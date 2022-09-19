S’pore’s biggest Iron Man fan gets to feel like Tony Stark with these Mayer electronic appliances

I’m the biggest Marvel nerd on the face on the planet. Or at least, at the office.

Don’t believe me? Maybe this will convince you:

Or this:

Out of all the Avengers, my favourite is Iron Man. Partly because of the groundbreaking performance of Robert Downey Jr, the man who ignited a multi-billion dollar franchise. But also partly because of his portrayal in the comic books.

Iron Man may be a hero but he isn’t a perfect man. Most days he isn’t even a good one. He is flawed and has self-doubts, struggling with his responsibilities. Even if your knowledge of the character just comes from the movies, you can see the hint of world-weariness Downey Jr brings to the role.

The other reason I like Iron Man? The way he uses his intelligence and mechanical abilities to build situations to his problems. Yes he has burdens, but he can rise above them by using his head and his hands.

While I can’t pick up a hammer without accidentally injuring myself, a range of products from homegrown electronics brand Mayer lets me pretend, if only for a moment, that I could be just like a genius, billionaire playboy philanthropist.

These days working from home is more common than it used to be, but it’s unlikely that you want to run your air conditioner round the clock. At the same time, your room may be a bit too small for a big enough fan.

Desk fans are the solution. Compact and more environmentally-friendly, this high velocity fan has eight speeds, can oscillate and has a timer function of up to eight hours.

It’s also quiet enough that you won’t bother any household pets.

And it comes with a handy remote in situations where you’re lying on your bed and you’re feeling too comfortable to get up and fiddle with the fan. (Which has happened to me more times than I care to admit)

Promo price: S$148

But if you do have enough space for a standing fan, Mayer has one too.

Not only does it have a timer, and swivel around, it can also tilt up and down at your preferred angle.

In fact, both left-right and up-down oscillation angles are customisable - with three angle options for each ranging from 30 - 90°.

Three modes (normal, natural and sleep) allows you to customise your cooling experience so you can stay cool hands free at any time of day.

Another great thing about the bigger fan is that it’s rechargeable, so it doesn’t have to be plugged in all the time. Once you charge it up, you can place it anywhere you like, wireless!

While it’s not arc reactor powered, the battery charges very quickly in 5 hours for a use time of up to 26.5 hours.

Handy for movie nights when a big group comes over.

The base is even detachable, so you can turn the standing fan into a desk fan simply by removing the middle rod.

Promo price: S$299

Of course, you can’t be a superhero without getting fit and healthy. A good way to achieve that goal is getting enough nutrients, and a good blender can help you make your own shakes.

The personal power blender has two modes, one for “hard” ingredients like carrots or other vegetables and fruits with a hard texture like frozen fruit, and one for softer ingredients like berries and bananas.

Either way, you need to add a decent amount of water for the blending process to work more smoothly.

I let the blender chop away at my cubes of frozen watermelon at first before I realised I had to add a bit more water. I told you I’m not a genius.

But once I did, it worked very well.

It also had no issues on “soft mode”, letting me conjure up a delicious banana, blueberry and yogurt smoothie.

The neat thing about the blender is that the tank doubles as a smoothie bottle.

You can literally unscrew the blender blades lid, put on a bottle top and voila - you can drink directly from the BPA-free bottle. It also has a wide tip, which makes it easier for you to consume chunkier ingredients, like chia seeds. Perfect for gym enthusiasts who want a nice protein shake to go with their workout.

I also appreciated the sticky pads at the base of the blender so it doesn’t topple over easily. And it comes with a four-stage timer that lets you know exactly how long you have to wait before the blending is done.

What’s more, the blender came with a set of two bottles with the unique Stark Industries design, not just one, so I found it convenient to swap them out and clean the used one, while having another bottle ready to go.

Did I make a smoothie and pretend I was Tony Stark in Iron Man 2, trying to eat healthy to stave off a mysterious ailment? You bet I did.

Promo price: S$89

What’s the one thing all engineers need for a long night of creative inspiration? Caffeine, of course.

Whether you prefer coffee or tea, the electric kettle gets the job done.

The kettle is triple walled, so you don’t have to worry about burning your fingers to pick it up or boiled water turning cold too quickly while you’re working on your latest project.

The interior of the kettle is made of Food Grade stainless steel, on top of a layer of plastic, and then another layer of stainless steel. Each layer has a gap which also serves as air insulation, and a step above other kettles on the market with single or double layers.

Safety first, especially if you have young relatives who don’t think twice about picking up a potentially hot item.

But the interior is all metal, and look – it has no extra heating elements that come into contact with your beverage, so you don’t have to worry about melting any extra bits of plastic inside.

It’s quick and easy to use, whether you want a hot cuppa or just some hot water for a pack of cup noodles.

Promo price: S$79

I made a mistake when first trying it out. I thought it was a humidifier, and therefore filled the tank with water.

But when I did so and pressed the power button, the machine flashed a red warning light.

I then realised that it was a dehumidifier, which sucks moisture out of the air. It can sense when there is too much water, and wants you to empty the tank.

If you’re having a particularly sweaty night, this little gadget works like a charm. It also helps to keep your belongings dry, which is great for a big comic book collector like me.

It has different coloured lights and cycles through them one by one, and could double as a nightlight if you keep it beside your bed. You can even freeze the light at your favourite colour - you know I chose blue for that arc reactor glow.

Plus it looks like just the sort of thing a mad scientist – or a superhero – would have in their room to impress friends and foe alike.

Promo price: S$79

The Marvel x Mayer Iron Man Collection will launch on September 19.

Be sure not to miss out on your chance to feel like an Avenger.

