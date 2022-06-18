Up to 85% off Tefal cookware, kitchen & home appliances from Jun. 25 to 26 at its Ang Mo Kio warehouse sale

Bargain hunters, you’re in for a treat.

Tefal will be having a warehouse sale from June 25 to 26, 2022 with huge discounts of up to 85 per cent on cookware, kitchen, home appliances and more.

Customers can also look out for daily special deals where selected cookware, kitchen and home appliances will be priced at only S$5.

Besides Tefal products, WMF forged kitchen knives, drinkware (water decanter, beer glass), Krups coffee machine and Rowenta oven will also be available at attractive prices.

Here are some of the deals you can’t miss out on:

Tefal Mini Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker RK5001 (S$60)

Usual price: S$179

Sale price: S$60

The Tefal Mini Rice Cooker offers a diverse range of programs and settings powered by Fuzzy Logic technology to automatically adjust cooking temperature and time for perfect rice.

It features a five-layer ceramic inner pot with diamond-shaped coating that ensures durability.

This rice cooker combines 11 functions into one compact device: Rice, Quick Cook, Steam, Congee, Instant Noodles, Porridge, Brown Rice, Reheat, Keep Warm, Adjustable Timer and Preset.

Tefal Easygliss Plus Steam Iron FV5718 (S$35)

Usual price: S$109

Sale price: S$35

The Tefal Easygliss Plus Steam Iron is a high-performance Made in France steam iron with a smooth-gliding Durilium Airglide soleplate which is scratch resistant and durable.

It also features 2500W of power for quick heat-up time, a continuous steam output of up to 45g/minute and a steam boost of up to 195g/minute to iron out thicker fabrics and stubborn creases.

Tefal Dualforce 2-in-1 Handstick Vacuum TY6756 (S$110)

Usual price: S$299

Sale price: S$110

At only 2.5 kilograms, the lightweight Dualforce 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner features a motorized suction head with LED lights for enhanced visibility to clean under furniture or in low-light areas.

It also features a folding handle for easy storage, high-performance Lithium-Ion battery with a runtime of up to 45 minutes and a five-hour charge cycle.

Tefal Fry Delight White Air Fryer FX1000 (S$80)

Usual price: S$299

Sale price: S$80

The Tefal Fry Delight White Air Fryer makes use of 3D Air pulse technology to cook crispy fried food that is also tender on the inside, with little to no oil.

Besides frying, the device can also grill, roast and bake.

Tefal Clear Cook 5-piece Cookware Set B266S5 (S$45)

Usual price: S$190

Sale price: S$45

The Tefal Clear Cook 5-piece cookware set consists of a 22cm Stewpot with glass lid, a 28cm Wok Pan, a 20cm Frying Pan and a spatula.

It also features durable non-stick coating for ease of cleaning and Tefal’s patented THERMO-SIGNAL heat indicator that turns to a solid red when the pan reaches the ideal starting cooking temperature.

Shoppers can get an extra S$5 off when they shop the Clear Cook 5-piece cookware set at certain time slots.

Tefal Cake Factory Delices KD801D (S$99)

Usual price: S$459

Sale price: S$99

The Tefal Cake Factory Delices makes baking a breeze with smart temperature control that bakes perfect home-baked treats every time.

It has five automatic programs:

Cakes to share

Individual cakes

Lava cakes

Meringues

Dairy desserts

It also features a manual programme that allows users to melt chocolate or bake a tarte tatin.

The set comes with a CREABAKE tray, six CREABAKE muffin cups, six CREABAKE mini cake cups, one large metal mold for big cakes, a support frame and a recipe booklet with over 30 recipe ideas.

S$5 Deals across different time slots

That’s not all.

Customers can also expect to shop a variety of deals across different time slots.

During which, selected items will be sold at low prices including:

Blendforce 2 Blender + Grinder BL4271 - S$5 (U.P. S$89.90)

Tefal Travel City 0.5L Kettle KO1201 - S$5 (U.P. S$59.00)

Tefal Pocket Power Hair Dryer HV1720 - S$5 (U.P. S$32.00)

Tefal Cookware Expertise 16cm Saucepan C62022 - S$5 (U.P. S$89.00)

Top spenders contest promotion

During the sale, the top two spenders can stand a chance to win prizes worth over S$1,000 such as a Tefal product hamper that includes home and kitchen appliances like an oven.

Shoppers will be selected based on the highest spending in a single receipt during the qualifying period:

Day one: June 25

Day two: June 26

To be eligible for the promotion, spend and submit your receipt. Each winner is entitled to win one prize per qualifying period.

Tefal Warehouse Sale

Where: The Grassroots’ Club, 190 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, S568046,

When: 10am to 7pm, June 25 to 26, 2022

