You can now earn money from getting F&B outlets in S’pore to buy alcohol from Cellarbration

If you really love wine and want to find a way to earn money from what you love, ​​local alcohol retailer Cellarbration has just the programme for you.

Cellarbration has launched its first-ever Associate Programme.

Individuals can earn commission by simply referring F&B outlets such as bistros, cafes, clubs or restaurants to the Cellarbration Business app to purchase alcohol on-demand.

This is a business-to-business programme, Cellarbration emphasised.

How it works

The steps are relatively simple.

Interested individuals or business owners will first have to sign up as a member on the Cellarbration Business app, which is free (subject to approval).

Membership is calculated in blocks of three months.

Members who have successfully registered will receive their own unique referral code.

When the referral code is used, the member will earn a commission whenever the F&B business they onboarded makes a purchase on the Cellarbration Business app.

Businesses who make purchases on the app will get to enjoy preferential prices, a wide selection of alcohol, and on-demand delivery options.

The commission will be credited into your e-wallet in-app, which can be used to offset your next alcohol purchase or withdraw it.

How much will I earn?

The sales commissions vary according to the membership tiers – Basic, Premium and Elite.

You can get up to two per cent of commission from the revenue when you join the associate programme.

If you introduce this programme to someone else, you will earn additional 0.5 per cent of what they receive from the revenue they bring in.

If you'd like to continue your Associate Programme membership in your current tier, you will need to hit the minimum sales target for each tier.

Do take note that an associate only receives a commission from sales made by recruited sub-associate or by their own sales.

There is no result of another further participant receiving any commission from this arrangement.

Interested individuals, or those looking for more details about the programme can sign up via this form here.

This article is brought to you by Cellabration, which could pay you for your next bottle of wine.