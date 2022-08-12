12 meaningful local brands to support & enjoy great discounts with this National Day

This National Day, DBS Foundation is rallying Singaporeans to show their support for home-grown businesses that are creating positive social and environmental impact.

Customers can look forward to attractive discounts and promotions on specially curated items from these local businesses.

Here are some of the deals you can expect.

1) WhatIF Foods x Foreword Coffee Roasters

WhatIF Foods partners with home-grown social enterprises like Foreword Coffee Roasters to offer creamy plant-based coffee with the use of BamNut milk.

Foreword Coffee Roasters on the other hand employs persons with disabilities to be part of their team of baristas.

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off Foreword Coffee’s Gimme Malt bottle (200ml), a concoction of coffee, Horlicks, honey and BamNut milk from WhatIF Foods.

Purchase at Foreword Coffee Roasters @ Temasek Shophouse and flash the Local For Good page to enjoy the promotion from Aug. 1 to 31, 2022. Limited to two bottles per purchase. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

Where: Temasek Shophouse

How to redeem: In-store

2) Alchemy x Springleaf Prata

Alchemy Foodtech uses food technology to create Alchemy Fibre, a powdery blend of fibre that is diabetic friendly.

When added to carbohydrates like rice, bread, and noodles, it lowers blood sugar spikes without altering the taste, colour, and texture.

The brand is also loved by those looking for higher fibre foods for better health.

This National Day, Alchemy has partnered with Springleaf Prata to offer a promotion on its High Fibre Plain Prata.

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off Springleaf Prata’s National Day Set, made healthier with Alchemy Fibre.

Redeemable at nine Springleaf Prata outlets islandwide from Aug. 1 to 14, 2022. Simply flash the Local For Good page at the counter to enjoy the promotion.

Limited to one discount per dining group and dine-in only. Items in the set cannot be changed.

Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

Where: Flipped at 9 outlets islandwide

How to redeem: In-store

3) The Social Space x The Nail Social

The Social Space is a space with a cafe, a retail area, and a nail salon, that promotes conscious living in Singapore.

The social enterprise also trains and hires individuals from marginalised communities and empowers them to gain financial freedom.

Deal at The Social Space:

Enjoy 57 per cent off The Social Space F&B voucher or a bundle of Yenidraws bamboo plates and tea towel. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

Deal at The Nail Social:

Additionally, enjoy 57 per cent off the Signature Manicure at The Nail Social.

For both deals, buy online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD from Aug. 1 to 31, 2022. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

How to redeem: Online

4) GentleFoods

GentleFoods produces tasty pureed meals shaped into familiar local dishes such as chicken rice and traditional kueh.

This allows patients who cannot swallow solid food to enjoy the flavours of food they are familiar with and love.

This National Day, GentleFoods is releasing a special-edition Singapore Kueh Platter, made low in sugar and high in protein.

The platter has soft food shaped into carrot cake, kueh salat, kheer or Indian rice pudding, and pandan bread pudding with kaya.

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off GentleFoods Singapore Kueh Platter, from Aug. 1 to 31, 2022. Purchase online or in-store. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

Buy online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD, or at GentleFoods Retail Store, flash the Local For Good page at the counter to enjoy the promotion.

Where: GentleFoods Retail Store (Centropod @ Changi, #01-05, 80 Changi Road)

How to redeem: Online and In-store

5) Bettr Barista

Bettr Barista trains marginalised women and youths at risk for the specialty coffee industry.

Besides empowering individuals to achieve social mobility, Bettr Group also nurtures direct trade with farmers for sustainably grown coffee beans.

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off Bettr Barista’s Coffee & Chocolate Taster Set, in either:

Set 1: Seven sachets of Indonesia Argopuro East Java Walida Cooperative Anaerobic Natural Single Serve Drip coffee and two bars of Orange Coffee Chocolate (40g)

Set 2: Seven sachets of Colombia Las Brisas Single Serve Drip Coffee and two bars of Bold & Wild Coffee Chocolate (40g)

Buy online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD, from Aug. 1 to 31, 2022. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

The promotion code is non-stackable with other promotions or discounts and cannot be exchanged for monetary value.

How to redeem: Online

6) Boxgreen

Boxgreen supplies nutritious, plant-based snacks that are free from additives.

It also hires ex-offenders and inmates in Singapore to help with the packing of the snacks.

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off the chocolate bites bundle, in three flavours:

Sea salt

Fruit and nut; and

Coffee almond

Buy online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD, Aug 1 to 31, 2022. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

How to redeem: Online

7) CRUST Group

CRUST Group collects "ugly” fruits from supermarkets and other partners to make sparkling fruit drinks, preventing edible food from ending in landfills.

The brand is known for bottling familiar flavours such as Kaya Toast Stout, inspired by our popular Singaporean breakfast.

To celebrate Singapore’s 57th birthday, CRUST is launching a National Day Party Pack with two unique brews:

The Community Brew made with surplus bread and pineapple peels collected from local bakeries and juice companies, and

The CITRAL beer brewed using lemon myrtle from Gardens by the Bay

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off the National Day Party Pack, consisting of four bottles of Community Brew and two cans of CITRAL beer.

Buy online or in-store from Aug. 1 to 31, 2022. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

Buy online and check out with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD, or at The Green Collective, Funan Mall. Flash the Local For Good page at the counter to enjoy the promotion.

Where: The Green Collective, Funan Mall (#02-18)

How to redeem: Online & In-store

8) BlueSG

BlueSG offers an electric car-sharing service that enables Singaporeans to collectively minimise their carbon footprint through the simple act of sharing.

Deal: Enjoy S$5.70 off the one-month Basic Plan. Use DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD promo code to redeem, valid from Aug. 1 to 31, 2022. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply·

Discount is available for the first 570 sign-ups of BlueSG Basic Plan, limited to one usage per person.

First time BlueSG members who sign up with the promo code will get the first month Basic Plan membership free and S$5.70 off the second month Basic Plan membership.

Returning BlueSG members who sign up with the promo code will be awarded S$5.70 off the second month Basic Plan membership.

Promotions cannot be stacked or combined with other codes or discounts, including the first trial month.

How to redeem: Online

9) Edible Garden City

Since 2012, Edible Garden City (EGC) has built urban farms in vacant or under-utilised land spaces such as rooftops to supply locally grown produce to F&B outlets and home cooks.

The business also offers gardening education, including workshops and farm tours to empower Singaporeans to grow their own food.

Additionally, EGC provides employment opportunities to adults with autism and youths at risk.

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off the National Day Special Upsized! EGC Tour and Gardening Combo. The two and a half hour programme is hosted at 60 Jalan Penjara.

Buy and reserve online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD. Valid only for workshop on Aug. 9, 2022. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

How to redeem: Online

10) The Green Collective

The Green Collective is a store that offers sustainable alternatives to Singaporean’s daily needs, from home cleaning supplies to gardening.

Deal: 57 per cent off any of the following bundles:

C2+ Stay Safe care bundle, includes a hand sanitiser, disinfectant and more

Sachi Soy Wine Sampler gift set (four bottles)

CRUST Group National Day Party Pack (six bottles of locally inspired beers)

Discount redeemable online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD or at The Green Collective, Funan Mall.

Flash the Local For Good page at the counter to enjoy the promotion. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

Where: The Green Collective, Funan Mall (#02-18)

How to redeem: Online and in-store

11) Eden + Elie

Eden + Ellie sells jewellery that are meticulously made to be heirloom pieces.

The social enterprise trains and hires adults with autism who are gifted with strong attention to details, and are thus able to bring designs to life bead by bead.

For National Day, Eden + Elie will be celebrating Singapore’s rich Peranakan heritage with its Modern Peranakan collection.

Jewellery from the Modern Peranakan collection were inspired by the intricate art of Nyonya beadwork and floral motifs commonly seen on the Kebaya worn by Nyonya women.

Deal: Enjoy 57 per cent off Eden + Elie’s stud earrings, which come in five colours:

The Peranakan stud earrings in Shiro, Mint, Lilac, Blue, Vermillion

Buy online or in-store, from Aug. 1 to 31, 2022, with limited redemptions. Terms and conditions apply.

Buy online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD or at Eden + Elie Design Studio, 160 Owen Road, Singapore 218953.

Flash the Local For Good page at the counter to enjoy the promotion. Discount is not valid on top of other ongoing promotions.

Where: Eden + Elie Design studio, 160 Owen Road

How to redeem: Online and in-store

12) Ento Industries

Ento Industries turns surplus and perishable food such as bread into animal feed.

This national day, the brand hopes to introduce pets to a sustainable diet that helps to reduce food waste in Singapore.

ECOGRUB x Pawfoo Pet Treats is the first of its kind to pack protein from insects, as well as surplus eggs and peanut butter from local supermarkets into a snack for pets.

Deal: 57 per cent off a packet of ECOGRUB x Pawfoo Pet Treats (75g).

Buy online with promo code DBSFLOCALMADEGOOD, Aug. 1 to 31, 2022. Limited to one pack per unique customer for each redemption. Redemptions are limited, terms and conditions apply.

How to redeem: Online

View the full list of terms and conditions here.

For those who haven’t made plans for the National Day weekend and are seeking inspiration, DBS Foundation has even put together an itinerary to guide you through the day:

A little support for these meaningful local brands can go a long way in helping their cause, and being more impactful together as we create a better and more sustainable future.

Karen Ngui, Group Head, DBS Strategic Marketing and Communications, and Board member of DBS Foundation, said: “In the spirit of National Day, we want to shine a spotlight on social enterprises in Singapore – hidden heroes that are creating positive impact through their businesses, and quietly but surely building a better future for this country we call home.

DBS Foundation has had the privilege of supporting and growing with many of these social enterprises over the years, and it is our hope that the wider community will join us in doing so.

We hope to take everyone on a specially curated journey to re-discover Singapore through these meaningful home-grown businesses, celebrate and champion the great work they do, and be more impactful together.”

Find out more about the initiative by DBS Foundation here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with DBS Foundation made the writer want to support these local heroes.