New condominium near S’pore’s first East Coast “millionaires’ row”

Located at the junction of Arthur Road and Mountbatten Road in the highly sought-after District 15, [email protected] is an up-and-coming condominium designed for those looking to have luxury within easy reach.

The new condominium sits within the Mountbatten Road Conservation Enclave.

Aside from the aesthetics of several beautifully conserved Bungalows in the area, Mountbatten Road possesses an air of laid-back luxury, possibly retained from another time when it was the locale of choice for the rich to build their seaside villas (yes, way before land reclamation brought us the entire East Coast strip, Mountbatten was a beachside district.)

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Mountbatten Road was filled with a particular type of bungalow that was favoured by the wealthy.

These bungalows have one storey and are elevated off the ground to provide the house with natural ventilation. They were so common in Mountbatten that they came to be known as “Millionaires’ Bungalows”.

The Mountbatten area also came to be known for other opulent houses like Chansville, the childhood home of national swimmer Pat Chan, Mandalay Villa, the home of Singapore’s Diamond Queen, Mrs Lee Choon Guan, and the Butterfly House which was owned by the Cashin family, descendants of Singapore’s first Eurasian millionaire.

Perhaps this is why Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (BSEL), the developer of [email protected] calls Mountbatten Road Singapore’s first coastal “millionaires’ row”.

[email protected] embodies that same easy luxury, bringing together a range of amenities, features, and conveniences to support your lifestyle.

The 20-storey development has an unblocked view of the city and landed enclave from its lap pool at the rooftop. More than that, the condominium has lush greenery, indoor and outdoor gymnasiums, and more.

All of that and located right by an MRT station that is three minutes walk away and close by to top schools.

Amenities for all

80 per cent of the space at [email protected] has been dedicated to greenery and recreation.

Level one features five pavilions along the condominium’s main pool forming a ‘shoreline’ that was inspired by seafront bungalows of the past.

The Mountbatten Hall is the main pavilion which opens to a lawn and terrace, and is perfect for grand gatherings.

And there’s not one but two Dining Halls that residents can use to hold memorable celebrations.

Equipped with a long dining table and kitchenette, the Dining Halls are perfect for parties and gatherings.

There are also two poolside gymnasiums – an indoor and outdoor one, plus a Water Gym.

And in the evenings, residents can have a relaxing stroll at the garden trail, right within the estate.

There’s also a huge green lawn occupying the center of the condominium complex, providing a spacious and safe environment for families with young kids. This space also creates a distance between the residential blocks allowing greater privacy between units.

The Sky Lounge on the eleventh floor has multiple lounge areas and a yoga yard with a stunning view of the posh Mountbatten estate.

And it gets better.

The Roof Top on the twentieth floor features another lap pool, more lounge areas and another yoga space with an unblocked view of Singapore’s skyline.

Coming home

The estate has 298 units, ranging from 495 square feet (1-bedroom) to 1,668 square feet (4-bedroom).

All its 3- and 4-bedroom units come with a private lift.

And all units are designed with sizable living and dining areas, with bedrooms that can comfortably fit a queen size bed.

Designed with indoor and outdoor spaces, residents can get a breath of fresh air just by taking a few steps out into their spacious balconies or courtyards, all in the privacy of their homes.

The units are equipped with branded appliances from Bosch and premium sanitary fittings from Kohler.

The development also offers various optional layout schemes. Residents can select a warm or cool colour scheme for their home to match their personal style and preference.

All units come with smart home features such as a smart digital door lock, smart air-conditioning control, a smart home fire alarm device, an audio-video intercom monitor and smart lighting control.

All residents can also enjoy a smart community living at [email protected] with hassle-free facilities booking and management, keyless letter box, smart parcel station, visitor’s car plate recognition, and smart bicycle rack.

Not to mention, the condominium provides complimentary concierge services such as a porter service, lounge refreshments, umbrella and e-bicycle rentals, transport arrangements, and parcel and postal services.

Great location

[email protected] provides exclusivity and privacy, yet it also offers convenience in terms of its proximity to two MRT stations.

The condominium is a three-minute walk away from the upcoming Katong Park MRT Station, which is estimated to be ready in 2024, around the same time as [email protected]’s completion and a 10-minute walk away from the existing Mountbatten MRT Station.

Also, East Coast Park is just four minutes’ walk away.

The residence is also situated near hot spots like Kallang, Marine Parade, Katong and Joo Chiat.

And for families with children, there are several popular schools located nearby such as Kong Hwa School, Tao Nan School, Dunman High and Chung Cheng High (Main), among others.

