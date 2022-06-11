Amidst rising costs, here’s how you can save more on daily essentials 

With the rising cost of living in Singapore, many families may find themselves adjusting their monthly household budget and tightening their purse strings.

While some may try to cut out unnecessary things from their shopping expenses, there are certain essentials like soap and toothpaste that one just can’t do without.

In a bid to help households save on daily essentials amidst rising costs, Guardian will be extending its “Low Prices Locked to Stay Low” campaign until the end of 2022.

For the uninitiated, the campaign was introduced to help customers stretch their dollar by keeping hundreds of prices for daily essentials low.

Under this initiative, customers can enjoy long-term savings of up to 30 per cent on hundreds of popular health and wellness products.

The best part? Products chosen for the campaign include best-selling items over the past year.

This means that customers can get their favourite essentials at great value all year round.

Here are some of the items with prices that are locked to stay low.

Stock up on products with bundle deals

If you’re planning to stock up on your favourite products, get the most bang for your buck when you purchase bundle deals.

For example, if a family uses a bottle of Dove Bodywash a month, Guardian’s campaign can help them save S$103.20 a year just on body wash.

1. Dove Bodywash Beauty Nourishing Twinpack (Two 1L bottles)

Price: S$10.90 (U.P. S$19.50)

2. Laurier Super Slimguard Day 22.5cm Twinpack (Two 20s)

Price: S$6.40 (U.P. S$12.30)

3. Guardian Ultra Soft Facial Cotton (Three 200s)

Price: S$6.20 for two (U.P.S$4.20 each)

4. Darlie Double Action Toothpaste (Two 225g)

Price: S$4.90 (U.P. S$8)

5. Guardian 2-Ply Tissue Box (Four 150s)

Price: S$6.50 for two (U.P. S$3.90 each)

Save when you buy Guardian’s house brand

Pro tip: Guardian Own Brand products are priced at least 20 per cent cheaper compared to other brands in the market.

Consider some of these items the next time you’re shopping for your daily essentials.

1. Guardian Deluxe Blood Pressure Monitor

Price: S$59.90 (U.P. S$89.90)

2. Guardian Fever & Pain Relief Tablet Paracetamol 500mg

Price: S$9.20 (U.P. S$11.50)

3. Guardian Aloe Vera Gel 250ml

Price: S$7.45 (U.P. S$9.90)

Check out the bargain bins for S$2 deals

To maximise savings, don’t forget to check out the bargain bins for S$2 deals you can’t miss out on.

1. Guardian Essential Goat Milk Bath 1L

Price: S$2 (U.P. S$4)

2. Guardian Antibacterial Wet Wipes Fragrance Free 10s

Price: S$2 for two (U.P.S$1.20 each)

3. Guardian Anti-Odor Kitchen hand wash 500ml

Price: S$2 (U.P. S$3.90)

Other best-selling products

Here are some of Guardian’s other best-selling products with prices that are locked to stay low.

Greenlife Health Smart Fish Oil 300s

Price: S$33 (U.P. S$60)

Garnier Micellar Water Pink

Price: S$12.50 (U.P. S$17.90)

View the top 10 must-haves here:

More daily essentials added to the campaign

Customers will also be happy to know that Guardian has added even more popular daily Own Brand essentials to the initiative this year.

Shopping for daily essentials under Guardian “Low Prices Locked To Stay Low” is extra convenient.

Customers can shop hundreds of health and beauty essentials at lowered and locked price at all Guardian stores including Shop-in-Shop in Giant stores and online at www.guardian.com.sg.

Simply keep a lookout for the orange lock decal that marks these lowered and locked deals.

This sponsored article by Guardian made the writer want to shop for her daily essentials at the nearest outlet.