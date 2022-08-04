Coffee Bean launches Chendol Ice Blended & Laksa Spaghetti for National Day

In celebration of Singapore’s 57th birthday, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is launching a special drink and dish.

Customers can now get their hands on Chendol Ice Blended® and Laksa Spaghetti while stocks last.

Here are the details:

Chendol Ice Blended® drink (S$8.80)

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has transformed one of Singaporean’s all time favourite desserts into a drink.

Well balanced in flavour and not too sweet, the Chendol Ice Blended® drink is a smooth and creamy concoction comprising chendol, azuki red beans and coconut milk, topped with gula melaka-infused whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes and gula melaka drizzle.

It is available in Regular size for S$8.80 at all The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlets islandwide, as well as for delivery on GrabFood, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Laksa Spaghetti (S$14.90)

The new Laksa Spaghetti, on the other hand, is The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s very own rendition of our local fare.

It comprises spaghetti sautéed with creamy laksa sauce, topped with prawns, hard-boiled egg and tofu puffs.

The Laksa Spaghetti is priced at S$14.90 and is available in all The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlets islandwide except Beanstro at MBS, as well as for delivery on GrabFood, Deliveroo and foodpanda.

Customers who are interested in trying the Chendol Ice Blended® drink and Laksa Spaghetti for yourself can check out The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s full list of stores here before Aug. 17.

This sponsored article in collaboration with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf made the writer want to try the Laksa Spaghetti at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.