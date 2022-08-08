8 places to spend some quality time with your mum at because every day should be Mother’s Day

“There’s no love quite like a mother’s love”.

Most of us might be able to relate to this particular adage.

And while Mother’s Day has long passed, every mother deserves some good, quality time with her children.

If you’re feeling particularly filial this month, here are eight shops and restaurants you can consider visiting with your mum in your free time.

1) L'éclair Pâtisserie​

L'éclair Pâtisserie is Singapore's first éclair specialty store and cafe.

According to them, éclairs have been known only to be filled with plain pastry cream and glazed with dark chocolate for the longest time.

Having been trained at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Paris, L’éclair hopes to change this perception with their eclair creations that come in a myriad of colours and flavours.

Let your mum indulge in these tasty treats by paying just S$8 for a S$15 gift card on CardsPal, applicable for physical store redemption when you download the CardsPal app.

If you're looking for additional savings, check out the Cardculator feature on the CardsPal app as well.

Using this feature, discover the best credit card to use to optimise your savings.

2) Love, Bonito

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably seen a Love, Bonito store somewhere in your local mall.

The brand first started out as a blogshop in 2010 and has since grown into a multimillion-dollar fashion empire over the years.

If you’re thinking of hitting up any of these malls (ION, VivoCity, Funan, [email protected] or JEM) with your mum, consider bringing her shopping at Love, Bonito.

From tops and dresses to skirts, pants, blazers and outerwear, the label has hundreds of different styles for you and your mum.

Rest assured that there are also age-appropriate styles for both the young and young at heart.

This month, credit card app CardsPal is having a promotion where customers can buy an S$8 for S$15 gift card, only applicable for online store redemption.

CardsPal’s Cardculator feature will also tell you that the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card will give you five per cent cashback.

3) Tigerlily Patisserie

Tigerlily Patisserie is a 20+ seater cafe in the heart of Joo Chiat that sells coffee, brunch, bread and pastries.

The cafe is the brainchild of executive pastry chef Maxine Ngooi, who has travelled around Australia to work at Brae, listed in the World’s 50 Best; and Masterchef Australia Reynold Poernomo’s Koi Dessert Bar.

Each of the cafe’s bakes is prepared fresh daily in limited quantities and are a delightful treat for anyone looking to share something delicate and refined with their mums.

Currently, CardsPal is having a promotion where customers can get a S$5 for S$10 gift card, only applicable at Tigerlily Patisserie’s physical cafe.

4) Lovet

Founded in 2013, Lovet is a Singapore-based boutique known for their floral-themed outfits and minimalist staples.

Help your mum identify and own her personal style by shopping for clothes with her here.

What’s more, you can pay just S$12 for a S$20 gift card on CardsPal, applicable only for redemption online.​

5) Janice Wong

Janice Wong Singapore is a confectionery-focused brand that specialises in creating chocolates where art meets design and design meets art.

If you or your mum need a mid-week treat, why not revel in their selection of visually-appealing chocolates that taste as good as they look?

Janice Wong also does custom creations in case you want to treat your mum to something extra special.

Currently, CardsPal is having a promotion where you can buy a S$50 gift card for S$35, only applicable for online store redemption.

With CardsPal’s Cardculator feature, you can get six per cent cashback from your Citi Cash Back Master Credit Card.

6) Huggs Coffee

Established in 2008, Huggs Coffee is Singapore’s largest homegrown specialty coffee brand with over 20 outlets in major business districts.

They offer a curated selection of “East meets West” beverages, ranging from local Sumatra kopi to specialty espresso coffee and even non-caffeinated drinks.

Daily fresh bakes, along with other foods, are part of their menu too.

Celebrate your mum by treating her to specialty coffee and delectable treats at Huggs.

You can even pay just S$3 for a S$5 gift card on CardsPal, applicable for physical store redemption only.​

7) Chin Mee Chin Confectionery

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery is a Hainanese-style coffee shop that has been in Katong since the 1920s.

The confectionery aims to provide customers with coffee and bakes in a setting that’s reminiscent of decades past.

Those in their 20s and 30s can consider bringing their mums to this confectionery to relive the “good ol’ days”.

While you’re at it, why not use CardsPal to buy a S$5 for S$10 gift card, applicable for redemption at the coffee shop only.

8) Atlas Coffeehouse​

Situated just a stone’s throw away from Botanic Gardens, Atlas Coffeehouse is a hip cafe offering craft coffee and tea, all-day brunch, pasta dishes and waffles.

A popular hangout for students and adults alike, pop by with your mum and check out some of their specialty dishes such as caramelised bacon on waffles or butterscotch banana pancakes.

With the CardsPal app, you’ll be able to pay S$5 for a S$10 gift card, applicable for physical store redemption only.

