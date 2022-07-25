Back

Burger King S’pore to launch new Rendang Whopper burger this National Day period

Yay.

| Matthias Ang | Sponsored | July 25, 2022, 06:59 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Good news for those of you who love burgers and rendang: Burger King is bringing back their signature rendang-flavoured burger this National Day period.

Rendang Whopper

The Rendang Whopper burger (S$7.45 ala carte) will feature a flame-grilled beef patty nestled between a 5-inch sesame bun, coated in rendang sauce and topped with lettuce and onions.

We had the opportunity to try the burger and those of you who love Burger King’s signature sauce for its other rendang-flavoured burgers, such as the rendang double beef burger and the rendang tendergrill chicken burger, will not be disappointed here.

Photo by Mothership

A set meal also comes with medium onion rings and a small SJORA drink for S$9.35; perfect for sharing the meal with yourself – and some friends, if you are feeling peckish.

These onion rings can be added to the burger to mix them in with the rendang sauce if you fancy.

You can also purchase sides with the rendang burger sauce.

There is the Rendang Drumlets Shake (S$4.90 ala carte) in which you can literally shake Mexican Drumlets to coat them in the sauce.

Image via Burger King

You can also use the sauce to shake it up with fries and nuggets instead (S$4.90 ala carte).

Image via Burger King

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

If you want a burger with more meat

If you are looking for a burger with much more meat, you can go for the Double Rendang Beef Burger (S$6.75 ala carte), which, as the name suggests, has two juicy flame-grilled patties topped with the rendang sauce and onions.

Image via Burger King

There is also the Rendang Tendergrill Chicken burger (S$6.75, à la carte), which has a juicy Tendergrill chicken thigh patty instead.

Photo by Mothership

These burgers also come in a Value Meal (S$8.25) comprising a medium pack of French fries and a small SJORA drink.

An Upsize Meal (S$8.85) will get you a large pack of French fries and a medium SJORA drink.

Delicious.

Top photos by Mothership

Tommy Koh points out errors in chapter on Lee Kuan Yew in Henry Kissinger's new book on 6 consequential world leaders

He disagreed that the late minister mentor was an autocrat.

July 25, 2022, 06:44 PM

Lion City Sailors head coach allegedly headbutts Tampines Rovers assistant coach during match, police report made

Intense match.

July 25, 2022, 06:19 PM

Elon Musk denies having affair with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Musk said it is not true he and Brin are no longer friends.

July 25, 2022, 05:47 PM

Prima Deli S'pore releasing limited edition panda cake to celebrate Le Le's 1st birthday

With bluebear-y jam filling.

July 25, 2022, 05:24 PM

Long-tailed macaque now endangered globally

It is a common misconception that the macaques are overabundant in their habitats around the world.

July 25, 2022, 05:08 PM

Mass vaccination against monkeypox not recommended, risks outweigh benefits: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said MOH will continue to monitor the situation.

July 25, 2022, 02:53 PM

Nic & Tom Eatery giving out free meals to everyone for 3 whole days to celebrate Chinatown opening

Shiok.

July 25, 2022, 02:47 PM

McDonald's at Queensway's Japanese-themed garden closed for 'upgrading works' till Aug. 5

Garden.

July 25, 2022, 11:16 AM

S'pore confirms 7th & 8th cases of monkeypox

Both cases are not linked.

July 25, 2022, 10:39 AM

Man allegedly jumps out of moving private hire car in Tanglin area after arguing with wife

He has been apprehended and referred to IMH.

July 25, 2022, 03:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.