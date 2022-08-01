You’ve received your NS55 S$100 credits on the LifeSG app. What’s next?

S$100 of NS55 credits have now been disbursed to eligible NSmen.

They can be used at participating merchants that accept PayNow UEN / NETS QR, including heartland shops, hawker stalls, e-commerce businesses and more.

Here are some reasons why you might want to hang on to the app even after you’ve redeemed the S$100.

View other government benefits through LifeSG app

If you’re one of those who only downloaded the LifeSG app because of the NS55 credits, it might come as a pleasant surprise that the NS55 credits are not the only perks you can access through the app.

Your personalised benefits, such as GST vouchers (GSTV), SkillsFuture credits, and NS-related awards like NSEA, NS Celebratory Gifts, and HOME Awards can also be viewed through the app.

You can view the GSTV benefits you are eligible for through the app.

Here’s what you can expect to see:

For those who are unable to receive GSTV - Cash and GSTV - Cash Special Payment via a bank account, the payment will be made via GovCash which you can withdraw at any OCBC ATM, or use via the LifeSG app’s scan-and-pay function.

Here’s how NS Celebratory Gifts and NS Excellence Awards (NSEA) cards will appear on the app (if/when you get them):

Similar to NS55 credits, these amounts can be used via Scan and Pay, as long as the merchant or vendor you’re paying has PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

You can look out for QR codes with the following labels:

Note that the various NS recognition credits cannot be combined, as they are allocated into separate cards. However, you can purchase a S$200 item by informing the merchant that you are paying in multiple transactions of S$100 each.

SkillsFuture Credits

As for SkillsFuture credits, there isn’t a scan-and-pay option, as you still have to sign up for the relevant courses on a separate website.

But important details like credit balance, expiry dates for the different top-ups are shown in the LifeSG app, reminding you to utilise the credits before they expire.

Access government digital services

The app also serves as a directory of sorts for a whole range of other government digital services and guides.

A good example of this is what happens if you have a new baby.

Through the LifeSG app, it’s a 3-in-1 process to apply for your baby’s birth registration, apply for baby bonus, and for a library card — one application, three outcomes.

Here are a few other digital services you can access via LifeSG, to give you an idea of the wide range:

Search for SkillsFuture courses

Book a virtual appointment with IRAS for income tax matters

Appeal against a HDB parking offence

Refill your prescribed medication from SingHealth

Book an appointment with ICA (e.g. for collection of NRIC/Passport)

Sign up for library membership

Book ActiveSG gym sessions

All of these digital services can be accessed from the LifeSG app.

The app also hosts relevant guides for various uniquely Singaporean milestones of your life.

These include finding a job, moving into a HDB flat, selling the flat, having a baby, registering for the child for Primary school, and so on.

Get important reminders and updates

Reminders for government services will be automatically reflected in the LifeSG app.

For example, tax-related reminders (such as a reminder to review your yearly tax filing) will appear in the “Inbox” section of your Profile page.

Meanwhile, appointments for things like collecting your passport after renewing it, career coaching sessions, or even ActiveSG gym sessions, will automatically appear under “Appointments”.

While you can still access all of these services separately via their respective apps and websites, the advantage of the LifeSG app is the convenience of these reminders consolidated in one place.

What’s next for LifeSG?

On top of all the functions currently available, the team behind LifeSG is continuing to work with partner agencies to simplify government services.

Their aim is to centralise these services onto one platform for easy access and convenience, especially during key moments of our lives, freeing up precious time for our other pursuits.

If you’ve not already done so, download the LifeSG app here.

Top image via LifeSG website and by Nigel Chua

This sponsored article by GovTech inspired the writer to keep his LifeSG app updated to the latest version.