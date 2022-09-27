Up to 80% off on household appliances at EuropAce warehouse sale in Changi from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2

If there’s one thing Singaporeans can collectively agree on, it’s this: We love sales.

From Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, EuropAce will be having a massive warehouse sale with discounts of up to 80 per cent as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

During this period, you can expect to browse through more than S$10 million worth of home appliances.

There will be a "Display Unit" sale, where you can find these items at discounted prices:

Air fryer (from S$9.90)

Portable aircon (from S$99)

Stand fan (from S$9.90)

Washing machine (from S$99)

Bar fridge (from $99)

Wine chiller (from S$99)

Daily deals with limited sets

EuropAce will also be having “Super Special Deals” for the last few units of these brand new products (Note: the quantity is highly-limited).

EAF 7701Y Steam Airfryer

Usual price: S$399

Sale price: S$199.90 (last 10 sets)

This is a three-in-one steam air fryer, which allows you to air fry, steam, or use it as a combi-cooker.

EBF Z1 Dual Wings Purifying Bladeless Fan (white only)

Usual price: S$499

Sale price: S$299 (while stocks last)

This is Singapore’s first dual-wing bladeless fan that also functions as an air-purifier.

Featuring an award-winning design, the fan has a medical-grade Korean HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter to ensure high quality air filtration.

EPU 3380Z Air Purifier

Usual price: S$249

Sale price: S$99.90 (last 20 sets)

This smart air purifier contains a medical-grade HEPA filter with UV care.

It is also Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing you to use with either Google Home or Amazon Alexa for convenience.

Daily Deals

There will also be daily deals offered on different days. These deals have attractive prices and they are limited to the first 30 customers only.

ESF 4160W 16-inch Standing Fan

Usual price: S$99

Sale price: S$39.90 (last 30 sets on Sep. 29)

This is a double-blade standing fan with a powerful full copper motor.

It also has a lockable grill for safety.

ESB 3161S 5L Yuan Yang Electric Steamboat

Usual price: S$79.90

Sale price: S$39.90 (last 30 sets on Sep. 29)

This electric steamboat has two compartments, allowing you dual-pot use for two separate soups.

EAF 3261Y 2.6L Air Fryer

Usual price: S$89.90

Sale price: S$39.90 (last 30 sets on Sep. 30)

This air fryer comes with an LED display touchscreen panel.

There are six cooking pre-sets with an auto-ready bell to let you know when your food is ready.

EAP 5251W 2.5L Electric Air Pot

Usual price: S$69.90

Sale price: S$39.90 (last 30 sets on Sep. 30)

Boasting one-touch operation, this air pot has a two-way water dispensing function.

It also has a large lid opening for easy filling and cleaning.

ETF 1139 Tower Fan

Usual price: S$129.90

Sale price: S$49.90 (last 30 sets on Sep. 30)

This is a powerful 60-watt tower fan that that comes with remote control.

ESF 2160W 16-inch Stand Fan

Usual price: S$84.90

Selling price: S$29.90 (last 30 sets on Oct. 1)

This stand fan comes with a two-hour timer.

When you purchase this fan, you will be given an eight-year motor warranty and a two-year parts warranty.

ETO 1091S Toaster Oven

Usual price: S$59.90

Sale price: S$29.90 (last 30 sets on Oct. 2)

With a 9L capacity, this toaster oven is able to accommodate large food items, such as an eight-inch pizza.

The oven also has a removable wire rack and crumb tray for easy cleaning.

EHV A3230 Cordless Handstick Vacuum

Usual price: S$249

Sale price: S$99.90 (last 30 sets on Oct. 2)

This handstick vacuum cleaner contains a strong 23,000PA suction power, leaving your home clean and dust-free.

Other promos

If you’re a BTO home-owner, here’s some good news for you.

EuropAce will be having these BTO bundle deals:

Bundle 1: Five items for S$1,888 (U.P. S$2,695) with free gifts worth S$1,000

450L top mount fridge

8.5kg front load washer

7kg tumble dryer

2-burner gas hob

Deluxe slim hood

Free gifts worth S$1,000 included in Bundle 1:

20L deluxe oven

Canister vacuum cleaner

20L storage heater

Smart air purifier

Bundle 2: Six items for S$3,888 (U.P. S$6,894) with free gifts worth $2,000

System 3 air con 3 split aircon (9k BTU X 3)

639L side-by-side fridge

8.5kg front load washer

7kg tumble dryer

3-burner gas hob

Deluxe chimney hood

Free gifts worth S$2,000 included in Bundle 2:

30L deluxe oven

Canister vacuum cleaner

20L storage heater

Smart air purifier

You can also take advantage of Atome's "buy now pay later" plans during the sale.

EuropAce Warehouse Sale

Where: 10 Changi South Street 3 (Singapore 486147)

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30 & 10am to 6pm from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2

Sale period: Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2022

All images courtesy of EuropAce.

This sponsored article by EuropAce made the writer want to buy a new air fryer for her mother.