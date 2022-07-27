Free access to rock climbing, futsal court, kids waterpark & more at this JB mall

Toppen Shopping Centre is a one-stop mall in Johor Bahru with four levels of retail and entertainment experiences, 300 shops, as well as a first-of-its-kind rooftop community hub, The Topp.

More than just a retail destination, Toppen Shopping Centre prides itself on being a place for shopping, leisure and meetings with friends and family.

The Topp

Perhaps what’s most interesting about Toppen Shopping Centre is its rooftop community hub, The Topp.

Thrill seeking mall-goers who love freebies will be pleased to know that The Topp has free activities like rock climbing, a basketball and futsal court, a skatepark, a rooftop cinema, a kids waterpark and a rooftop garden.

Rock Climbing

Basketball Court

Skatepark

Rooftop Cinema

Kids Waterpark

Rooftop Garden

Additionally, there are many participating tenants to redeem welcome gifts, exclusive vouchers and special deals from.

Here are some of them:

1) Bar. B. Q Plaza (L1-12)

Bar. B. Q Plaza is a self-cooking Mongolian and Japanese-style barbeque restaurant that promises a unique grilling experience along with a selection of high-quality meats and vegetables.

Established in 1987 by one Choopong Choopojcharoen at Central Plaza Ladprao, Thailand, Bar. B. Q Plaza quickly expanded in alignment with the opening of malls in Thailand.

Internationally, Bar. B. Q Plaza established its presence in Malaysia through a joint venture in 2005, with a local Malaysian company namely W.A Food Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

Aside from their seasonal menu, the Bar. B. Q Plaza menu now has four different types of promotions that last all year long to cater to customers of all types and ages.

Set Lunch

Dedicated lunch menus are now available from 10:30am till 5pm on Mondays to Fridays with prices as low as RM19.90+.

Student Privileges

Students can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on any regular set (not applicable to ongoing promotions) when they dine in at any Bar. B. Q Plaza outlet (excluding the Genting outlet) before 5pm. Simply present your student ID upon checkout to enjoy this privilege.

Birthday Set

Don’t let your birthday go to waste; treat yourself to a unique grilling-dining experience like no other. Have a hearty meal in Bar. B. Q Plaza for two for the price of RM58.80+.

2) Marrybrown (L2-01-02)

Marrybrown Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian-based, Halal-certified fast food restaurant chain established in 1981.

It was the first local fast food chain to franchise its business in Malaysia with more than 198 restaurants locally.

Currently, Marrybrown is pushing out a range of Oishii Japan meals that consist of Japanese-inspired wedges, burgers, fried chicken and rice bowls.

This August, enjoy the kick of wasabi and teriyaki with some of Marrybrown’s hot faves and wash them down with a cool glass of Sakura Fizz.

3) Ashley Furniture Homestore

With over 70 years of experience in the furniture industry and more than 1,000 store locations around the globe, Ashley Furniture is the world’s largest home furniture manufacturer.

In Peninsular Malaysia, Hauslife Furniture Sdn. Bhd. is a sole licensee of Ashley Furniture HomeStore.

The company was founded in December 2014 by a group of highly experienced furniture enthusiasts who believe that furniture should complement architectural space and not compete with it.

If you’re on the look out for top-notch, quality products coupled with unparalleled service, consider paying Ashley Furniture Homestore a visit.

4) Queen’s Nail Station (L2-83A)

Queen’s Nail Station is a nail salon at Toppen Shopping Centre that provides the following services:

Classic Manicure and Pedicure

Gelish

Nail Extension

Nail Art Design

Eyelash Extensions

Waxing

Korea Mini Tattoo

Singaporeans who are looking to do their nails in comfort and at a great price can consider making a pit stop here while at the mall.

It costs just RM140 for a classic gel manicure and gel pedicure.

5) Cozo Hair Studio (L2-78, L2-79)

Cozo Hair Studio is a highly raved hair salon at Toppen Shopping Centre that provides a range of hair services at affordable prices.

Their specialties lie in hair colouring, with prices ranging from RM138 (shoulder length) to RM198 (long hair) onwards. Terms and conditions apply.

Pop by with your friends or family to give your hair a pampering treat.

Become a Toppen App member

If you’d like to receive welcome gifts, cash vouchers and access to special deals, consider becoming a Toppen App member.

Here are some deals Toppen App members can look forward to:

Click here to browse their list of great rewards and start redeeming your vouchers today.

Check out Toppen’s Facebook page here.

This sponsored article by Toppen Shopping Centre made this writer want to make a day trip to Johor Bahru.

Top images via Toppen Shopping Centre