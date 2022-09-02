Get a free IPL session during Japan IPL Express’ 9th anniversary celebration on Sep. 3 & 4, 2022

If you’ve ever wanted to experience an Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment, Japan IPL Express has the perfect event for you.

From Sep. 3 to 4, Japan IPL Express will be celebrating its 9th anniversary with their Free IPL weekend happening at all 14 outlets islandwide.

You Call The Shots™ on Free IPL Weekend

On Sep. 3 and 4, visit any of Japan IPL Express’ 14 outlets islandwide from 10:30am to 9pm to enjoy 100 free IPL Shots™ (worth S$240).

With the free IPL Shots™, you can choose which desired area(s) you’d like to try IPL on.

That’s because Japan IPL Express wants to empower their customers with their new tagline, “You Call the Shots™”.

Sep. 3, Saturday, is open only for existing Japan IPL Express customers while Sep. 4, Sunday, is open for all customers, both new and existing.

If you're a new customer, you will even receive an additional 20 free IPL Shots™.

On the promotional weekend, customers can request to use their free IPL Shots™ on any treatment area except for Brazilian, Boyzilian, and a Full Facial.

Customers can even choose whether to use all 100 free IPL Shots™ on the day itself, or to use them partially (with minimum 20 Shots™) on the day, and save the remaining Shots™ for another session within one month.

The best part?

Customers who quote MS20 on Sep. 3 and 4 at any Japan IPL Express outlet can redeem an additional 20 IPL Shots™(worth S$48).

That’s not all.

Any customer who has redeemed their 100 free IPL Shots™ may also purchase 90 Shots™ for just S$29 (U.P. S$216) post-session.

For more information about Japan IPL Express’ Free IPL Weekend, click here.

What is IPL exactly?

For the uninitiated, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) is a non-invasive treatment that is fast and suitable for a wide range of skin and hair removal concerns.

Japan IPL Express uses state-of-art equipment that emits a pulse of light directly onto the skin.

Depending on whether you choose skin solution or hair removal treatment, the light energy breaks down excess pigmentation to give you a more even skin tone, or destroys hair follicles to help cease hair growth.

Some areas of concern that Japan IPL Express can help to address include:

Hair removal

Acne treatments

Skin blemishes and pigmentation

Vascular lesions

“No Packages, No Appointments” – You Call the Shots™

Think of an appointment at an IPL salon and you might envision pushy sales people, hard selling and a not-so-great time, especially if you’re not looking to buy any packages.

At Japan IPL Express, however, their ‘No Packages, No Appointments’ motto means that customers are given the freedom and autonomy to walk in for an IPL treatment whenever is convenient for them and not be locked in by any hard-sell packages; hence their catchy tagline, ‘You Call the Shots™’.

As Singapore’s first unisex IPL salon, Japan IPL Express also welcomes people of all genders.

Inside Japan IPL Express’ Gorgeous Salons

Let’s take a look at their salons.

Japan IPL Express has 14 outlets in Singapore, providing a one-of-a-kind salon experience with a wide range of offerings.

They’ve recently opened an outlet at JEM to serve the westies: the new store boasts four aesthetic rooms and a gorgeously designed interior to make you feel supremely pampered.

The brand’s Paya Lebar Quarter outlet is also a real treat: upon entering the main entrance, customers will find themselves in a clean and minimalist space that’s soothing to the eyes.

The corridor area is lined with wooden seating for you to take a rest while waiting for your turn.

Dreamy, floating light fixtures adorn the ceilings, emitting warm light that adds to the overall ambience of the salon.

The treatment rooms are white-blue themed and minimally furnished, providing a comfortable yet fuss-free experience for customers.

Japan IPL Express Outlets

Here’s a list of the 14 Japan IPL Express outlets in Singapore:

Century Square White Sands Paya Lebar Quarter NEX Waterway Point AMK Hub Bedok Mall Funan Raffles Place MRT Somerset MRT Holland Village MRT Jurong Point Northpoint City JEM

This sponsored article by Japan IPL Express made this writer want to go for her very first IPL treatment.

Top images via Japan IPL Express