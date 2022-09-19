Looking for a career change? These jobs are in demand.

The last two years of pandemic-mandated lockdowns have made us more reliant on technology than ever before, thus accelerating digital transformation.

Businesses across all sectors are pushed to develop better delivery of services and products by digitalising their processes and operations.

Employees and jobseekers are also expected to pick up digital skills to remain agile and relevant in the increasingly digital world.

Data analytics is crucial for business growth

Data analytics is one of the hottest, most in-demand and fastest-growing fields in the digital world today.

The data industry has seen rapid growth in Singapore, and the need for data management and interpretation has increased the demand for skilled professionals.

It is highly sought after by every industry, from healthcare to cybersecurity to supply chain and logistics. Companies are looking for the right employees to help them grow their businesses.

If you are looking to jumpstart your career in data analytics, these five jobs are worth considering as you plan your next move.

1. Digital marketing manager

For digital marketers, the success of their campaigns is often measured by the return on investment of their digital marketing strategy.

In the rapidly evolving digital world, especially with platforms like TikTok and Meta, it is almost a no-brainer that a well-rounded marketer should be able to spot trends and patterns and leverage big data to implement data-driven marketing decisions.

The traditional definition of a digital marketing manager is changing, and clients are now looking beyond just doing advertisements online but understanding their audiences and creating meaningful conversations through data.

2. Project Manager

It is commonly understood that project managers oversee a project throughout its entire lifecycle.

However, with the advancements in technology and the need for businesses to transform digitally, some sectors prefer their project managers to make more informed and sensible decisions based on collected data.

The ability to collect, analyse and interpret data thus becomes a key factor in allocating resources and aligning goals across all stakeholders.

3. UX Designer

Ever realised how easy it was to navigate and check out your shopping cart? That is largely attributed to UX designers, who optimise applications, improving the ease of use and thus creating the best user experience for customers.

With the use of data analytics skills and tools, UX designers can gain a deeper understanding of how users interact with a business’s website, apps, and other digital products. For example, conversion rates, user flow maps, web metrics, and real-time analytics.

4. Data scientist

Data scientists are required to analyse big data and make sensible predictions using statistics, machine learning algorithms, and predictive modelling processes. They develop data-driven solutions tailored to the needs of a business.

Data analytics skills are essential as their day-to-day responsibilities include gathering and cleaning of data, detecting trends and patterns, constructing models to address business problems, and presenting insights via data visualisation.

Data scientists play a crucial role in helping business leaders make better decisions.

5. Data analyst

Data analysts are responsible for generating valuable insights from data sets to help businesses make informed decisions and solve their problems.

Due to the ever-growing volume of data being produced daily, data analysts are needed more than ever.

They collect, analyse and interpret relevant data using tools such as Excel, SQL and Tableau. These data are then used to make predictions, provide actionable insights, and identify opportunities for further innovation and revenue growth.

To excel in this role, it is recommended that one possesses qualities such as attention to detail, the ability to identify trends, and good communication.

As seen above, data analytics skills are needed across many jobs. These are just five from a list of 10 career paths you can consider.

What if I don’t have a data analytics background?

Here’s how you can develop this highly sought-after skill and break into the field, whether it’s for your first job, career development or a job switch.

Leading tech educator Vertical Institute offers coding bootcamps in Data Analytics, Data Science and User Experience Design. Classes are conducted live virtually, led by expert practitioners from Google, Grab, Alibaba and more.

Not only will you gain valuable hands-on experience and unlimited access to course materials, you will also get to embark on a capstone project where you are to apply the skills you’ve acquired and solve a real-world problem.

The courses are accredited by IBF, and you will receive a professional certificate upon completion.

Tech skills for beginners

If you are new to the world of data analytics, don’t worry, as the courses are designed for beginners and those with little to no background in the tech arena.

There is a course subsidy of up to 90 per cent for Singaporeans and permanent residents until December 31 2022. The balance fees can be offset using SkillsFuture credits or NTUC UTAP. Class slots are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This trend shows no sign of stopping or slowing down, so getting on board the data analysis train may just be the ticket to future-proofing your career.

Click here to find out more.

This is a sponsored article by Vertical Institute.

Top image via Mimi Thian on Unsplash