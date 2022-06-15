NOVELA’s Great Beauty Sale has up to 80% off over 1,000 luxury beauty products from June 16 to 19, 2022

From June 16 to 19, NOVELA will be having its Great Singapore Sale where shoppers can enjoy up to 80 per cent off over 1,000 luxury beauty products.

Since this sale is only available to NOVELA members, you can sign up to be a member for free to enjoy the sale here,

After successfully registering, you will receive an extra S$5 off.

During the sale, expect a plethora of brands like Givenchy, Hermes, SK-II, Chloe and more at discounted prices.

What’s more, you’ll be able to redeem a NOVELA Mini Jewelry Box and cash vouchers when you spend a minimum amount in a single receipt.

Here are some of the products you can expect:

Bobbi Brown Luxe Eyeshadow #Moonstone

Retail price: S$57

NOVELA sale price: S$39.90

NARS Light Reflecting Setting Pressed Powder #5894 Translucent

Retail price: S$62

NOVELA sale price: S$42.90

Givenchy Rose Perfecto Lip Balm L’Interdit

Retail price: S$54

NOVELA sale price: S$43.20

Lancome Absolue Cushion SPF50++/PA+++ 100 13g

Retail price: S$140

NOVELA sale price: S$96.90

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Serum 55ml

Retail price: S$229

NOVELA sale price: S$149.90

Lancome Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate 115ml

Retail price: S$315

NOVELA sale price: one for S$229.90, 2 for S$399.90

SK-II Facial Treatment Gentle Cleanser 120g

Retail price: S$93

NOVELA sale price: Two for $129.90

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil Free Gel Cream 125ml

Retail price: S$98

NOVELA sale price: S$69.90

Giorgio Armani Di Gio Homme Eau De Toilette 100ml

Retail price: S$123

NOVELA sale price: S$89.9

Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum 50ml

Retail price: S$160

NOVELA sale price: S$114.90

Chloe Love Story Eau De Parfum 75ml

Retail price: S$192

NOVELA sale price: S$89.90

Jo Malone Wild BlueBell 30ml

Retail price: S$110

NOVELA sale price: One for S$76.90, two for S$139.90

NOVELA In-house brand

Bioeffect Facial Essence 100ml

Retail price: S$148

NOVELA sale price: S$119.90

Filorga Time Filler Eyes 15ml

Retail price: S$89

NOVELA sale price: S$80.10

Receive cash vouchers and free gifts when you shop

If you think that these sale prices are enticing, wait till you hear this.

Shoppers can receive up to S$80 worth of cash vouchers when they make a minimum spend in a single receipt:

Get a S$10 instant rebate when you spend a minimum of S$300

Get a S$25 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$500

Get a S$35 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$618

Get a S$50 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$800

Get a S$80 cash voucher when you spend a minimum of S$1200

The cash vouchers are available while stocks last and on a first come first serve basis.

You can also redeem a free NOVELA Mini Jewellery Box when you spend a minimum of S$200 in a single receipt at any NOVELA stores or official website, while stocks last.

Receive a free Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-aging Daily serum 50ml with a minimum spend of S$1400 (Worth S$362).

Shop NOVELA’s Great Singapore Sale

Customers can shop NOVELA’s Great Singapore Sale from June 16 to 19 online or in store.

Here’s a list of NOVELA’s outlets:

SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

NorthPoint: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01 - 182 / 183 / 184, Singapore 769098

IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02 - 41, Singapore 609601

YUEHWA: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

[email protected] Novena Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37 Singapore 307683

Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50 Singapore 828761

Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

All photos via NOVELA

