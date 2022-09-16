Chope offering over 1,000 deals, including 1-for-1s for ramen, cake & more, to help save money when dining out

Looking for dining options that won’t burn a hole in your wallet?

Chope is having a Birthday Flash Sale on Sep. 23, 2022, with over 1,000 1-for-1 deals and discounts.

One simply needs to purchase the F&B deals on Chope, and flash them when dining in to redeem.

Whether you’re going out with bae or friends, it will be worth having these affordable deals in your back pocket, now that everything has become more expensive.

Here are eight restaurants and cafes recommended by Chope Singapore.

1. Torasho Ramen Bar

Torasho Ramen Bar specialises in ramen and Japanese cuisine.

Some of its signature dishes include its sashimi, Truffle Tonkatsu and Tsukemen broths.

On Sep. 23, Torasho will be offering 1-for-1 deals for some of its ramen bowls at S$21.20 (U.P. S$42.40).

The ramen choices available are: Tonkotsu ramen, Truffle Tonkotsu, Gyokai Tonkotsu, Tsukemen “Singapore Best” ramen, and Uni & Cha Shu Tsukemen.

Details

Address: 391A Orchard Road, Takashimaya, Singapore 238873

When: Redeemable from Monday to Sunday, 11:30am-3pm

2. Cake Spade

If you have a sweet tooth, why not indulge in some scrumptious cakes from Cake Spade?

For the uninitiated, Cake Spade is a one-stop dessert store that sells all kinds of uniquely flavoured cakes, baked desserts, and tea.

For the Chope Birthday Flash Sale, Cake Spade will be offering 1-for-1 deals priced from S$8.58 on Sep. 23.

Cake choices include:

1-for-1 Lychee Rose or the Chocolate Black Out Cake at S$9.68 (U.P. S$19.36)

1-for-1 Hummingbird Cake at S$8.58 (U.P. S$17.16)

1-for-1 Molten Cake with Ice Cream at S$14.19 (U.P. S$28.39). Ice cream flavours include vanilla, salted caramel, and chocolate.

1-for-1 Midnight Brownie with Ice Cream at S$11.55 (U.P. S$23.10). Ice cream flavours include vanilla, salted caramel, and chocolate.

Details

Address: 283 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058832

When: Redeemable from Monday to Saturday, during opening hours

3. Hey Long Cha

Then there’s bubble tea, a sweet treat that is arguably fit for every occasion.

On Sep. 23, Hey Long Cha will be offering 1-for-1 Boba Milk Tea (Large) at only S$4.80 (U.P. S$9.60).

Switch it up as there’s many flavours to choose from, such as:

Green Milk Tea with Boba, Ceylon Black Milk Tea with Boba, Earl Grey Milk Tea with Boba, and Oolong Milk Tea with Boba.

Details

Address:

5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Changi City Point, #01-K11, Singapore 486038

10 Anson Rd, International Plaza, #01-10, Singapore 079903

1 Jln Dusun, #01-16, Singapore 329363

When: Redeemable from Monday to Sunday, during opening hours

4. Daejim KBBQ

For a feast, get the 1-for-1 deal from Daejim KBBQ, a Korean BBQ restaurant located within the Central Business District.

Enjoy a post-work celebration with colleagues, or just kick back with fellow meat-lovers.

The 1-for-1 deals for meat platters begin from S$27.50, and include premium cuts such as:

1-for-1 Black Pork Belly at S$27.50 (U.P. S$55)

1-for-1 Wagyu karubi short plate at S$38.50 (U.P. S$77)

1-for-1 Prime beef short rib at S$49.50 (U.P. S$99)

Details

Address: 4 Craig Rd, Singapore 089664

When: Redeemable from Monday to Sunday, during opening hours

Alternative deals and discounts

Alternatively, enjoy at least 30 per cent off various food options at the following restaurants and retailers.

5. Senshi Sushi & Grill

At Senshi Sushi & Grill, get 30 per cent off its signature ala-carte buffet, which features fresh sashimi, assorted sushi, and mixed tempura.

Under this deal, the lunch buffet will cost just S$37.08 (U.P. S$52.97), and is redeemable from Monday to Friday, 11:30am-3pm.

You can also enjoy the same 30 per cent discount for the ala-carte dinner buffet, at S$45.31 (U.P. S$64.73).

The dinner deal however, is redeemable only from Monday to Thursday, 6pm-10pm.

Details

Address: 333 New Bridge Rd, Dorsett Singapore, #01-01, Singapore 088765

6. Mylo’s

At Mylo’s, a local cafe and gelateria, receive a 30 per cent discount off its S$20 cash voucher.

What this means is that you only need to pay S$14 on Chope, to get S$20 worth of cash to spend.

With an assortment of fresh bakes, drinks, and over 20 seasonal gelato choices, Mylo’s is definitely worth the splurge.

For paw-rents, the cafe is also pet-friendly, according to Google reviews.

Details

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, #01-01, Singapore 018953

When: Redeemable from Wednesday to Friday, during opening hours

7. Char Seal Bar

For some new fusion, try Char Seal Bar, which specialises in “creative char siew cuisine”.

Under the Chope Birthday Flash Sale, Char Seal Bar will be offering its popular waffle truffle char siew at S$11 (U.P. S$20.79).

An interesting twist on fried chicken with waffles.

Details

Location: 2 Havelock Rd, Havelock 2, #01-02, Singapore 059763

When: Redeemable from Monday to Saturday, during opening hours

8. Hook Coffee at Lau Pa Sat

And finally, discount coffee for the coffee drinkers, who might need a perk-me-up.

Hook Coffee at Lau Pa Sat will be offering hot brewed coffee at just S$1 (U.P. S$3).

The offer is redeemable all day from Sep. 23, during the retailer’s opening hours at Lau Pa Sat, from Monday to Sunday.

Each cup is 220ml.

Details

Location: 18 Raffles Quay, Lau Pa Sat, Stall 79-87, Singapore 048582

Additional deals on Sep. 23

More offerings will also be released on Sep. 23, including for eateries such as Bakalaki Greek Taverna, Edith Patisserie Cake Bar, and Coucou Hotpot‧Brew Tea (Jewel).

For bargain hunters, other exclusive deals will be released on Sep. 23 at 12pm, 6pm, and 9pm as well, across popular categories such as buffets and desserts.

Take note that category discounts will be available from 12am-11:59pm for Japanese & Korean cuisine, 1-for-1 deals, as well as halal deals, while discounts for buffets, desserts, and bubble tea will run from 1pm-11:59pm.

Leading up to the Chope Birthday Flash Sale, you can also check out Chope Super Brand Days from Sep. 18 to 22, which offer discounts for participating restaurants under groups such as 1855 F&B, The Fullerton Hotels Singapore, and Tung Lok.

How to redeem the voucher deals

Most importantly, here’s how you can redeem the above voucher deals.

Once you’ve navigated to the restaurant or cafe of choice on Chope, select your preferred deal, and click “Buy Now” to purchase.

The e-voucher will then be sent to you through the Chope app (Under Profile > My Vouchers).

Simply flash your voucher before ordering at the restaurant, in order to redeem the voucher and enjoy the deal.

You can check out more birthday promotions on Chope, currently available from now till Oct. 2, here.

