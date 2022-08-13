S’porean pastry brand launches exclusive Disney-themed mooncakes from S$27.20 for early bird orders

Here’s some good news for Disney fans.

Popular pastry brand Hock Wong has teamed up with Disney to offer themed mooncakes featuring Mickey and friends.

Prices start from just S$27.20 if you place orders during the early bird period.

Here’s a look at what you can expect:

Disney-themed mooncakes

Customers can look forward to having some of their favourite Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck printed on their mooncakes.

These Halal-certified baked skin mooncakes will come in seven different limited-edition collectors’ mooncake gift boxes.

Limited-edition collectors’ mooncake gift boxes

Disney 3D Embossed Multi-function Mooncake Tin box

The Disney 3D Embossed Multi-function Mooncake Tin box is available in Classic Red and Vintage Black.

Each box includes four mooncakes and customers can opt from either Musang King durian snow skin mooncakes or traditional baked mooncakes.

Each option is available in four different flavours:

Pandan Single Yolk Chocolate Green Tea White Lotus

Early bird price: S$49.30

Usual price: S$58

Royal Mickey Embossed Classic Duffle Bag

The Royal Mickey Embossed Classic Duffle Bag Set consists of six baked skin mooncakes in Chocolate, Matcha, White Lotus, Pandan Lotus, Pandan Lotus Single Yolk, Purple Potato flavours.

If you prefer snow skin, you can also opt for a six piece Musang King durian snow skin mooncake set.

The mooncakes will feature Mickey, Minnie, Donald or Daisy.

Early bird price: S$91.80

Usual price: S$108

Disney Modern Shanghai Limited Edition Mooncake Gift Box Set

The Disney Modern Shanghai Limited Edition Mooncake Gift Box set is available in royal blue and peony pink.

They are available in two designs, Mickey Minnie Series and Donald Daisy Series.

Each box consists of two pieces of baked skin mooncakes in the flavours White Lotus and Pandan Single Yolk or Birdnest Lychee and White Lotus.

Early bird price: S$30.60

Usual price: S$36

Disney Love Destiny Mooncake set

The Disney Love Destiny Mooncake set is available in Shanghai or Classic variations.

It is designed in such a way that Mickey and Minnie will ‘meet each other’ when you open the gift box.

Each set comes with a detachable die-cut card that features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse or Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

Each box consists of two pieces of baked skin mooncakes in the flavours White Lotus and Pandan Single Yolk.

Early bird price: S$27.20

Usual price: S$32

HW Premium Musang king 4-piece Snowskin Mooncake

If you’re in the mood for a more traditional design, you can consider Hock Wong’s house brand product, the premium Musang King snowskin durian mooncakes.

Each mooncake piece is filled with 100 per cent pure Musang King and XO durian purée.

Early bird price: S$40

Usual price: S$58

How to order

The mooncakes are available for preorder now at early bird prices.

What’s more, customers will stand a chance to win a trip to Bali, Indonesia for two with any purchase of the Disney-themed Mooncake sets.

Those interested can place an order via Hock Wong’s website here or visit their retail outlets at 64 Pagoda Street and 248 Balestier Road.

You can also check out their booths at the various Mid Autumn Atrium Events:

Tampines Mall from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10

NEX Mall from Aug. 22 to Oct. 9

VivoCity from Aug. 12 to Oct. 9

Takashimaya from Aug. 4 to Oct. 9

Northpoint from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9

