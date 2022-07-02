We figured out a way to save up to 44.4% when buying the latest phone models. Here’s how.

Buying a phone can be a huge headache—on one hand, we use it for just about everything, which puts even more importance on getting one that looks, feels and works well.

On the other hand, phones can be very expensive. These days, the newest models can cost close to S$2,000, and that’s no small sum.

Truth is, I’ve been holding on to my iPhone XS for close to four years now and have stubbornly refused to upgrade it to a newer model because there are other things I’d rather spend my money on.

At the same time, I balk at the thought of getting an older model because I don’t want to buy something that’s *gasp* outdated.

What if we told you that you can get the best of both worlds by getting a great phone without breaking the bank?

Enter CompAsia, an online platform that’s focused on giving devices a second life.

Good-as-new devices at better price points

Now, hear us out: we know there might be some stigma against buying second-hand devices, but this platform is very confident about delivering second-hand devices that you might mistake as brand new.

CompAsia boasts a 32-step quality check process and provides a three-month complimentary warranty period for all devices—not just phones.

They are currently running their 7.7 promo from Jul. 1 to 7, 2022: you get 70 per cent off your six-month warranty purchase, which translates to up to S$42 in savings.

For those who prefer having peace of mind for a longer period, you can extend the warranty to up to 24 months at a fee ranging from S$19 (six months) to S$83 (24 months).

We compared prices of two of the newest phone models, and this is what we found:

Getting a 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max from the Apple store would set you back S$1,969, compared to S$1,669 on CompAsia. That’s a difference of S$300.

The disparity gets even more obvious with Samsung:

A 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G costs S$1,798 from Samsung Online Store, compared to S$1,039 that you’d pay on CompAsia.

If you’re not particularly fussy about the cosmetic grading, opting for one with a ‘Fair’ grade will save you even more cash:

Now, for some quick math. By getting a phone with excellent cosmetic grading, you’d save S$759. The price difference grows to S$799 with the fair grading – that’s an impressive 44.4 per cent.

If you’re curious about what the difference is between the excellent and fair cosmetic grading levels, this is what their FAQ says:

Excellent: It might appear lightly used with few but minor scratches and blemishes. Fair: It will show signs of use, and you may find several noticeable scratches and blemishes. These scratches and blemishes might be more noticeable than that of Excellent phones. *The cosmetic grading only refers to the aesthetic appearance of the product. All our products have been fully tested and are 100% functional.

Also in their FAQ is the assurance that battery health levels for all their devices range from 80 to 100 per cent.

Sure or not?

We were sent one of CompAsia’s phones to try out for a week, and were pleasantly surprised from the get-go.

The iPhone 13 came with a charger – something that you wouldn’t be provided with if you purchased it from Apple.

The phone was also in pristine condition, and the battery’s maximum capacity was 100 per cent.

There were no hiccups after transferring everything onto the new phone via iCloud and everything (yes, including the camera) worked like it should.

Now that I have to go back to using my trusty old phone, I’ve begrudgingly reset factory settings on the iPhone 13.

(Truth be told, I’ve been spoiled by how well it works that I find myself tapping my fingers when waiting for certain things to happen on my phone.)

Dear CompAsia, please let me keep the phone. Thanks.

You can check out CompAsia’s offerings here.

This sponsored article by CompAsia made the writer seriously consider spending her next paycheck on a phone from the platform.

Top photo by Mothership.