50% discounts at RedMart, ZALORA, Shopee & more when you pay with your Citi Credit Card

Do you love to shop? More specifically, shop till you drop?
If you’re a shopaholic who is also mindful of your spending, you’ll be pleased to know that Citi Credit Cards is currently holding a promotion from now till August 31.
You will be able to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on shopping and dining deals at over 35 brands and restaurants when you pay with your Citi Credit Card.
If you don’t have a Citi Credit Card yet, you can enjoy an exclusive welcome offer* when you sign up here.
Here’s a list of some of the shopping deals available:
1) RedMart
Promo: 50 per cent off with a minimum spend of S$40 (capped at S$20), limited redemptions only
- Voucher to be claimed via Lazada, no promo code required
Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022
Shop here.
2) Shopee
Promo: 50 per cent off with no minimum spend (capped at S$5), limited redemptions only
Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022, valid every Monday to Friday (8pm to 10pm)
Shop here.
3) Ryan’s Grocery
Promo:
- 50 per cent off 1kg Ryan’s Organic Carbon Neutral Beef Striploin with code RGCTBS50, limited redemptions only
- 50 per cent off 1kg Borrowdale Free Range Pork Collar with code RGCTPC50, limited redemptions only
Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022
Shop here.
4) Quan Shui Wet Market
Promo: 50 per cent off one item in Dim Sum Collection with code QSCITI50DS (minimum spend of S$100)
Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022
Shop here.
5) Jewel Coffee
Promo: 50 per cent off Otis Oat Milk ((Barista, Everyday and Chocolate Oat Milk) and any Coffee Beans with code JEWEL50, for regular-priced items only
Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022
Shop here.
6) Hervelvetvase
Promo: 50 per cent off selected items
Promo period: August 1 to 15, 2022
Shop here.
7) ZALORA
Promo: 50 per cent off a minimum spend of S$50 with code CITIZAL50, limited redemptions only (capped at S$25)
Promo period: July 15 to August 15, 2022
Shop here.
8) EverDesk+
Promo:
- 50 per cent off monitor arms with purchase of EverDesk+ standing desk and table tops with code CITIXXXXXX (XXXXXX refers to the first six digits of your Citi Card number)
- 50 per cent off Peg Boards with purchase of EverDesk+ standing desk with code CITIXXXXXX (XXXXXX refers to the first six digits of your Citi Card number)
Promo period:
- July 1 to 31, 2022
- August 1 to 31, 2022
Shop here.
9) HipVan
Promo: 50 per cent off selected gaming chairs, office chairs and table lamps with code HVCITI50OFF, while stocks last
Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022
Shop here.
10) Yuhome
Promo:
- 50 per cent off Automated Laundry System when you purchase Essential Water Purifier at S$1,299 (U.P. S$1,799)
- Order your Automated Laundry system with Yuhome at 25 per cent off and get 25 per cent off your extended warranty with Citi Cards
Promo period: July 1 to August 31, 2022
Shop here.
To uncover more Citi Credit Card shopping deals, click here.
*Terms and conditions apply. Applicable for new Citi Credit Card members only.
This sponsored article by Citi Singapore made this writer seriously consider applying for a Citi Credit Card.
Top images via Citi Singapore
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.