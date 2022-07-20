50% discounts at RedMart, ZALORA, Shopee & more when you pay with your Citi Credit Card

Do you love to shop? More specifically, shop till you drop?

If you’re a shopaholic who is also mindful of your spending, you’ll be pleased to know that Citi Credit Cards is currently holding a promotion from now till August 31.

You will be able to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on shopping and dining deals at over 35 brands and restaurants when you pay with your Citi Credit Card.

If you don’t have a Citi Credit Card yet, you can enjoy an exclusive welcome offer* when you sign up here.

Here’s a list of some of the shopping deals available:

1) RedMart

Promo: 50 per cent off with a minimum spend of S$40 (capped at S$20), limited redemptions only

Voucher to be claimed via Lazada, no promo code required

Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022

Shop here.

2) Shopee

Promo: 50 per cent off with no minimum spend (capped at S$5), limited redemptions only

Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022, valid every Monday to Friday (8pm to 10pm)

Shop here.

3) Ryan’s Grocery

Promo:

50 per cent off 1kg Ryan’s Organic Carbon Neutral Beef Striploin with code RGCTBS50, limited redemptions only 50 per cent off 1kg Borrowdale Free Range Pork Collar with code RGCTPC50, limited redemptions only

Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022

Shop here.

4) Quan Shui Wet Market

Promo: 50 per cent off one item in Dim Sum Collection with code QSCITI50DS (minimum spend of S$100)

Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022

Shop here.

5) Jewel Coffee

Promo: 50 per cent off Otis Oat Milk ((Barista, Everyday and Chocolate Oat Milk) and any Coffee Beans with code JEWEL50, for regular-priced items only

Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022

Shop here.

6) Hervelvetvase

Promo: 50 per cent off selected items

Promo period: August 1 to 15, 2022

Shop here.

7) ZALORA

Promo: 50 per cent off a minimum spend of S$50 with code CITIZAL50, limited redemptions only (capped at S$25)

Promo period: July 15 to August 15, 2022

Shop here.

8) EverDesk+

Promo:

50 per cent off monitor arms with purchase of EverDesk+ standing desk and table tops with code CITIXXXXXX (XXXXXX refers to the first six digits of your Citi Card number) 50 per cent off Peg Boards with purchase of EverDesk+ standing desk with code CITIXXXXXX (XXXXXX refers to the first six digits of your Citi Card number)

Promo period:

July 1 to 31, 2022 August 1 to 31, 2022

Shop here.

9) HipVan

Promo: 50 per cent off selected gaming chairs, office chairs and table lamps with code HVCITI50OFF, while stocks last

Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022

Shop here.

10) Yuhome

Promo:

50 per cent off Automated Laundry System when you purchase Essential Water Purifier at S$1,299 (U.P. S$1,799) Order your Automated Laundry system with Yuhome at 25 per cent off and get 25 per cent off your extended warranty with Citi Cards

Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022

Shop here.

To uncover more Citi Credit Card shopping deals, click here.

*Terms and conditions apply. Applicable for new Citi Credit Card members only.

This sponsored article by Citi Singapore made this writer seriously consider applying for a Citi Credit Card.

Top images via Citi Singapore