June family fun: Light shows, royal summer camp & more at up to 40% discounts

The June school term break will soon be upon us, and for parents, that means one thing – having your kids at home 24/7, all day, every day. Yay.

If staying home with mini versions of you isn’t your idea of wholesome family fun, then these new activities on Klook that run throughout the month of June might just be what you need.

There’s even better news for parents: In support of Made For Families, Klook has curated a series of family-friendly deals and activities to encourage families to create joyful memories and adventures together.

Let’s dive right in:

1. Engage your inner child (and your child) at the Children's Festival

Gardens by the Bay presents the Children's Festival featuring Around the World with Kiztopia.

This round-the-world extravaganza features larger-than-life inflatable displays, a fun learning adventure with Bell The Bear and his friends on their hot air balloons.

Kids can pick up a complimentary activity booklet, complete a mission, and bring home an exclusive sticker sheet.

The Children’s Festival also features the Tiger's Sports Arena (S$18 per ticket, S$16 for Friends of the Gardens) where kids can try their hand at various sports carnival games like basketball, baseball, and a ring toss.

Kids four to 12 years old might also be interested in creating their own masterpiece at Happy's Craft World (S$8 per ticket, S$7 for Friends of the Gardens).

You can get tickets to both Tiger’s Sports Arena and Happy’s Crafts World at a bundle deal of S$22 (15 per cent off).

For every paid ticket for a child, an adult is allowed to accompany them for free. However, the adult must purchase a ticket if they wish to participate in the activities.

Date: May 28, 2022 to June 19, 2022

Time: 10am to 7pm

Venue: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay

Do note that there are time slots for Tiger’s Sports Arena and Happy’s Craft World. More details in the booking link below.

Book your tickets here.

2. Take pretty pictures at Light Wave: Isle of Light

Those looking for a more Instagrammable activity might enjoy the Light Wave: Isle of Light experience (S$8 from Sun to Thur, S$10 on Fri and Sat).

Part of i Light Singapore, these light structures invite you to “explore new possibilities”. There’s also a holographic mesh that is sure to elicit oohs and aahs.

We’re not sure what kind of forests the designers grew up looking at but these colourful tubes were designed to “recreate the immersive experience of being in a forest”. Go figure.

You can get a discount of 12.5 per cent if you purchase a bundle of four tickets, and a discount of 25 per cent if you purchase a bundle of five tickets.

Date: June 3, 2022 to June 26, 2022

Time: 7.30pm to 11.00pm (Sun to Thu); 7.30pm to 12.00am (Fri to Sat)

Venue: Marina Bay Lower Boardwalk (Near Red Dot Design Museum)

Book your tickets here.

3. Stuff yourself with good food & music at GastroBeats 2022

If you love food, music, and basking in an abundance of good vibes, GastroBeats is for you.

Touted as Singapore’s urban lifestyle playground, this is where you can indulge in live performances, food from renowned local and international culinary personalities, graffiti art installations, and – brace your inner child – bouncy castles of life-sized food at Jumptopia.

A general entry ticket costs S$9.

A visit to the life-sized food bouncy castles will cost S$20.50.

Visa cardholders can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on all tickets.

Date: June 3, 2022 to June 26, 2022

Time: 10.30am to 10.30pm (Jumptopia 4pm to 10pm)

Venue: Bayfront Event Space

Book your tickets here.

4. Set sail on an adventure

Sail away on an adventure on Resorts World Cruise’s Genting Dream, which sets sail on June 15. There are two promotions to enjoy:

Free upgrade to Balcony Cabin with two pax starting from S$718

Kids can sail for free with cruise packages in the month of June, starting from S$1170 for two adults and one child.

Book your tickets here.

Klook x Made For Families Promotion

This selection of activities below are part of the Klook x Made For Families promotion that encourages families to create joyful memories and adventures together.

1. Get an adrenaline rush on the Skyline Luge & Skyride

The Sentosa Skyride offers panoramic views of Sentosa Island and the South China Sea as you ride to the top in a four-seater chairlift.

Then descend via the Skyline Luge which boasts four thrilling tracks to choose from: Kuppu Kuppu Trail, Expedition Trail, Jungle Trail, and Dragon Trail.

Families can enjoy the Joy of Family promotion (S$29.70) which consists of:

Three Skyride tickets

Three Luge tickets

Free child doubling (for children below 6 years old to share the same luge cart)

Date: Daily, except Tuesdays

Time: The Skyline Luge operates at different times throughout the year. Check this link for its current opening hours.

Venue: 45 Siloso Beach Walk

Book your tickets here.

2. Splash out at Wild Wild Wet

Singapore’s largest water park offers 16 exhilarating water slides and features, such as the Lazy River, the Mat Racer Slide, and Asia's longest free fall water slides with vertical drop speeds of up to 50 feet per second.

And it is the perfect place to cool off in this hot weather.

The Joy of Family promotion (S$112 for peak period, S$80 for off-peak period) offers:

Two Adult Day Passes

Two Child Day Passes

Unlimited access to all rides

Use of shower and other facilities

Life jacket and baby carriers

Date: Daily, except Tuesdays

Time: Mondays to Fridays: 12pm to 6pm; Saturdays, Sundays, school term breaks, public holidays: 11am - 6pm

Venue: 1 Pasir Ris Close

Book your tickets here.

3. Learn to make candles and rainbow macrame

Feeling like creating some craftwork with your kids? Try this candle and macrame-making workshop.

Families can choose between a candle wax ornament workshop for three (S$118) and a rainbow macrame workshop for three (S$149).

Date: Mondays to Thursdays, Saturdays

Time: 10am - 11.30am; 1.30pm - 3pm; 4pm - 5.30pm

Venue: Nadra Louise Studio Pte Ltd,10 Ubi Crescent #01-62 Ubi Techpark Singapore 408564

Book your tickets here.

4. Enjoy a fun-filled day at Kiztopia

Enjoy over 18 different play areas that feature giant slides, indoor driving zones, obstacle courses, and more.

Your children can also learn while having fun. According to Kidztopia, each play area is designed with specific learning objectives to help cultivate social, emotional, and motor skills.

The Family Bundle (S$104) comprises two adult’s tickets and two children’s tickets as well as two kid’s meals from Kith.

Date: Daily

Time: Check link for specific time slots.

Venue: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, #01-09, Singapore 039594.

Book your tickets here.

5. Sail the seas on a private yacht

If you enjoy the sun and the sea, perhaps take your brood out to sea on a private yacht (S$599).

Families can enjoy a 30 per cent discount. Aside from cruising past the Southern Islands, you can also anchor at Eagle Bay or dock at Lazarus pontoon to stretch your legs.

Each sailing lasts four hours, meaning you get plenty of time to grow tired of each other bond as a family. Be sure to make use of the free water mats and kayaks for your ultimate experience out at sea.

Date: Daily

Time: 10am - 2pm; 3pm - 7pm

Venue: Sail out from Marina at Keppel Bay

Book your tickets here.

6. Have a royally good time at Tiara Society’s Summer Camp

Touted as Singapore’s first and only royal-themed dress-up indoor playland, your kids can engage in creative and imaginative play through dress-ups in a magical fairy tale setting.

Families can get the Family Pass for four (S$110) which covers admission tickets for two adults and two children or the weeklong Summer Camp (S$551) which promises to keep your children meaningfully engaged during school holidays with four different tracks: Culture and culinary, Sports, The Arts and Junior Camp.

Date: Daily

Time: 9.30am to 4.30pm

Venue: Coastal Play Grove, 902 East Coast Parkway

Book your tickets here.

More Joy of Family June term break deals can be found here.

