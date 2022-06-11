Scenic views, animal encounters & outdoor activities in Western Australia for the whole family this June holiday

With a flight duration of only 4.5 hours from Singapore and sharing the same time zone as Singapore, Western Australia offers a distinct change in scenery.

In case you haven’t heard, the region has reopened its borders to international travellers on Mar. 3.

Here are a range of outdoor experiences for varying ages and interests in Western Australia, namely Esperance, Rottnest Island, and Ningaloo Reef and the Coral Coast.

If you're travelling northward from Esperance, the drive between each destination ranges between eight to 12 hours.

If you’re reluctant to spend this much time on the road, you can plan for two areas instead, where they will be more than enough to keep you occupied.

1. Esperance

Esperance is the destination to check out for breathtaking views and animal encounters.

Whale watching

With one of the longest whale watching seasons, Western Australia offers you the opportunity to tick whale watching off your bucket list.

Tours typically operate from May to December from Kimberley in the north to Esperance in the south.

In addition, Western Australia boasts the largest population of humpback whales in the world — at an estimated 30,000.

Besides the Humpback Whale, other species of whales to look out for include the Southern Right, and the rare Blue Whale.

You might also catch the Southern Hemisphere’s largest pod of orcas, also known as killer whales, off Bremer Bay.

La vie en rose

The bubblegum pink waters of Lake Hillier are a sight to behold via a scenic flight, especially in contrast with the blue waters.

Views that drive you crazy

You can also embark on a 40-kilometre Great Ocean Drive from West Beach to 11 Mile Beach to take in the expansive views of the coast.

Between December and February, you can catch schools of salmon running along the coast.

You might also catch a glimpse of dolphins and migrating whales if you visit between June to October.

A hopping good time

Animal lovers can also stop by Lucky Bay to catch some kangaroos frolicking on the beautiful beach, which would make for a cute picture.

Part of the Cape Le Grand National Park, Lucky Bay holds the title of having Australia’s whitest sands, according to a 2017 study.

Ale you need after a day in the sun

The adults can sip on some local craft beers at microbrewery Lucky Bay Brewing with a tasting paddle that comprises four different 200ml beers.

You’d be spoilt for choice with their wide range of award-winning beers that include Barley Pale Ale (BPA), blonde ale, German Kölsch, Scottish ale, Indian Pale Ale (IPA), and dark lager.

Besides beers, they serve food such as pizza, soups, salads, and snacks, with gluten-free and vegetarian options.

There are also non-alcoholic beverages so the kids and teetotalers will not feel left out.

If you want to enjoy some on the road, their beers come in 375ml cans as well.

2. Rottnest Island

For more animal encounters, Rottnest Island is just a 25 to 90-minute ferry ride away from Perth, depending on which point you depart from, with the quickest route from Fremantle.

Watch and selfie

You can’t make a trip to Rottnest Island and leave without a #quokkaselfie.

Scattered across the island, these smiley marsupials can be seen in the mid to late afternoon.

From March to August, visitors might catch little joeys peeking out from their mothers’ pouches.

And from September to November, the little ones would be hopping alongside their mothers.

Just avoid scaring the nursing mothers as they are known to sacrifice their joeys as a decoy strategy when escaping predators.

Quokkas may not exactly be parent-of-the-year material, but scoring a selfie with them might make you one in the eyes of your family.

If you’re on the island from September to December, you can try to catch some Humpback and Southern Right whales playing with their calves in the Rottnest waters.

The West End platform offers a prime viewing spot for whale watching, but there are also ferries that will take visitors out to the sea for a closer look at the whales.

In addition, other marine creatures you can look out for at the West End include dolphins and fur seals.

Click here to check out the timings of the “Meet the Quokkas” tour and other free guided walking tours at Rottnest Island.

Life’s a beach

Regardless if you’re a go-getter or a freeloader, kayaking offers a fun activity for everyone of all ages.

It’s also a good way to burn some of your kids’ energy for a less hectic afternoon.

You just need one person paddling at any one time while observing the marine life beneath you via the kayak’s glass bottom.

Once the younger children have had their fill of fun, thrill-seekers aged 12 and above can take their experiences to new heights with skydiving.

Featuring a beach landing, this tandem skydiving experience promises at least 30 seconds of free fall at a height of 10,000 feet with the option to increase the height for more adrenaline rush.

Glamp it up

Instead of jampacking a day trip to Rottnest Island, why not spend a night in an eco-tent on Rottnest Island for a beachfront glamping experience?

Glamping is great for the adults like us who have gotten used to the comforts of a mattress outgrown the appeal of traditional camping but still sort of retaining the novelty of spending the night in the great outdoors.

Every eco-tent comes with an en-suite bathroom, linen, and breakfast included.

Or hop on a private cruise for a relaxing afternoon?

Launched in October 2021, Sea West’s Luxe Island Seafood Cruise takes your pleasure boat and BBQ experiences to the next level.

Guests kick off the four-hour afternoon ride with a lychee blossom gin cocktail (or sparkling wine) and a fresh fruits platter.

Whether you choose to unwind on deck, nap on a float mat, or take a plunge into the inviting waters for a swim or snorkel, the world is your oyster on the pleasure craft.

When you’ve had your fun in the sun, main courses and desserts are served in a white tablecloth dining setting.

The seven-course menu includes freshly-caught Rottnest Island Western Rock Lobsters that are hauled in from the lobster pots right in front of you.

Cooked on the barbeque in garlic butter, the lobsters are served with fragrant rice and green papaya salad.

3. Ningaloo Reef and the Coral Coast

Continue northwards to Ningaloo Reef and the Coral Coast for more marine adventures.

Did you know that the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef is the world’s largest fringing coral reef?

And, it is conveniently located just metres from the beach!

Coral reef-lection

Parents who’d like the opportunity to educate their children more about marine life and coral reefs can check out the Glass Bottom Boat Tours.

The large glass panels at the base of the open-aired boat allows you to view Ningaloo Reef’s coral gardens above the water and beneath the boat with an informative commentary by the guide.

Rub shoulders (or fins) with whale sharks

Those with an appetite for thrills above the age of six might be keen to swim alongside whale sharks between March and July.

Known as the world’s biggest fish with an average size of 5.5 to 10 metres in length, don’t let their massive size fool you as these gentle giants are filter feeders who are not dangerous to humans.

You might also get to swim next to manta rays at the same time.

Manta rays are filter feeders like whale sharks and have a large toothless mouth to consume plankton and krill.

Unlike stingrays, these “majestic flap-flaps” do not have a sharp barb, making them very safe to swim with.

Pink is not only for Wednesdays

Haters will say it’s photoshopped, but the water colour of Hutt Lagoon, also known as the Pink Lake, naturally ranges from bubblegum pink and lilac to red.

With a view made of your wildest Instagram/TikTok dreams, it’s no surprise this is a popular spot to take pictures.

For more Instagrammable spots, consider driving along the Coral Coast, including Turquoise Bay, Kalbarri Skywalk, Nature’s Window, and The Pinnacles.

The drive from Turquoise Bay down to the Pinnacles takes around 12.5 hours of non-stop driving.

If you’re planning to make multiple stops along the way for pictures, be prepared to set off early or set aside an extra day to explore the area.

A short plane ride away

Book your next trip to Western Australia where your next adventure in the great outdoors awaits.

Check out WesternAustralia.com for travel deals and more ideas on planning your itinerary.

For the latest information on Western Australia’s Covid-19 travel requirements, click here.

The writer couldn’t help but Google plane ticket prices to Perth while writing this sponsored article by Tourism Western Australia.

Top images by Tourism Western Australia.