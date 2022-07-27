I spent 4.5 hours shopping, dining, & touring around Jurong East because it’s no longer just an industrial area

As an Eastie, I rarely journey to the west side of Singapore.

When I do, I try to maximise my time there, because of the much longer commute time needed.

So when I was tasked to check out three renowned westside malls – IMM, JCube and Westgate – you can say that my colleague and I most certainly tried to maximise our time there, and make sure our day was well spent.

All in all, we checked out 10 stores, restaurants and entertainment outlets, with most of them running major promotions in an upcoming “West the Sale” event.

Here’s how I enjoyed almost five hours of shopping, dining, and gallivanting around Jurong East.

First stop: Grilled fish at Tan Yu Westgate

We first went to Tan Yu, which specialises in various grilled fish dishes from China.

The variety offered was pretty diverse, with eight different kinds of flavours to choose from, such as mala, green pepper, soy sauce etc.

The latest dish on their menu — Grilled Fish with Tom Yum Soup — came with two free soft drinks (Coca-Cola or Sprite with Lemon).

This promotion is valid for all dine-in customers, with no minimum spend required, from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2022.

Available at Tan Yu Westgate only.

N20 Nail Spa at Westgate

For a quick glow up, we then checked out N20 Nail Spa.

Aside from manicure and pedicure services, N20 Nail Spa offers lash extension services as well.

One unique thing about N20’s lash extensions is that they are custom-made for each customer’s eye shape.

My colleague Berlinda got her lashes extended for just S$38 (U.P. S$178).

Her review on the “semi-permanent” lashes?

“Really very very light, and very natural.”

Just take note that the promo price is valid for first-time customers only.

Braun Büffel at Westgate

We also popped by a couple of fashion brands in Westgate.

One of them was Braun Büffel - a German brand that specialises in premium leather goods, such as bags, wallets, and other accessories.

Elegant and contemporary, there’s definitely something for all styles and preferences.

From Jul. 28-31, Braun Büffel is offering all customers an additional 10 per cent off with the purchase of two or more sales items.

Dialling up the retail therapy: IMM

For more retail therapy, we proceeded to the biggest outlet mall on the island - IMM.

Kate Spade New York Outlet, IMM

Kate Spade New York at IMM is the brand’s only outlet store in Singapore.

With bold graphic prints and playful designs, we thought that the handbags and wallets at Kate Spade looked pretty cute.

Products in the store are currently on sale at up to 50 per cent off, providing more bang for your buck.

If you purchase two items or more, you’ll also get an additional 30 per cent off, with the exclusion of selected products.

Bath & Body Works by BuyBye Valiram Fashion Outlet, IMM

A scented product haven, Bath & Body Works, was our next stop, because Berlinda and I love free test products, and fragrant body moisturisers and gift sets.

Those who love purchasing Bath & Body Works products will be pleased to know that the IMM outlet will be having an up to 60 per cent sale off selected items from Jul. 28 to 31, 2022.

An additional 10 per cent discount will also be available with a minimum spend of S$120 during the promotion period.

Skechers Outlet, IMM

As IMM is a branded shoe haven, we also shopped for some new kicks.

At the Skechers outlet – we were promptly drawn in by the big red signage saying: “Sale, up to 80 per cent off”.

These shoes, for example, were only S$49 (with others going at more than 50 per cent off).

From Jul. 28-31, Skechers Outlet will be offering up to 80 per cent off and an additional 20 per cent off selected items – so it’s definitely a bargain buy.

On top of that, there is an exclusive promo for its Skechers backpack – with a 20 per cent discount (now S$25, U.P. S$39).

Calvin Klein Outlet, IMM

Besides Skechers, Calvin Klein was also having an “up to 80 per cent off” sale, which we could not resist checking out.

For the uninitiated, Calvin Klein has had a revolving door of famous models featuring their designer briefs and jeans – from Kate Moss to Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber.

Designer jeans were at a discount of up to 70 per cent off.

For those who enjoy stacking deals, you can also currently enjoy these extra discounts:

Additional 15 per cent off with a purchase of three items

Additional 20 per cent off with a purchase of five items

Additional 25 per cent off with a purchase of six items

JCube - Teo Heng KTV Studio

Before long, we decided to give our tired legs a rest, and take a break (by warming up our vocal cords instead) – at Teo Heng KTV in JCube.

Rocking out with friends to Adele, complete with a tambourine and all was an iconic experience, and we utterly enjoyed our experience at Teo Heng KTV after two long years.

Great news for Teo Heng fans because their prices are still affordable as ever, with a small room for up to four pax (before 7pm) priced at S$12.84 per hour.

After 7pm, the price goes up to S$19.26.

For medium and large rooms (up to six and 10 pax), the prices are at S$14.98 per hour and S$17.12 per hour for bookings before 7pm.

After 7pm, this again goes up to S$21.40 and S$25.68 per hour respectively.

Oh My Mango and Dunkin’ Donuts at JCube

To end off our Jurong East adventure, we refreshed ourselves with toast and coffee from Oh My Mango, followed by some sweet treats from Dunkin’ Donuts.

We spotted Oh My Mango – a Thai dessert eatery – just across Teo Heng KTV, on the third floor.

The Mango Sticky Rice Toast (S$12.90) is one of the eatery’s signature concoctions, and was pretty filling for two.

From Jul. 28-31, Oh My Mango is throwing in a free Thai Milk Tea worth S$3 with every purchase of one of its S$12.90 toasts.

Indulging our sweet tooths, we also popped by Dunkin’ Donuts, a crowd favourite.

Their offer pretty much sweetened the deal – one free regular donut with every purchase of an ala-carte Dunkin' house drink – while stocks last.

We got the iced latte for a cool finish to the day.

West The Sale, a 4-day mega sale with up to 80 per cent off

All in all, my journey to the west was a satisfying one – with the major plus for me being that the range of brands available were pretty extensive.

As my colleague pointed out, this breadth is something the East has yet to offer – she felt that the variety of brands across all three malls was definitely more substantial than that at some other malls in the East.

From Jul. 28 to 31, 2022, all three CapitaLand malls located in Jurong East – IMM, JCube and Westgate – will be hosting the “West The Sale”, with over 120 brands offering discounts and other promos.

Apart from the abovementioned activities and stores, outlets such as Fossil, Owndays, and Cat & the Fiddle are also involved in the massive sale, across all three malls.

For more information about participating stores and their promotions in “West The Sale”, you can click here.

You can also check this out for the e-voucher promotions, where up to S$75,000 worth of vouchers can be redeemed.

All images via Mothership, unless otherwise stated.

This sponsored article by IMM, JCube and Westgate had the writer appreciate the malls in the west.