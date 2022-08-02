Celebrate NDP 2022 with your family: heartland carnivals, fireworks, Red Lions, aerial activities & more

This year, the National Day Parade (NDP) returns to The Float @ Marina Bay on August 9, 2022.

Besides the main parade, Singaporeans and their families can look forward to a slew of activities and events at multiple locations in the heartlands to celebrate Singapore’s 57th birthday.

These include:

Carnivals at five locations in the heartlands on Aug. 6 and 7.

Free-fall jumps by the Red Lions at two heartland sites on Aug. 7.

Fireworks at five locations in the heartlands on Aug. 9.

Heartland aerial activities including Fighter Island Flypast and Fly Our Flag by the RSAF on Aug. 9.

Here’s a closer look at some of the events you and your family can enjoy together.

Heartland Celebration Carnivals

Organised by the People's Association and NDP 2022 Exco, Singaporeans can expect five carnival locations across the island on Aug. 6 and 7, giving them plenty of opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones.

There will be family activities, exciting exhibitions, musical and dance performances, and a static display of assets by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team at the carnival.

Here are the details:

1. Celebration in the Park at Central Singapore

Celebration in the Park at Central Singapore will feature live performances by Liu Ling Ling and SPOP WAVE! Finalists Gao Meigui, Ridhwan Azman and Sherly Devonne Ng.

Families can also take part in fun-filled activities such as Bubble Football, Archery Tag, Light Saber Activity and Square Stepping.

In addition, attendees will be treated to interactive exhibitions, games and activities by Singapore Discovery Centre, National Heritage Board and more.

Both kids and adults can also try their hand at the PAssion Arts Village On-site workshops and watch exciting stage performances.

Where: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ficus Green

When: Saturday, Aug. 6, 4pm to 9pm

2. ONE Heart at North East

Those living in the North Eastern part of Singapore won’t want to miss out on ONE Heart at North East.

Be dazzled by a star studded lineup at the One Heart Concert featuring Haohao, Bao Bei Jie Mei, Hady Mirza, Sunny Jackson, Sharon Shobana, Supersonic and more.

The singer for NDP 2022 Theme Song “Stronger Together”, Taufik Batisah will also be treating the crowd to a special performance.

There will also be roving performances by stilt walkers, mascots and more.

Besides a plethora of performances, be sure to check out interactive exhibitions and activities by Singapore Discovery Centre, National Heritage Board and SportSG, as well as the SAF and Home Team Vehicles Static Display.

Where: Punggol Open Field beside Waterway Point

When: Aug. 6, 4pm to 9pm

3. Family Bliss at North West

Grab your kids, parents and grandparents to participate in the Family Bliss Race @ North-West.

Family Bliss Race is an exciting activity where family members can form teams to take part in games and challenges at various locations that celebrate the rich history and heritage of the area. Click here to find out more.

Besides this, attendees can also expect live performances by Taufik Batisah and SPOP WAVE! finalists (Gao Meigui, Ridhwan Azman and Sherly Devonne Ng).

There will also be carnival rides and games, food stalls, interactive exhibitions and activities, and the SAF and Home Team Vehicles Static Display.

Where: Open Space next to Sembawang MRT Station

When: Aug. 6, 4pm to 9pm

4. Celebrate with Our Stars at South West

Have a star studded evening with Celebrate with Our Stars at South West with stargazing activities and solar observation by Singapore Science Centre.

Alternatively, take part in a Nagomi Art Workshop and D.I.Y Cartesian Diver and check out the carnival rides and games.

There will also be live Performances by Liu Ling Ling and SPOP WAVE! finalists (Gao Meigui, Ridhwan Azman and Sherly Devonne Ng) and District Community Performers.

Not forgetting other interactive exhibitions and activities by Singapore Discovery Centre, National Heritage Board, SportSG, and more, as well as the SAF and Home Team Vehicles Static Display.

Where: Open Field next to Buona Vista MRT Station

When: Aug. 6, 4pm to 9pm

5. Celebrating Togetherness at South East

Head down to the National Day Heartland Celebrations 2022 @ South East and admire the “Faces of South East” Giant Bear display featuring a family of four giant bears measuring up to 2.4 metres tall.

There will also be art installations and hands-on workshops at the PAssionArts Festival Village.

If you’re hungry or thirsty, quench your thirst with the “Flavours of South East” drink or grab a bite at the Food Bazaar.

Once you’ve fuelled up, head over to the carnival rides and inflatables, or take part in Bubble Soccer and Archery Tag.

Afterwards, catch live performances by local artistes such as Rahimah Rahim, check out the interactive exhibitions and don’t miss the SAF & Home Team Static Display.

Where: Wisma Geylang Serai

When: Aug. 7, 4pm to 9pm

Details on how to apply for tickets to the five National Day Heartland Celebration Carnivals can be found here.

Psst, tickets are free of charge so bring your friends and family down to the Heartlands and enjoy an exciting line-up of activities, performances and exhibits.

Free-fall jumps by the Red Lions

The SAF parachute team, also known as the Red Lions, will be performing free-fall jumps over two heartland locations on Aug. 7.

This event does not require a ticket so grab your sunglasses and head down. Here are the details.

Location:

Beside Bishan MRT on Aug. 7, from 8:40am to 9:30am

Emcees will be onsite from 8:40am to engage the audience.

At around 9am, the Red Lions will begin their jump into Bishan.

Spectators will have a chance to take home exclusive NDP merchandise.

Location:

Opposite Ghim Moh Market, on Aug 7 from 9:10am to 10am

Emcees will be onsite from 9:10am to engage the audience.

The Red Lions will begin their jump into Ghim Moh at around 9:30am.

Similarly, spectators on site will stand a chance to take home exclusive NDP memorabilia.

For more information, click here.

Fireworks in the heartlands

On Aug. 9, Singaporeans will be treated to an exciting display of fireworks at five locations.

The display will take place sometime between 8:15pm to 8:25pm.

Here are the locations:

Open Field beside Ang Mo Kio Library

Former Tampines Junior College

Woodlands Stadium

Jurong West Stadium

Bedok Stadium

The public will be allowed to enter the locations to witness the fireworks from 6pm.

Entry is subject to capacity limits and admissions are on a first come first serve basis.

Attendees will not require a ticket to enter.

For more information, click here.

Heartland Aerial Activities

Fly Our Flag

Fighter Island Flypast

Theme for NDP 2022

For the uninitiated, this year’s theme is “Stronger Together, Majulah!”

It is a rallying call for Singaporeans to forge ahead as a united and strong people towards a better future as we emerge from Covid-19.

The logo, on the other hand, portrays a Singapore that is stronger when love and compassion bring everyone together.

Theme song

The theme song for this year is Stronger Together:

&feature=emb_title

More details

Members of the public who are planning to head down for any of the events might want to take note of road closures.

Visit the official website for National Day Parade 2022 here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with the NDP 2022 Organising Committee made the writer feel excited for National Day.

Top photos via Singapore Armed Forces and NDPeeps/Facebook