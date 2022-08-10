Here’s a 5D4N itinerary to adult-only Maldives island for a perfect recharge

Feeling the need to get away from everything and everyone lately?

What you really need is a break, some peace and quiet – and there is really no better place to escape to than one of the most relaxing places on Earth – the Maldives.

If you’re not sure what to expect from its iconic white beaches and turquoise waters, we’ve got you covered.

Oblu Select Lobigili, a dazzling adults-exclusive resort, is the perfect destination for two.

The contemporary 5-star resort opened just this year, and is specially designed for couples looking for a romantic getaway amidst the brilliant Maldivian vistas.

The Lobi Plan™ (All-Inclusive Package)

The best way to have a vacation in the Maldives is a fuss-free one, where everything is taken care of for you.

The Lobi Plan™ is an all-inclusive package where guests can enjoy a range of activities during their stay in addition to all the culinary delights the resort can offer.

The moment you arrive at Malé International Airport, you will be received by the airport team and whisked away to Lobigili island, which is just a 15-minute speedboat ride away.

Stay in a private water villa, with direct access to the Maldives waters:

Forget about the back-and-forth discussion about what and where to eat, as the generous meal plan covers breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks, as well as a variety of activities.

For a 5D4N package, here’s how your five days of fun could look like:

Day 1 - Relax with a spa treatment

Start your trip off with a 45-minute spa treatment, completely on the house.

To truly enjoy the serene Maldives and soak in its views, the first thing you'll want to do is to shake off the thrill and stress of travelling.

ELE|NA Spa & Wellness is a world-class spa brand that offers an indulgent and intimate spa experience designed exclusively for couples and adults.

The spa treatment is sure to help dissolve all the tension in your body, helping you feel rejuvenated and priming you for the next few days at the resort.

After the soothing spa session, head over to Ylang Ylang.

The all-day dining restaurant boasts tantalising world cuisine and features a courtyard bar, interactive food counters, surreal ocean views and an all-around vibrant chic ambience.

Guests can choose between indoor and outdoor dining spaces, as well as a cosy library zone for a unique reading and dining experience.

The food options here are more than plentiful: Think breakfast buffet spreads, a choice of interactive live cooking stations, pizzas, tandoors, an air-conditioned salad zone, and an extensive dessert bar.

You can also look forward to Ylang Ylang’s wide selection of unlimited liquor, which includes premium wines and sparkling wines from all over the world.

Day 2 - Go snorkelling

What is a visit to the Maldives without going snorkelling in its clear blue waters?

Get up close and personal with the local marine life with a complimentary guided swim and snorkel session.

Even snorkelling novices will likely be able to spot some familiar fishes during the experience.

Nemo and Gill from the movie “Finding Nemo” – the clownfish and the moorish idol – are relatively common fishes here.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for other marine wildlife like sea urchins, corals, sea turtles, stingrays and dolphins.

If you’re lucky, you might even spot a whale shark, one of the largest fish in the world that can reach up to 12 metres in length.

Day 3 - Dine in an underwater restaurant

One experience you should not miss out on in the Maldives is enjoying a romantic meal for two underwater.

Watch schools of fish swim past you and anemones sway with the ocean currents while fine-dining with your loved one.

Almost seven metres under the ocean, Only BLU is the largest under ocean restaurant in the Maldives.

You’ll be greeted with a glass of sparkling wine and canapes, and served a complimentary three-course experience.

The heavenly lunch and dinner restaurant offers seafood and fish, meat and poultry, as well as vegetarian fare.

The menu is also paired with red or white wine.

After the hearty meal, make sure to check out the resort’s fully-equipped over-water gymnasium that guests have full access to – if not for the equipment, then for the views.

Day 4 - Enjoy free-flow drinks at the pool bar

If your recipe for a good time is getting boozed, you will love The Swing Bar.

This vibrant beachside pool bar hosts daily live DJ and music performances.

Beyond just regular international brands from a selection of spirits, wines and beers, you can also choose signature drinks from a menu of 10 cocktails and 10 mocktails.

Don’t forget to check out traditional Maldivian snacks, deep fried snacks known as Hedhika in the local dialect.

You can easily spend an entire day here simply relaxing on a hammock, taking in the chill vibes and dreamy views.

For your final night in the Maldives, try your hand at fishing as the sun sets behind the sea horizon.

Hop on a traditional wooden sailboat known as a Dhoni, and feel the sea breeze, as you set sail and fish with a line and bait.

The sunset fishing experience is included as part of the Oblu Select Lobigili package.

Day 5 - Take a dip in the sea

Before checking out on Day 5, get one last dip into the pristine Maldives waters.

Water sports equipment like stand-up paddle boards and kayaking are available for rent free of charge at the resort.

This is also a great chance to snap some last-minute photos to remember the trip by.

Feel free to also try out snorkelling again for yourself, as the equipment is also complimentary to use.

Booking your stay

If you’re considering a family-friendly resort, Oblu Select Lobigili’s twin island, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi, is also an option.

The 4-star resort which opened in early June this year is all about deliciously laidback days and buzzing evenings.

Let your hair down, enjoy the fun the space has to offer, and it is sure to be an unforgettable stay.

To book your stay, The Lazing Wanderer is the exclusive travel agent for both Oblu Lobigili and Oblu Xperience.

The all-inclusive 5D4N package for a stay at a water villa on Lobigili island for two pax is priced from S$4,488.

The all-inclusive 5D4N package for a stay at a water villa on Xperience for two pax is priced from S$2,888.

Check out The Lazing Wanderer website for more information or to make an enquiry. You can also contact them via WhatsApp.

All photos by The Lazing Wanderer.

This sponsored article by The Lazing Wanderer made this writer dream of lazing on clear blue waters under clear blue skies.