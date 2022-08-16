Free-entry night market, durian festival, concerts & more at new Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

With travel restrictions in most countries being lifted, now is the time to sight-see and check out Resorts World Genting in Malaysia.

In conjunction with Genting Malaysia’s 57th anniversary, here are their latest offerings and promotions.

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

Located at 6,000 feet above sea level, Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park has finally opened with nine different movie and adventure inspired ‘worlds’ to explore.

Besides rides and attractions, there will also be an exciting mix of live entertainment, retail and dining experiences to look forward to.

Bring your family for a trip to Southeast Asia’s most anticipated theme park with this 1-Day Family Ticket package.

While you’re at it, here are also some new F&B establishments to check out:

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Lounge

Indulge in a variety of cosmopolitan treats and a great view at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Lounge, one of the best places in the bustling dining and retail complex for high-tea, an afternoon soiree, or pre-dinner drinks.

Be sure to check out their signature Wolfgang’s High Tea with a view of Lake of Dreams.

Click here to find out more.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Experience luxe New York style steakhouse dining at Resorts World Genting with Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, the only outlet in the world with a view of a theme park.

As Malaysia’s first Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, diners can expect nearly everything from the original New York menus, with the Grand menu (dinner) being relatively unchanged.

One of Wolfgang Steakhouse’s signature offerings will be the porterhouse, as well as rib-eye, tenderloin, sirloin, and beef burgers.

Like all true steakhouses, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will offer mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach and other sides which are purposely kept simple to best complement the meat.

Desserts will have a characteristically New York slant, with cheesecake, tiramisu and sundaes which can be ordered as a sharing platter.

Click here to find out more.

Central Park Fiesta

When: Every Saturday

Where: Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

Time: 6pm to 10pm

At the Central Park Fiesta, stroll through the buzzing town square of Central Park to see the cityscape facade transform into a bustling street market after dark.

From street vendors cooking up a storm to skill games that test your patience, as well as pop-up stalls peddling unique wares and musicians playing their latest scores, there’s so much to see and do at this family-friendly free-entry event.

Click here to find out more.

The AYU Awana Brunch Club

When:

Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 & 28

Sept. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25

Where: Resorts World Awana

Time: 12 noon to 3pm

Discover the beauty of nature and dine on flavourful flame-grilled dishes at The AYU Awana Brunch Club, a kid-friendly brunch club.

The latest addition to Resorts World Awana, the AYU Awana Brunch Club features a poolside brunch that serves flame-grilled meat, veggies, and seafood that is cooked on demand.

Kids can swim and splash around to their heart’s content in heated pools, while parents can indulge in two-hour free-flow drinks for only RM100 (S$30.94).

As kids are treated as the stars of The AYU Awana Brunch Club, those below 11 years of age get to dine at 50 per cent off.

Click here to find out more.

Wednesday Jazz and Pizza Nights @ AYU Awana

When: Wednesday

Where: Resorts World Awana

Time: 5pm

At 5pm every Wednesday, light up your midweek with delicious fusion pizzas and vibe to snazzy tunes by Le’ Lagoon during AYU Awana’s Wednesday Jazz and Pizza Nights.

Click here to find out more.

For a limited time only, one can look forward to the following events as well:

Durian Festival

When: Now till Sept. 4, 2022

Where: Genting Grand Outdoor Carpark

Time: Daily from 12 noon to 8pm

After a two year hiatus, it’s time to feast on the King of Fruits at Malaysia’s biggest and only hilltop durian festival once again.

At 6,000 feet above sea level, durian lovers can look forward to premium grade varieties like the Musang King, XO, D24, and Red Prawn while taking a break in the chilly weather as they dine outdoors.

Click here to find out more.

Resorts World Genting’s signature mooncakes

When: Now till Sept. 10, 2022

Make moon-viewing nights with friends and family complete with Resorts World Genting Mooncakes this upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Made in-house with care by experienced bakers, Resorts World Genting’s signature mooncakes are back for a limited time only, while stocks last.

Beautifully packed in exquisite packaging and made with pork-free ingredients, their mooncakes are perfect for gift-giving or for your self enjoyment.

This year, they are introducing two new flavours to their usual mooncake menu – Golden Jade with White Chocolate and Lotus Paste with Coconut.

Their best-selling traditional flavours will be available as well.

Bulk purchase deals

For bulk purchases, a minimum purchase of 50 boxes with four mooncakes per box is required to be entitled to a 30 per cent discount

This bulk purchase promotion is payable via cash or credit card only

Terms and conditions apply

Click here to find out more.

Freedom Festival

To celebrate Malaysia Day, there will be a series of exclusive food deals for a limited time only during the Freedom Festival event.

Look forward to a specially curated menu of irresistible Malaysian and international cuisine such as the following:

Genting Highlands Heroes Appearances

When: Every Saturday to Sunday

Every Saturday to Sunday Where: Genting SkyWorlds Hotel Lobby

Genting SkyWorlds Hotel Lobby Time: 1:30pm and 2:30pm

When: Every Friday to Sunday

Every Friday to Sunday Where: Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park (next to Royal Carousel)

Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park (next to Royal Carousel) Time: 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 8pm

Every weekend, stand a chance to meet and greet Genting’s six Highland Heroes:

Tabby the Tiger Allie the Elephant Joe the Orangutan Benny the Entertainer Callie the Dragon Geno the Dinosaur

Do note that characters' appearance time is subject to change without prior notice.

Click here to find out more.

SkySymphony

Proudly presented by Resorts World Genting, SkySymphony is a free-to-public performance showcasing an orchestra of audio, visual and motion graphics programming.

Get ready to be immersed in spellbinding stories told through a dynamic transformation of 1,001 winch balls suspended from a four-storey high ceiling.

Each performance is accompanied by larger-than-life cinematic visuals and original music mix.

Be sure to check out the show “Party In The Sky”, where Callie the Dragon plans the biggest ever Party In The Sky (literally).

With the help of Genting’s Highland Heroes to host the party, join Callie on her journey to send out invitations to her friends - the Gingerbread men, Bonediddy, the Moonbunnies, and Maestro Ning.

Dance along to the music and have a merry good time with everyone.

Click here to find out more.

Apart from these events, there are also two concerts to look forward to.

Michael Lives Forever – A Tribute to Michael Jackson World Tour Live in Malaysia 2022

When: September 18, 2022

Where: Arena of Stars

Time: 8:30pm

Few will dispute that Michael Jackson is the all-time legendary King of Pop.

Since passing away 13 years ago, Jackson’s legacy has been resurrected as a one-of-a-kind tribute show - Michael Lives Forever - to performance stages worldwide.

Sold out across Latin America, Europe and the US and seen by over 500,000 fans to date, the production is finally coming to Malaysia for the very first time.

Together with 16 crew members consisting of band and dancers, the ‘Michael Lives Forever’ concert will make audiences feel as if they have travelled back in time to an era when all of Michael Jackson’s greatest songs and signature dance moves were performed on stage.

Ticket Pricing

Click here to find out more.

Ricky Hsiao and Jess Lee Concert Live in Malaysia 2022

Ricky Hsiao is a visually-impaired Taiwanese singer and songwriter who has received multiple Golden Melody Awards, including Best Taiwanese Male Singer and Best Taiwanese Album.

In 2022, he was nominated for the 33rd Golden Melody Award as the Best Taiwanese Male Singer.

Jess Lee is a Malaysian finalist and grand winner of the popular televised singing competition “One Million Star” (season 7) in Taiwan.

The first Malaysian to win in the competition, she broke the record of scoring the highest mark four times consecutively in the final round.

Recently, she released a new song “Light” following her return to the industry.

Ticket Pricing

Click here to find out more.

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park Room Combos

The theme park has nine uniquely themed worlds for visitors to explore.

After a long day, wake up refreshed with the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park Soft Opening Room Combos.

With these packages, you’ll be able to stay at your preferred hotel choice and get two admission tickets to Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park.

Each ticket comes with six Virtual Queue (VQ)* passes for you to maximise your time at the park.

Click here to find out more.

The Elevated Crockfords Experience

Booking period: Now until Dec. 30, 2022

Staying period: Now until Dec. 31, 2022

When visiting Resorts World Genting, choose to stay at Crockfords, one of their swankiest gems that promises unparalleled hospitality and comfort.

As the only hotel in Malaysia to receive the prestigious 5-star rating by the Forbes Travel Guide for three consecutive years, rest easy knowing that you’ll be in the care of experienced hoteliers.

With The Elevated Crockfords Experience package, you can now enjoy award-winning service alongside a hearty breakfast and welcome drinks for two, accompanied by a luxurious one-night stay.

Click here to find out more.

2D1N Stay + Buffet Breakfast at The Food Factory

Booking period: Now until Dec. 30, 2022

Staying period: Now until Dec. 31, 2022

Wake up and start off your day with a wide selection of buffet breakfast for two at The Food Factory.

Look forward to breakfast staples, including bread, Danish pastries and a wide selection of cereal to local delights such as dim sum, nasi lemak, noodles and congee.

Click here to find out more.

Genting Rewards Member’s Day

That’s not all.

Genting Rewards Member’s Day will take place every 8th, 18th and 28th of each month from August to October, 2022.

During the Genting Rewards Member’s Day, earn up to 5x Genting Points (GP) and Tier Points (TP) when you dine, shop, play or stay at Resorts World Genting on selected dates.

Additionally, 20 lucky Genting Rewards members who spend a minimum of RM200 (S$61.88) or 200 GP a month will stand a chance to win Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park Tickets plus meal vouchers every month.

GP and TP earnings during Genting Rewards Member’s Day are applicable at all participating outlets, including Genting Highlands Premium Outlets and Johor Premium Outlets.

Participating Outlets

Sign up to be a part of the Genting Rewards membership programme here and unlock a world of better rewards and benefits.

Terms and conditions apply.

August Babies: Free tickets to Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

August babies, you’re in luck.

If your birthday is in August, you just might be able to redeem a free ticket to start your adventure at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park.

From now till Aug. 31, the first 57 guests of the day who are born in the month of August will be eligible to redeem a complimentary Genting SkyWorlds 1-Day Ticket at the ticketing counter.

Terms and conditions apply.

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by Resorts World Genting made this writer want to travel to Genting Highlands.

Top images via Resorts World Genting