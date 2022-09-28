Try Guy's Ned Fulmer admits to 'consensual workplace relationship' with co-worker, apologises to wife

Ned Fulmer has left The Try Guys.

This was announced in a statement on the U.S. comedy group's Instagram page.

He also posted a statement on his personal Instagram page, admitting that he had a "consensual workplace relationship".

The father-of-two apologised to his colleagues and his wife, Ariel Fulmer.

"The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention," the statement added.

Ariel also posted a statement thanking everyone who reached out to her.

The statement shared similar sentiments to Ned: "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family."

She also requested for privacy for the sake of their children.

The couple has been married since June 2012.

What happened?

The departure comes after a viral Reddit thread discussed recent happenings surrounding Ned.

He was spotted allegedly being intimate with Alexandria Herring, a video producer, at a bar in New York City.

Someone apparently tipped off Will Thayer, Herring's fiance of a video allegedly of Ned and Herring kissing at a club.

According to The Try Guys' About page, Herring works as a production manager for the team.

Fans also noticed that Ned had not been appearing in recent Try Guys videos and was cut off from the Try Guys intro sequence.

His last Instagram appearance was posted on Sep. 5.

What is Try Guys?

The Try Guys were originally from media company Buzzfeed, and featured: Ned, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang.

Try Guys gained popularity and a growing fanbase with light-hearted videos like "The Try Guys Try Drag For The First Time".

The quartet left Buzzfeed in 2018 to start their own production company 2nd Try LLC, with The Try Guys as its flagship channel.

Throughout his time with The Try Guys, Ned embodied the personality of a family man, often gushing over his wife.

He is often heard saying "... my wife" in videos.

Together with his wife, Ned published a cookbook titled "The Date Night Cookbook".

They also used to appear together regularly on The Try Guys' YouTube channel.

Top image from @tryguys, @arielmfulmer and Reddit.