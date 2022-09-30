5 must-try stalls at Food Republic if you haven't already done so

It’s no secret that many Singaporeans go to Food Republic for affordable and delicious meals.

The food court is also especially popular with families or groups of friends who want a variety of dishes to cater to different taste buds.

If you are looking for new dishes to try out at Food Republic, here are some stalls to consider.

Shami Banana Leaf Delights

Where: Food Republic Causeway Point

Shami Banana Leaf Delights has over 30 years of hawker experience dishing out fragrant bowls of briyani.

Their special dishes include Chicken Briyani (S$8.60) and Mutton Briyani (S$10).

HeNiu Teppanyaki

Where: Food Republic Wisma Atria and Food Republic [email protected]

HeNiu Teppanyaki offers “restaurant-quality” teppanyaki at value-for-money prices.

Their signature black pepper sauce contains 13 different ingredients and spices which have been simmered overnight to bring out its flavour.

Customers can tuck into a range of meats such as beef, chicken, pork, seafood and lamb.

Some of their special dishes are Tenderloin Steak Premium Set (S$29.80) and Sliced Chicken Leg Value Set (S$12).

Tasty Sarawak Kolo Mee

Where: Food Republic Shaw Lido

Sarawak Kolo Mee offers a variety of dishes such as Kuching Kolo Mee (S$6.80). Each bowl comes with a generous serving of springy kolo mee.

Other delectable dishes include Kuching Laksa (S$7.90), and Sibu Mee Kampua (S$6).

Fun fact: the cook at Sarawak Kolo Mee once apprenticed to a Sarawak Chef, so diners can expect to be treated to an authentic fare.

Divine Chicken Pot

Where: Food Republic Westgate and Food Republic Wisma Atria

Divine Chicken Pot specialises in chicken pots using traditional Sichuan recipes created over 30 years ago.

Diners can opt from a variety of dishes such as Chicken Pot (from S$8.80) and Burning Noodles (S$6.80).

Spice lovers will be pleased to know that they can customise their own Chicken Pot with their preferred spice level.

Kam’s Roast Express

Where: Food Opera ION Orchard

Kam’s Roast Express has roots from Kam’s Roast Goose, a renowned One Michelin Star restaurant in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau from 2015 to 2022.

Some of the dishes available include the Roasted Duck Rice (S$7.80) and Crispy Roasted Pork Rice (S$7.80).

If you can’t decide on just one, consider the Four Treasure Rice (S$11.80) which comprises Roasted Duck, Char Siew, Soya Sauce Chicken and half a Salted Egg.

Receive Cashback when you pay with ShopBack Pay

If any of these stalls catches your eye, you will be happy to know that Food Republic has partnered with ShopBack to offer Cashback and a slew of promotions (terms and conditions apply).

For instance, get eight per cent return Cashback every time you use ShopBack Pay.

Plus, from Oct. 1 till Oct. 31 with a minimum payment of S$5 (limited to one per user):

Get additional S$2 Cashback when you use ShopBack Pay with UOB cards

Receive a free drink (hot teh, hot kopi, barley) when you pay with ShopBack Pay, with a minimum payment of S$5 (limited to one per user)

View the full list of Food Republic outlets here and download ShopBack Pay here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with ShopBack Pay made the writer want to go to the nearest Food Republic outlet.