Get free BTS merch by taking a Gojek ride to specific S'pore malls

Gojek customers, here’s something you won’t want to miss out on.

Gojek has recently collaborated with BTS to offer customers a chance to get their hands on exclusive BTS merchandise.

Live-sized BTS totem

From September 2022, ​​a live-sized BTS totem will be placed at different malls in Singapore for the next few weeks.

How to receive exclusive BTS merchandise

On selected days, two Billboard Men will be situated at the mall’s location from 11am to 6pm.

Customers who book a Gojek ride to the selected mall location on any day, and flash the completed trip order page to the Billboard Men will receive one exclusive BTS merchandise.

Do note that each completed ride will entitle customers to one merchandise, while stocks last.

Details

To find out which shopping mall is participating in the promotion and when the Billboard Men will be at the mall to hand out exclusive BTS merchandise, simply tune in to Gojek’s social media channels, app push notifications and newsletters.

Customers can then book a Gojek ride to the selected mall and look for the two Billboard Men.

The pick up point for your Gojek ride can be from any location, but the destination has to be the selected mall location for that week.

No minimum Gojek fare is required.

Be sure to follow Gojek’s Instagram and Facebook and download the app for iPhone here and android here.

Promo code for S$3 off Gojek rides to malls

Don’t forget to apply the promo code GOTOMALLS for S$3 off two rides to/from any malls.

The promo can be redeemed monthly and can be used any time from now till Oct. 31, 2022 from 10am to 10pm daily.

Redemptions are limited. In addition, your pick up and/or drop off point has to be a mall in Singapore.

Here’s how you can redeem the promo code:

Pssst, congrats on finishing this article.

The next mall location the BTS totem will be at is Funan from September 9 to 15, while the Billboard Men will be situated at Funan on September 9, 10 and 11.

Don’t say we bojio.

This sponsored article in collaboration with Gojek made the writer want to receive the BTS merchandise.

Top photo via Gojek