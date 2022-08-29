Japan-themed Sep. holiday in S’pore with cosplay events & shopping deals

If you’re still longing for a holiday in Japan or just can’t get enough of the country’s unique pop culture, here’s something that might keep your wanderlust at bay.

From Sep. 2 to 25, 2022, HarbourFront Centre will be transformed into a world of cosplay where one can immerse in the pop culture of Japan and see cosplayers dress up as their favourite characters.

Coinciding with the September holidays, “World of Japan” will also feature special deals and discounts, and prizes to be won just by shopping at HarbourFront Centre.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Singapore Cosplay Club Show

On Sep. 3 and 4, from 12pm to 7pm, HarbourFront Centre’s atrium will play host to the Singapore Cosplay Club Show, produced by the Singapore Cosplay Club.

Among the event highlights to look forward to are appearances by veteran international cosplayers Tomia, Olivie, Joo A, and Neneko, who will be interacting with attendees.

They will also be judging the show’s anime dance competition.

In addition, the show will be hosted by the ever-energetic Cheryl Rein.

Those hoping to expand their cosplay knowledge can attend workshops, while over 40 art and cosplay booths offer a chance for enthusiasts to shop and connect with one another.

More information can be found here.

Kids Cosplay Fun!

If you’re interested in dabbling your toes into the world of costume-wearing, “Kids Cosplay Fun!”, running from Sep. 5 to 11, is the family-orientated way to do it.

Redeem a Dress Up pass for two with a minimum spend of S$50 at HarbourFront Centre, giving you access to costumes of different styles that you can try on for photoshoots in front of backdrops set up at the atrium.

In addition, kids can get creative at an activity corner where they can colour and design their own tote bag. Limited quantities available per day.

Surprise Specials for September

If you’re looking for a good deal, here’s what HarbourFront Centre has in store for you:

S$5 off Combo Bowls (U.P. S$10.90 to S$15.90) at Yoshinoya

50 per cent off angus sirloin shabu shabu (U.P. S$19.80) at Don Don Donki

S$5 off at Kawata House of Socks with a minimum spend of S$15

with a minimum spend of S$15 50 per cent off a Pom Pom Scalp Express Treatment at Bio Organicare (U.P. S$68)

Furthermore, every Wednesday during “World of Japan”, Four Leaves Express is giving customers who bring their own bag S$2 off with a minimum spend of S$5.

Lucky draw and gifts

Get rewarded while you shop at HarbourFront Centre during “World of Japan”.

Enter a lucky draw by spending a minimum of S$50 and stand a chance to win a True Fitness annual membership and a G-Shock watch worth S$1,825.

Other than that, receive gifts and vouchers just for spending and dining at HarbourFront Centre.

More information can be found here.

Writing this HarbourFront Centre-sponsored article made the writer miss travelling to Japan.

Top image from HarbourFront Centre