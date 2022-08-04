Beginner-friendly golf simulator at Marina Square features an interactive putting green, in-house cafe & apparel shop

The Par Club Singapore is an indoor golf simulator and cafe that has opened its doors at Marina Square.

You won’t have to be a professional golfer to swing by, as The Par Club Singapore is beginner-friendly and customers need not have any prior experience in golf to participate.

It’s also family-friendly and an ideal place for loved ones to spend some quality time together.

Even if you are not looking to play some golf, consider dropping by their cafe to enjoy some scrumptious food with a special selection of drinks.

Plus, diners get to play on the putting green for free.

Indoor golf simulator

The Par Club Singapore features state of the art technology from Foresight Sports, six fully-equipped golf simulation bays and an interactive putting green that is sure to satisfy all your golfing needs.

Apart from their range of golf courses, you’ll get to challenge your friends to some golf games that are sure to leave you wanting more.

Bowling, darts, putt skee - you name it, they’ve got it.

Prices are as follows:

Regular Bays (Non-Peak, 11am to 5pm): One hour at S$80

Regular Bays (Peak, 5pm to 11pm and weekends): One hour at S$90

Private Rooms (Non-Peak, 11am to 5pm): One hour at S$100

Private Rooms (Peak, 5pm to 11pm and weekends): One hour at S$120

Enjoy promotional rates of S$60 per hour when you visit them on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 5pm.

Prices per hour are fixed regardless of the number of players, so be sure to bring along more friends.

Not bringing your own golf clubs? Don’t worry because Club rentals for both adults and children are available on a first-come-first-serve from just S$5/set.

Customers are encouraged to WhatsApp them at +65 9011 0142 to secure a set for your session.

Those who would like to have a little more guidance can consider taking up lessons at The Par Club Singapore.

To sign up for golf lessons with a qualified team of Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) professionals, simply drop them a WhatsApp message or enquire with the staff in store.

Juniors from the age of 4 are welcome to sign up for lessons as well.

In-house cafe

If you’re feeling hungry, consider dropping by the in-house cafe and digging into specially curated food items that will satisfy the inner foodie in you.

Here are some of the food items available which include mains, sides, desserts and alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

The Nice “Birdie” Freshly made croffles with crispy fried chicken thigh, served with maple butter sauce.

The ParTee Platter (S$24) comprises a medley of finger food, snacks, sliders, dips and sausages.

Besides food, a variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages are also on the menu, such as wine, beer, champagne, soju, coffee, tea and soft drinks.

Here’s the full menu.

Aparo Golf flagship store beside The Par Club Singapore

If you’re looking for luxury sport and golf wear, you’ll be pleased to know that The Par Club Singapore recently opened the first Aparo Golf flagship store next door to their indoor golf simulator in Marina Square.

Here, you will be able to shop the latest in-trend luxury sport and golf wear, with a wide selection of brands trusted by professionals from around the world.

The new store is decked with optimum lighting and greenery, complete with a display that mimics golf course terrains.

Find out more about Aparo Golf here.

Find out more about The Par Club Singapore and make a booking here.

The Par Club Singapore

Address: Marina Square #02-309 to 312

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm daily

This sponsored article in collaboration with The Par Club Singapore made the writer want to try her hand at golf.