You can now pick up booze for last-minute drinking sessions from 56 Shell Select stores in S’pore

It’s the end of a long work week, and you want to celebrate.

If you’re looking for some easily accessible and economical options for wine-o-clock, why not tap on Cellarbration’s newest collaboration?

In collaboration with Shell, Cellarbration is bringing selected alcohol to 56 Shell Select stores across the island.

Now, you can hit the nearest Shell Select before 10:30pm to pick up some last-minute booze for a chill and fun night.

Exclusive promotions available

For the uninitiated, Cellarbration is a local alcohol retailer and e-commerce platform that sells a wide selection of liquor from beers, to wines, spirits, and whiskies.

Depending on where you’re rushing off to and how much you need a drink, there are drink options for everyone.

Here are some of the selections we’ve identified that will provide more bang for your buck.

Beers

For those looking for something more light and refreshing, there’s Budweiser beer (six cans x 355ml, going for S$19.50).

Wines

Alternatively, wine options are available to jazz up the night.

Try the Two Oceans Shiraz or the Two Oceans Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot for an elegant bottle of red at S$31; or pick up the Zonin Friuli Pinot Grigio (S$36), for a crisp bottle of white.

Spirits

If you want something with a bit more kick, there’s also a selection of spirits, such as gin and whisky.

Gin-lovers can count on the Tanqueray London Dry Gin, which retails at S$74.40.

Or, pick up the Singleton Dufftown Single Malt Whisky as a neat gift for friends and family.

The whisky price varies according to its age, with the 12-year whisky costing S$92, the 15-year whisky costing S$119.40, and the 18-year whisky costing S$178.40.

These are just some of the alcohol options available at Shell Select, so no one needs to know that your nice gift was a last minute one.

Best of all, the alcohol options listed above are easily available at your convenience to pick up and go, before heading to your next destination.

Here’s a nifty map that displays all of the Shell Select stores located in Singapore, for easy reference.

Just note that no sale of alcohol is allowed after 10:30pm, and remember not to drink and drive.

Redeem two free glasses of beer with a S$99 purchase

From Sep. 12 to 30, 2022, Mothership readers can redeem two free glasses of beer at any of Cellarbration’s Bistro & Bottle Shops with a minimum spend of S$99 on alcohol at any Shell Select.

A physical voucher will be given to redeem the free glasses of beer for one-time usage only.

The voucher will be limited to the first 10 purchases per Shell Select store.

Sign up for free to become a Cellarbration member as well in order to enjoy this perk.

You can do so via Cellarbration’s website or in-app (for iPhone and Android respectively).

You can find the addresses and opening hours of Cellarbration’s bistros here.

Top images via Cellarbration

This sponsored article by Cellarbration made the writer look forward to Friday.