Back

We figured out a way to save up to 44.4% when buying the latest phone models. Here’s how.

It doesn’t matter if you’re an iPhone or Samsung fan either.

| Lee Wei Lin | Sponsored | July 02, 2022, 10:00 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Buying a phone can be a huge headache—on one hand, we use it for just about everything, which puts even more importance on getting one that looks, feels and works well.

On the other hand, phones can be very expensive. These days, the newest models can cost close to S$2,000, and that’s no small sum.

Truth is, I’ve been holding on to my iPhone XS for close to four years now and have stubbornly refused to upgrade it to a newer model because there are other things I’d rather spend my money on.

At the same time, I balk at the thought of getting an older model because I don’t want to buy something that’s *gasp* outdated.

What if we told you that you can get the best of both worlds by getting a great phone without breaking the bank?

Enter CompAsia, an online platform that’s focused on giving devices a second life.

Good-as-new devices at better price points

Now, hear us out: we know there might be some stigma against buying second-hand devices, but this platform is very confident about delivering second-hand devices that you might mistake as brand new.

CompAsia boasts a 32-step quality check process and provides a three-month complimentary warranty period for all devices—not just phones.

They are currently running their 7.7 promo from Jul. 1 to 7, 2022: you get 70 per cent off your six-month warranty purchase, which translates to up to S$42 in savings.

For those who prefer having peace of mind for a longer period, you can extend the warranty to up to 24 months at a fee ranging from S$19 (six months) to S$83 (24 months).

We compared prices of two of the newest phone models, and this is what we found:

Getting a 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max from the Apple store would set you back S$1,969, compared to S$1,669 on CompAsia. That’s a difference of S$300.

The disparity gets even more obvious with Samsung:

A 256GB Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G costs S$1,798 from Samsung Online Store, compared to S$1,039 that you’d pay on CompAsia.

If you’re not particularly fussy about the cosmetic grading, opting for one with a ‘Fair’ grade will save you even more cash:

Now, for some quick math. By getting a phone with excellent cosmetic grading, you’d save S$759. The price difference grows to S$799 with the fair grading – that’s an impressive 44.4 per cent.

If you’re curious about what the difference is between the excellent and fair cosmetic grading levels, this is what their FAQ says:

Excellent: It might appear lightly used with few but minor scratches and blemishes.

Fair: It will show signs of use, and you may find several noticeable scratches and blemishes. These scratches and blemishes might be more noticeable than that of Excellent phones.

*The cosmetic grading only refers to the aesthetic appearance of the product. All our products have been fully tested and are 100% functional.

Also in their FAQ is the assurance that battery health levels for all their devices range from 80 to 100 per cent.

Sure or not?

We were sent one of CompAsia’s phones to try out for a week, and were pleasantly surprised from the get-go.

The iPhone 13 came with a charger – something that you wouldn’t be provided with if you purchased it from Apple.

The phone was also in pristine condition, and the battery’s maximum capacity was 100 per cent.

There were no hiccups after transferring everything onto the new phone via iCloud and everything (yes, including the camera) worked like it should.

Now that I have to go back to using my trusty old phone, I’ve begrudgingly reset factory settings on the iPhone 13. 

(Truth be told, I’ve been spoiled by how well it works that I find myself tapping my fingers when waiting for certain things to happen on my phone.)

Dear CompAsia, please let me keep the phone. Thanks.

You can check out CompAsia’s offerings here.

This sponsored article by CompAsia made the writer seriously consider spending her next paycheck on a phone from the platform.

Top photo by Mothership.

Marquee, one of S'pore's largest clubs, jam packed on July 1 reopening night

Covid? What Covid?

July 02, 2022, 03:47 AM

PM Lee congratulates Xi Jinping on 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China

With the support of the central government, I am confident Hong Kong will continue to thrive in the years ahead, he said.

July 02, 2022, 03:03 AM

ArtScience Museum’s cinema screens arthouse flicks for free or at affordable prices of up to S$13

Now showing: "Dune", Where the Wild Things Are", "Fantastic Mr. Fox", and "Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy", among others.

July 01, 2022, 11:04 PM

Jay Chou's fav bubble tea brand Machi Machi opening at [email protected], 3rd outlet in S'pore

There's going to be an exclusive limited edition drink too.

July 01, 2022, 10:19 PM

Missing Japanese porn actress, 23, found dead in forest, man arrested for alleged kidnap

Rina Arano first went missing on Jun. 5.

July 01, 2022, 06:52 PM

Spacious 9,000 sq ft dining hall in Braddell houses brunch cafe, restaurant & Nam Heong Ipoh pop-up

What's new in the hood.

July 01, 2022, 06:51 PM

Korean stars Wi Ha-joon & Kim Go-eun seen at S'pore condo filming new K-drama

Production for their new series in Singapore will supposedly take about two weeks.

July 01, 2022, 06:44 PM

No need to be 'like a jumping bean': Ng Eng Hen responds to Mahathir's 'out of context' comments

Singapore's Minister of Defense plays down conflict with Mahathir over recent comments about the ownership of Singapore and the Riau Islands.

July 01, 2022, 06:09 PM

Hong Kong police to switch to Chinese-style goose step & stop saying 'Yes, Sir!' in English from July 1

Shedding of colonial overtones.

July 01, 2022, 06:07 PM

Dry & warm weather to continue in first half of July, temperatures may reach 35°C on some days

Warm, dry and cry.

July 01, 2022, 05:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.