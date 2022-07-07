Here’s what alcohol you should buy based on different friend-types to spice up your next gathering

Here’s some good news: iShopChangi is holding a wine-and-spirits sale for a limited time, as part of its BOLT for the best offers campaign, with promotional discounts going as high as 46 per cent.

This sale encompasses brands such as Dassai, Hibiki and Balvenie, among others.

Given the wide array of products that are also tax and duty-absorbed, you might find yourself spoilt for choice on what to buy for your next gathering.

For travellers, you can finally look forward to the attractive tax and duty-free prices when you fly.

However, if you are not flying anytime soon, don't worry, you will still have access to tax and duty-absorbed prices on an exclusive range of selected items too.

Choosing alcohol based on the vibes

You can’t go too wrong by selecting your choice of poison based on personality, be it that of your social circle, or just one particular friend.

Here are some types of alcohol to buy based on different friend-types to spice up gatherings.

For that friend who likes to get political

If you are going for a gathering where you know the talk will inevitably shift to politics or because your friend loves to delve into such matters, you can consider whiskies.

Given that the processes behind these whiskies are intricate, delicate processes that take over a decade, such drinks are the ideal selection for that friend or gathering where the views espoused will be anything but basic.

If you are looking for a drink to help smoothen the edges around such conversations, you can look at purchasing either of the following single malt scotch whiskies from Balvenie.

Alternatively, if you know your friend can get really passionate about such topics, you could even look at buying a Lagavulin instead.

This 2021 special release spirit contains a touch of sea saltiness on top of a sense of smoked wood: perfect for tempering the heat from such discussions.

If enjoying a long, intense discussion is your thing, there is the option of purchasing a 14 years single malt scotch whisky from Glenmorangie, with its rich taste of dark mint chocolate and walnut.

For the friend who just wants to gossip about TV shows

Of course, we don’t necessarily look forward to talking about politics all the time, especially when we just want to relax and gossip about anything from the latest drama, be it on Netflix or at the workplace, to how our other friends are leading their lives.

In that case, a bottle of Benedictine is best suited for such casual occasions.

Given that this particular liquor is a blend of 27 different spices and plants with a recipe that remains a trade secret, it’s perfect for that friend who has plenty of tea and rumours to spill about anyone and everyone, except themselves.

This drink can also be mixed into cocktails for those who are keen to experiment.

If you are looking for just a light, fun time, and know of at least a few people who can’t hold their alcohol too well, iShopChangi also sells Choya Ume Salute in a bundle of two.

For the friends that miss Japan

Speaking of choya, it’s not a stretch to say that at this point, you probably have a few friends who miss going to Japan and coming back with a haul of sake.

Fortunately, iShopChangi carries a few Japanese-related options such as Hibiki whisky and Dassai sake bundles to help your friends get their fix and relieve their memories.

Neat.

Note that prices are subject to change, while stocks last. Terms and conditions also apply.

You can find out more information at iShopChangi’s website here.

Pay with Changi pay for extra perks

Receive a S$5 welcome voucher when you sign up for Changi Pay.

Find out more about Changi Pay here, or download the app for iOS here or android here.

