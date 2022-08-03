Here are 4 things I do to cope with the stress of working in S’pore. You might find them useful.

Millennials. We were the future, once.

But I have to face facts.

After about a decade in the workforce and having friends who are welcoming their second kid into the world, the world is no longer our oyster.

The future belongs to our friends in Generation Z. We just need to do the best we can before they take over.

Still, all that time has left me with a few tips, tricks and useful habits that make working in Singapore that extra bit easier.

And you’ll need these, especially after a recent survey found that Singapore is one of the most overworked cities in the world, according to a study by workspace innovation company, The Instant Group.

Anything that helps to lighten the load or improve your physical and mental well-being will pay for itself many times over.

Blackout curtains

Forget the proverbial eight hours, only a little over a quarter of Singaporeans even get seven hours of sleep a night.

The reasons are legion.

Work, studies, childcare responsibilities, that hot new Netflix series that everyone’s talking about or the same episodes of Friends you’ve been watching endlessly for 20 years, it doesn’t matter.

Singaporeans don’t get enough sleep.

Until the time machine is invented (or was invented all along), what you can do is to make sure what sleep you do actually get is restful and uninterrupted.

And trust me, one of the best purchases you can ever make in your life is a set of blackout curtains, which do a great job of blocking out the morning sun.

With the curtains, I don’t wake up against my will at sunrise at an ungodly hour, no matter how late I’ve slept the previous night, which can be very annoying on the weekends.

I allow my natural body clock to do what it does normally, which means I get more rest.

Saving your money

It may be hypocritical of me to advocate for sensible saving habits after recommending a purchase that I believe may make your life better, but having a good saving plan does a lot for my peace of mind.

Now I am not a finance professional, nor am I particularly well-versed in matters of money, so take what I say next with a grain of salt.

But what seems clear is that financial problems contribute a lot to mental stress, according to a wellness survey conducted by Traveloka, and mental stress may affect physical health too.

To eliminate some of this stress, I try to abide by a simple rule – stash 20 per cent of my paycheck every month in a separate bank account and forget about it.

This removes the temptation to actually use the money, if you have another account for everyday spending.

Then don’t touch the money unless it’s an emergency (no, a sudden trip to Tokyo to find yourself doesn’t count as an emergency).

It’s a good rule of thumb to keep three to six months of your salary as savings, as advised by personal finance website The Balance in case the world falls down around you.

Who knows, I may get fired tomorrow.

If that happens, it may help to know that I have some time to pull myself together.

Talk to the people you work with

Work is a weird thing, when you think about it.

A group of strangers are brought together by dint of capitalism to make money together.

You don’t know them from Adam when first starting out, but you probably end up spending more time together with them than your closest friends, and maybe even your family.

Spending so much time in close quarters (even if you’re separated physically and working from home) can get testy.

It can get contentious and rough around the edges. That’s totally fine.

That’s called being human. But it means that you have to keep working on communication.

That’s true in romantic relationships, and it’s true for work as well.

If there are issues, talk it out, don’t let things fester. Or even worse, indulge in gossip that may end up making things worse.

Few workplaces filled with such a tense atmosphere are pleasant places to work in.

Protect what matters to you

So far, all of these tips have been geared towards removing stress from your life. But accidents and unexpected situations may occur at any time.

