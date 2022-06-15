Cafe worker, 23, pursues diploma in design & events while juggling full-time job

Some people find it easy to identify and define their path to pursue their passions.

Others struggle with the dilemma of furthering their studies or joining the workforce, unsure about which would be more beneficial to their personal goals.

Instead of giving up one or the other, 23-year-old Tan Jia Wei chooses to juggle both.

Tan is pursuing a part-time Diploma in Design and Media (Digital Entertainment and Events) at Republic Polytechnic (RP) while juggling a full-time job in the F&B industry.

The student admitted that he initially planned to focus on working in the F&B industry after completing his Higher Nitec in Interactive Design course and National Service.

He elaborated that he decided to return to school after ITE and NS as he has “already lost interest” in what he studied in ITE.

He also pointed out the constantly evolving nature of Information Technology (IT) and implied that the knowledge he has learnt in the field may not be very useful in the future unless he continues to update himself on the latest news and technology.

However, Tan told Mothership his longtime interest has always been design and media, specifically design, in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (MICE) and media industry.

Upon learning that RP was offering a part-time course that could allow Tan to pursue his passion, it piqued his interest and the rest was history.

Design & ‘behind the scenes’ work

Tan said he initially thought that design would be a dominating factor in the course.

He elaborated that he assumed most of the work would occur “behind a computer screen” and involve “photoshop works, illustrations, etc.”

As a result, he expected the lecturers to focus more on video and audio editing.

After four months into the course, he discovered “there is a lot going on behind the scenes” in the industry.

He shared that he expected the modules to have "much more hands-on" tasks.

For example, one of the audio courses showed him the flurry of action that went on behind the curtains of each show that were managed by audio technicians, light coordinators, and floor managers—all of whom were crucial in ensuring that the show goes on.

Time flexibility

For now, Tan keeps the show going on at the ice cream cafe he works at.

“I have always wanted to work while doing my studies,” Tan said, explaining that being able to do so allows him to manage his time more efficiently.

Furthermore, it also puts the onus on him to set aside time to complete the assignments and e-learning lessons each week.

Being in such a situation allows Tan to build time management skills and hone his ability to multi-task — skills that are valued in many jobs across industries.

Also, relevant work experience is highly valued when applying for a job.

Unfortunately, fresh graduates often find themselves in a chicken-and-egg conundrum, which Tan might be able to escape.

Studying on a part-time basis allows Tan to keep his full-time job that provides a stable income as well as help him gain job experience, he said.

His main job scope at the ice cream cafe revolves around customer service, which he is not a stranger to.

According to Tan, he learns about consumer needs and how to attract potential customers by observing the events and promotions happening in-store — something that he feels could be useful in his future job in the events industry.

The minimum of two days of classes per week also helps to ease his “work-study load”, Tan said.

While he did not find it difficult to adjust to the schedule, he conceded “committing to certain things” could be hard, especially if there’s work and class on the same day.

“With proper time management, all the difficulties can be avoided,” he said.

He plans his day-to-day schedule around his work schedule on a weekly basis as it’s “easier to work around” with the days he is not working.

On these days, he either attends class or does his assignments to stay on top of deadlines.

Of course, juggling work and studies can be tiring and stressful but the 23-year-old sees it as “part of adulting”.

The part-time student copes with stress by allocating time to meet with his friends or resting at home.

No back-to-school jitters

Despite the reduced contact time compared to his full-time peers, Tan shared that lecturers offer additional classes to students who need more help when they are available.

It reassures him to see that lecturers are dedicated to teaching all their students regardless if they are studying part-time or full-time.

Tan’s classmates comprise students who are both younger and older than him but it does not make him feel out of place.

Instead, he clicks well with his classmates, including a shared sense of humour.

Career goals

While the design aspect of the course attracted him initially, Tan revealed that he has developed a newfound “interest” in events management.

His newfound interest is strong enough to sway him from a design-centric career that he was seeking in the beginning.

Some job positions that Tan is hoping to hold after he graduates are events coordinator or events manager.

If not, he is happy to return to his first love, which is design, and make his mark as a graphics illustrator.

