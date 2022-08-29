S’pore actor Shaun Chen, 43, thinks he looks ‘10 years younger’ after paying more attention to his skin

Gone are the days when men taking care of their skin was frowned upon.

Just ask Singapore-based, Malaysian-born actor Shaun Chen.

The 43-year-old has been taking a lot more care of his skin for the past four months with the help of New York Skin Solutions as one of their ambassadors.

Chen, who is a familiar face as a leading actor in Mediacorp dramas, told Mothership that his face is one of his “most important assets” – and understandably so.

With how clearly cameras capture every pore on your face, the actor has seen age take its toll on his appearance as the years have gone by.

These days, however, Chen is “filled with confidence” whenever he watches video replays of himself while at work, as he now has a more defined jawline with the excess fat gone after receiving facial treatments.

Chen's skin woes

“I used to have a bit of a double chin, which developed as the years went by,” he chuckled.

“But now I no longer have that problem. My dark eye circles and eye bags also used to be a lot more obvious, but they’re a lot less noticeable now.”

Chen couldn’t bluff us if he wanted to, as we were on a video call with cameras on. We did notice how his face had a healthy glow despite not having any makeup on.

When we pointed that out, he quipped, “I know! Directors and the camera crew have also told me that my skin looks better than before. When so many people tell you the same thing, it must be true, right?”

Chen’s face looks so good that he feels that he looks as he did a decade ago.

Back then, he explained, he had to cut his food intake and work out in order to keep his face camera-ready. Now, even with a slowed down metabolism rate (“Nobody can escape ageing!” he sighed dramatically), Chen puts in less effort than he used to, but still maintains his youthful looks.

“I would’ve done this a lot earlier had I known about it,” he grinned.

Looking good is not just for celebs

Chen continued:

“Even if you’re not a public figure, taking care of your appearance is important. Most jobs require you to meet with different people on a daily basis – your bosses, colleagues, clients, friends, and so on.

(...)

You’ll feel more confident when you look better, and your skin contributes a lot to that. It’s not true that looking after your skin makes you vain. ”

He reasoned that starting young is key, as one would arguably have fewer skin issues to pay attention to. By the time your skin starts to have serious problems, he added, it might take a lot more time and effort to get it to an ideal condition.

This is even more important for Chen, as he is firmly against any injectables.

Procedures such as botox and fillers, which have become increasingly popular in recent years, is something that he will not consider as he “doesn’t want chemicals injected into [his] body”.

“By getting treatments with New York Skin Solutions, I don’t have to worry about that,” he said. “It might take longer to take effect, but I think it’s best to use non-invasive methods to look good. I’m a prime example that it works.”

If you would like to try the facial treatment which Chen has done, New York Skin Solutions is running a first trial promotion for their Anti-Wrinkle Facial Treatment at S$48*.

*Terms and conditions apply.

This sponsored article by New York Skin Solutions made the writer peer closer at her skin when looking in the mirror.

Top photos from New York Skin Solutions