Local brand Monocle opens 1st store on Keong Saik Road selling trendy, handcrafted eyewear

Monocle, a local brand best known for their gorgeous, handcrafted eyewear, is officially opening their first physical store on Keong Saik Road in Tanjong Pagar on July 9, 2022.

The spacious shophouse store features overarching ficus trees with foliage plants decorating the surrounding space, looking almost like a minimalist art gallery.

Displayed on the walls are a wide line-up of frames in beautiful colourways: Tuscan Tortoise, Ginger Ale, Honey Amber, Peach Fuzz, and more.

About the brand

Monocle was started by two undergraduates in 2019 who had struggled to find good-looking eyewear they really liked.

The team subsequently launched pop-ups at Joo Chiat and Haji Lane, offering gorgeous, designer-quality glasses and sunglasses from just S$105, including prescription lenses and free delivery.

According to the team, Monocle’s frames are handcrafted using Italian cellulose acetate (one of eyewear’s most premium materials), alongside options such as titanium and metal.

The Keong Saik store offers a wide range of premium lenses (progressives, blue-light, anti-fatigue and more) from major brands such as Essilor, Kodak and Hoya as well as more affordable in-house options.

The result?

Mass-premium glasses and sunglasses that attract a diverse clientele from young people and expatriates to working professionals and retirees.

Opening promotion

To mark their store opening, Monocle is partnering with An Acai Affair to give away a free acai bowl (while stocks lasts each day) with each purchase of eyewear on the first three weekends from July 9 to 24.

From now till the end of September, students can also get S$30 off each in-store purchase made on a weekday when they display their student ID.

Do note that this offer is only for prescription optical glasses.

Monocle (Keong Saik)

Address: 37 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089144

Opening Hours: 12pm to 8:30pm (weekdays), 11am to 8:30pm (weekends)

This sponsored article by Monocle made this writer want to get her glasses changed.

Top images via Monocle