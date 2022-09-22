Up to 70% off for over 1,000 luxury products at NOVELA’s Member’s Day Sale from Sep. 22 to 25

Get to enjoy some of the finer things in life without paying full price for them this weekend.

From Sep. 22 to 25, NOVELA will be having their Member’s Day Sale, which can be accessed both online and at all their six physical locations islandwide.

Expect to see discounts of up to 70 per cent for thousands of luxury beauty brands from brands such as SK-II, Kiehl’s, La Mer, Estee Lauder and more.

This sale is only available to NOVELA members, sign up now to enjoy this privilege. Membership is free. You will receive a S$5 voucher when you sign up too.

Here are some of the best deals to look out for:

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Bold Lipstick #1971

Retail price: S$56

NOVELA sale price: S$47.60

Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette

Retail price: S$83

NOVELA sale price: S$49.90

Nars Blush (available in shades Orgasm and Behave)

Retail price: S$52

NOVELA sale price: S$39.90

Chloe Eau De Parfum

Retail price: S$119

NOVELA sale price: S$69.90

Gucci Bloom EDP

Retail price: S$160

NOVELA sale price: S$109.90

MCM Eau de Parfum (30ml)

Retail price: S$90

NOVELA sale price: S$79.90

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne

Retail price: S$110

NOVELA sale price: S$69.90

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask (10 sheets)

Retail price: S$180

NOVELA sale price: S$135

FRESH Soy Face Cleanser

Retail price: S$63

NOVELA sale price: 2 for S$89.90

Filorga NCEF-Night Mask

Retail price: S$122

NOVELA sale price: S$97.60

KIEHL’s Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot Solution

Retail price: S$210

NOVELA sale price: S$154.90

La Mer The Treatment Lotion

Retail price: S$255

NOVELA sale price: S$189.90

Cash vouchers & free gifts with a minimum spend

That’s not all. You can receive up to S$80 worth of cash vouchers when you make a minimum spend of the following (in a single receipt):

Spend a minimum of S$300 at NOVELA to receive a S$10 cash voucher

at NOVELA to receive a Spend a minimum of S$500 at NOVELA to receive a S$25 cash voucher

at NOVELA to receive a Spend a minimum of S$800 at NOVELA to receive a S$50 cash voucher

at NOVELA to receive a Spend a minimum of S$1,200 at NOVELA to receive a S$80 cash voucher

You can also receive these free gifts with a minimum spend of the following (in a single receipt):

Spend a minimum of S$200 to receive an exclusive lipsticks holder.

Spend a minimum of S$650 to receive an Estee Lauder Nutritious Super-Pomegranate Radiant Energy Lotion Intense Moist (200ml).

While you can enjoy the deals online via the NOVELA official online shop, you can also visit any of its seven outlets around Singapore if you want to see what products they have in person:

SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601

YUEHWA: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

[email protected] Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37, Singapore 307683

Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50, Singapore 828761

Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

To join their giveaways, you can follow NOVELA’s social media accounts for more details:

Top images via NOVELA

This sponsored article by NOVELA made this writer excited for their Members’ Day Sale.