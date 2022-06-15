5 family-friendly games at Timezone S’pore for a heck of a time this June holidays

Arcades bring to mind fond memories of raucous games of air hockey, and trying to beat top scores at the basketball machine.

While the nature of arcades are very different today as compared to how they were in the past, what hasn’t changed is guaranteed fun for the entire family.

As one of the largest arcades in the city, Timezone promises just about every type of game imaginable, from modern ones like VR rides, to family-centric carnival games and classics like the Daytona USA.

Here are five of the most popular contemporary games you should check out at the Timezone arcades, which will change what you think an arcade can be.

1) Bumper cars

Bumper cars promise a heck of a time.

All you have to do is step on the pedal and turn the wheel, for a guaranteed “bumpity” time.

It’s thrilling and a ton of fun – whether you’re swerving to avoid a collision, or going full throttle after your friends and family.

Available exclusively at Timezone Vivocity.

2) Social bowling

Alternatively, have a ball of a time at Timezone’s sleek bowling alleys.

This family-friendly activity features lighter bowling balls and shorter lanes, making it an inclusive game for all ages.

Best of all, there’s no changing of shoes required.

Challenge friends and family to a friendly game, and see who can score that first strike or turkey.

3) Virtual Reality (VR) games

Beyond the staples, there are also new Virtual Reality (VR) games to level up your arcade experience.

Kids can go on thrilling amusement rides via Virtual Rabbids – where one can choose between an Alpine Adventure, Canyon Chaos, or Holiday Hijinks.

There are also VR games for the brave-hearted – such as King Kong of Skull Island and Storm VR.

Alternatively, for a more vigorous activity, give the ever popular beat saber a go, or engage in a virtual shoot-out with some zombies.

4) Minecraft

If you’re an avid video gamer, there’s the Minecraft Dungeons Arcade.

For the uninitiated, it’s the number one video game in the world.

Minecraft Dungeons Arcade allows up to four players at once, and comprises nine unique levels.

Players can also upgrade their characters with collectible cards, or redeem Minecraft merch with as little as 750 e-tickets.

5) Carnival games

Finally, what would be an arcade without carnival games?

Timezone offers these timeless games aplenty – from claw games and basketball, to Roll-a-ball, where players compete to roll their ball to different speed zones to get their racer toys across the finish line.

Yes, there are several cute plushies to be won.

June Family Fun Fiesta

Which brings us to the exclusive month-long special Timezone Singapore is offering, for the June holidays.

Timezone’s June Family Fun Fiesta promises family outings with no-stress and fun, especially after the examinations.

Across all 14 venues island-wide, there are plenty of games and attractions to enjoy.

Highlights include a special weekday claw pack, where guests can try their luck at 10 claw games, for S$18 only. Free Doraemon bags are redeemable at all Timezone Singapore venues, for plushies caught at selected machines.

On the weekend of June 18 and 19, Timezone is also hosting a “Family Carnival” for everyone in the family.

For a fun-filled family time, get the S$30 carnival pass to play its curated game challenges, which include carnival games, claw games, ice ball, and bowling, and stand to win up to S$100 in Timezone credits.

Popcorn, drinks, and sure-win prizes are also guaranteed.

In addition, receive extra game credits with Timezone’s Double Deal promotions, available in June:

Buy S$100, get S$200 + 500 e-tickets

Buy S$200, get S$400 + 1,200 e-tickets

Buy S$50, get S$100

For party room bookings, Timezone is offering all Mothership readers a 10 per cent discount off all packages, when using the quote “Mothership10''. The offer is valid until Aug. 31, 2022.

The June Family Fiesta is ongoing now, and runs until June 26, 2022.

For more information, click here.

Top images via Timezone Singapore

This writer’s all-time favourite game is air hockey. Sponsored article by Timezone Singapore.