9 things my partner & I will buy for our new home in S’pore after spending all our money on the house

Getting ready to buy a house? Or already bought one?

As places of residence don't come cheap in Singapore, you’d want to save as much as you can in furnishing the place.

Being first-time home buyers as well, my partner and I plan to be a bit thriftier when it comes to buying things to fill our new home.

Thankfully, Shopee is holding a BTO Home Sale for three days from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2022 to ensure that my partner and I can truly make it a place of our own with essential household items.

The BTO Home Sale will feature popular items across furniture and appliances, which have undergone price reductions, so consumers can expect the lowest price guarantee.

On July 30 and 31, in particular, the Slash & Snatch BTO Must Haves sale will feature the following nine discounted products, made available only on those two days.

Here are nine things we would want to buy to begin our new journey together and build up our first home.

1) Prism+ Q65 PRO Quantum Edition (Available only on July 31)

Sale price: S$1,227 to S$1,287

Original price: S$2,999

What does everyone do at the end of the day to kick back and relax?

Yes, watch something on the telly.

With this Prism+ TV, my partner and I will have both convenience and endless choices of the internet right on the big screen TV in our living room.

YouTube? Check. Amazon Prime? Check. Netflix and chill? Check.

It will also be great for movie gatherings with our friends and family, and bring more warmth to our couple’s nest.

2) Megafurniture Somnuz Comfy 10 Inch Pocketed Spring Mattress (Available only on July 31)

Sale price: S$197

Original price: S$239

A house is not a home if it does not contain our own comfy bed.

Soft and breathable, there is no better place to cuddle up for a good night’s sleep than in one’s own bed – the first and last place to be.

3) Zinus Josh Traditional Love Seat (Beige) (Available only on July 31)

Sale price: S$339

Original price: S$699

After a long day of being out and about, it is important to have a comfortable couch that my partner and I can kick back and relax in.

It is also a must-have for comfy movie nights, which saves us the money and trouble of going to the cinema.

Moreover, having a small couch is ideal as it doesn’t take up that much space and can even be a perfect filler for an empty nook and cranny in a home.

4) ErgoTune Supreme V3 - Ergonomic Office Chair (Available only on July 31)

Sale price: S$559

Original price: S$988

Sad to say that at my age, my back doesn’t work like it used to before due to the ravages of time and gravity.

What better way to soothe the aches than by getting an ergonomic chair that contours to the shape of my back and not vice versa.

As flexible working arrangements become increasingly common these days, couples who work from home together, stay together – especially if they don’t get stiff shoulders and necks.

5) Karcher handheld cordless vacuum cleaner (Available only on July 30)

Sale price: S$398

Original price: S$458

The biggest bugbear with buying a house is that it comes with an unlimited supply of dust – for life.

As working adults in today’s fast-paced urban living with lots of bills to pay, having a handy vacuum cleaner is a must-have to save time on cleaning, thus freeing up more time and energy for us to do other adulting things in the new home, such as hosting housewarming parties and spending quality time together.

Sale price: S$448

Original price: S$599

With all the money spent on our new place, cooking at home instead of dining out will help my partner and I save more money in the long run.

Since I can’t cook to save my life, I’ll be depending on this multi-cooker.

I too, can be a chef with its 11 programmable cooking functions – it’ll be a breeze to cook, steam, sous vide, air fry crisp, roast, sauté, and more.

With the correct ingredients and the additional help of the handy 45-recipe guide that comes with this lifesaver, my partner and I will be sure not to starve.

Friday nights and weekends, especially, are great times to escape the crowd and stay home for a nice home cooked meal.

7) Panasonic 7kg Washer (Available only on July 30)

Sale price: S$419

Original price: S$499

One of the greatest inventions that has freed up plenty of hours for generations has been the washing machine.

Instead of relegating ourselves to hand-washing everything, my partner and I intend to outsource the hard work to this water efficient machine.

At S$419, it is a steal because time and water saved is money saved.

And you smell fresh.

8) Samsung Digital Smart Lock (Available only on July 31)

Sale price: S$655

Original price: S$799

Having a digital lock means that my partner and I no longer have to worry about missing keys or getting locked out of our home.

This lock allows up to 100 fingerprints, which makes it easy to have family see themselves in or have the occasional pet sitter come by without us having to arrange to pass them the key.

9) Sterra Breeze™ Air Purifier (Available only on July 31)

Sale price: S$332 to S$381

Original price: S$539 to S$589

With all the work gone into building a home, it should also be a place we can breathe easy.

My partner and I will definitely need a reliable air purifier for all days (even non-hazy ones) so that we can be rid of odours and bacteria at all times.

Win a room makeover

If you’re looking to upgrade or revamp your room, you’re in luck.

From July 23 to Aug. 9, Shopee is holding a S$10,000 Room Makeover Giveaway during its BTO Home Sale in partnership with Houseofchais (HOC), an interior design and styling company founded and co-led by husband-and-wife team, Jade and Anthony.

What started out as an Instagram page to document their home journey, the husband-and-wife duo has now grown it into a full-fledged design firm that furnishes stunning homes for clients.

One lucky winner will stand a chance to give their bedroom a makeover worth S$10,000.

This includes S$5,000 worth of furnishing products from Shopee – items picked by HOC – and S$5,000 worth of styling services by the HOC team.

How to take part in this room makeover contest

To join the contest, participants will have to submit information about their home here, and participate via the Instagram post here.

They must also follow Shopee and HOC on Instagram, tag three friends, and comment why they want to win the S$10,000 Bedroom Makeover Giveaway.

Sharing the post on Instagram Story will give each participant double the chances of winning.

BTO Home Sale: Lowest prices guarantee & daily deals

What’s more, this BTO Home Sale also comes with the lowest price guarantee, flexible delivery services, flexible payment options by credit card instalments to help customers afford the things they love conveniently, S$60 off vouchers on appliances and furniture, as well as daily deals.

The top six appliances by selected brands, including Karcher, Roidmi, Midea and more, will also be on major markdowns, refreshed daily at 12am and 12pm.

This is on top of the S$0.99 Deals refreshed at 12am, 12pm and 6pm, and the Under S$10 deals refreshed at 12am and 12pm.

