free time.

Seasoned staff members & great team work

It’s not just the patients who feel comfortable at the hospital, the long-time staff members that Mothership spoke to describe the hospital as a “homely” workplace.

A handful of staff members have worked at the hospital for several decades and strong bonds were forged between staff members of different departments, both Tang and Lim shared.

Tang said that working at Parkway East Hospital is her 10th job, but this is the only one that she would call her “second home”.

“When I take up a job, I will commit to the job to the fullest extent. And this has not been overlooked in this organisation,” Tang shared appreciation for the opportunities she had received since she joined the hospital in 1983.

The senior operations manager had risen through the ranks after starting out as a clerk at the hospital.

Besides her personal growth, Tang also appreciates the collegial work environment at Parkway East Hospital, something that radiographer Joseph Teo values as well.

“When someone sees a patient who needs help, colleagues will come forward to help even though they might be from different departments,” Tang said.

Teo added that having such a close-knitted team enables the hospital to provide more personalised services to patients, as compared to the bigger hospitals.

“I had much trust and confidence in our own medical specialists and so, my first two grandchildren were both delivered by the same obstetrician, Dr Heng Tung Lan,” the 71-year-old shared.

Well, some prominent figures have also welcomed newborns here at Parkway East Hospital, including singers Derrick Hoh and Tay Kewei.

Now that you know more about Parkway East Hospital, this is a place that you can keep in mind if you or your family need medical care or assistance.

This is especially so for those staying in the east.

You can find out more about the hospital and its wide-ranging services here.

Details

Parkway East Hospital

Address: 321 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427990

A&E 24-hour walk-in clinic: 6340 8666

Phone appointment & general enquiry: 6377 3737

WhatsApp appointment: 8111 3777

