40 going on 20? Here’s how you can look younger by finding the right glasses

“You look younger! What did you do?!!”

As we mature, that’s something most of us would like to hear.

Whether it’s a new fitness or skincare regimen, changing our wardrobe, our hair or even our spectacles, we’re always evolving our style to keep things looking fresh and trendy.

One other thing that changes as we mature is our eyesight.

As we get older, our eyesight usually deteriorates.

But is there a way to manage this and come out looking younger in the process?

The good news is, there is.

Age affects our eyes but not just with eye problems

The most common thing to happen with age is Presbyopia.

Not to be confused with long-sightedness, Presbyopia is a condition where the eyes gradually lose their ability to focus on nearby objects.

Symptoms are usually noticed in the 40s, like needing to hold your reading materials further away from you, and eye strain or headaches from work that requires your eyes to look at text or objects close to you.

This can be solved by getting tested and wearing spectacles.

But as many people know, getting spectacles fitted with progressive lenses to help with presbyopia is a headache in itself.

According to a survey done by Tanaka Optical, 65 per cent of Singaporeans in their 40s and 50s have experienced discomfort when wearing progressive lenses.

Dizziness, eyestrain, and headaches are just some of the problems that come with progressive lenses. With all these discomforts, you can end up struggling to focus and as a result, feel and look tired from all the hard work in having to wrinkle your brows.

Never thought that choosing a pair of frames and progressive lenses could involve so much, eh?

Here’s the thing.

A pair of spectacles is more than just a tool to improve our quality of life or an instrument to help us perform at work and play; it is a fashion statement and often, a fashion accessory.

You may have experienced the arduous ritual of trying on dozens of frames and then choosing one which, unfortunately, may make your lenses look thick.

Don’t get me started on how some of us receive our spectacles, only to experience discomfort and tired eyes because the measurements were not done properly.

For those wearing progressive lenses, you may even have experienced difficulty in adapting to your new glasses!

Tanaka Optical’s OMAKASE Eyewear Styling Service

Thankfully, technology has now made these challenges a thing of the past.

Coupled with experienced, qualified optometrists and opticians, Tanaka Optical’s OMAKASE Eyewear Styling Service promises a great experience for those in their 40s to 50s who require early treatment of presbyopia and styling advice for eyewear.

Harnessing 109 years of experience in providing quality eyewear, Tanaka Optical’s innovative app technology and Hoya Vision Care’s full lens portfolio offers the best fit for lens design and styling.

Tanaka has now brought this technology to Singapore from Japan.

Tanaka Optical’s newest innovation, Tanaka MEASURE, is an app that lends precision and effectiveness through digitalisation, and brings a more personalised touch to your eyewear journey.

Here’s how it works.

1. Lens Comparison Simulation

Imagine being able to compare in a real-life how you would feel and how the world around you would appear when you wear different lenses.

For people in their 40s to 50s, this is especially important, as a well-fitted pair of progressive lenses is essential in minimising discomfort.

Using Augmented Reality (AR), customers get an immediate side-by-side comparison of different lens designs on Tanaka Optical’s app.

From the comparison, you will be able to understand what kind of Hoya progressive lens designs will be suitable for your lifestyle, be it for work or play.

Not only that, you will get to experience the differences between Hoya’s BlueControl and Sensity lenses and even see the lens thickness according to your prescription.

Tanaka Optical’s app provides a visual understanding of the difference in the various components of your spectacles.

This lets their team of eyecare professionals understand your lifestyle better, and that means you can be sure that you’re being fitted with your best pair of lenses for your needs.

2. Getting your focus spot on

You might remember your optometrist or optician using a ruler to measure the distance between your eyes during an eyecheck.

Now you won’t have to go through that as Tanaka MEASURE enables the team of eyecare professionals to achieve accurate assessment of the optical parameters required based on frame selection.

This gives a more customised touch to Hoya progressive lenses and ensures precise measurements, which are essential in fitting you with a new pair of glasses.

The result?

A comfortable pair of progressive eyewear perfectly fitted for your lifestyle, restoring the youthful vision from your 20s.

3. Impression Analysis – What fits your face better and makes you look younger

Next up, imagine an optometrist snapping a picture of you.

The Impression Analysis (印象分析) App uses facial recognition technology to do a full facial analysis of all your facial features.

With a quick tap of a button, you can virtually “try-on” different pairs of glasses and see how it will fit your features, and how your style and impression can change with different glasses.

Coupled together with Tanaka Optical’s unique and signature OMAKASE Eyewear Styling Service by their in-house eyewear stylist, you’ll start looking 20 again!

Technology and Innovation that works for you

The eyewear shopping experience at Tanaka Optical/ FLO Optics together with Hoya Vision Care combines the best of traditional methods with technology and innovation.

Therefore, you can trust that you’re getting skilled eyecare professionals providing high quality services and high performance lenses that will not only make you feel, but look more youthful.

Get a free lens upgrade with every purchase or receive free sunglasses

From now till Sep. 30 2022, enjoy Tanaka Optical/FLO Optics’ exclusive collaboration with Hoya Vision Care, where you’ll get to enjoy a free lens upgrade with every purchase.

Flash this article and answer a question (hint: how many years has Tanaka Optical been around?) to receive free sunglasses during this exclusive promotion period, limited to 50 pieces per store, while stocks last.

Experience the newest technology at the following Tanaka Optical and FLO Optics group stores:

This article is brought to you by Tanaka Optical/FLO Optics and Hoya Vision Care.

All photos by Tanaka Optical.