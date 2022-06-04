Chanel, Dior & YSL handbags, Europe, Bali & Australia travel packages to be won at the 6.6 - 7.7 Great Shopee Sale

If you’ve always had your eye on a shiny new Chanel handbag, Dior tote or PS5, you’re in luck.

Spend and Win Great Prizes Worth Up to S$100,000 (June 6 to July 7)

Get ready for The Hottest Mid-Year Festival and non-stop shop-entertainment during Shopee’s 6.6 - 7.7 Great Shopee Sale.

Expect an entire line-up of activities and an entire month full of Great Sales, Great Fun.

What’s more, collect golden tickets for the giveaway when you cart out from June 6 to July 7 and you might just walk away with prizes beyond your wildest dreams.

Here’s how you can collect the Golden Tickets:

Check out daily from June 6 to July 7 to get Golden Tickets for the S$100,000 giveaway

Users must cart out during the respective days to win that day’s prizes

How to receive the Golden Tickets:

Every order entitles shoppers to claim one Golden Ticket

Tap on the Festival Box to claim Golden Ticket(s)

These Golden Tickets are your chances to win the prize of the day

On June 6, over S$20,000 worth of prizes including a 13D10N travel package in Europe and a Chanel Boy might just be yours.

Plus, there will be a ton of chances to walk away a winner because a slew of other daily giveaway prizes worth S$100,000 await during this irresistible month-long sale.

These prizes include:

Shoppers can also look forward to upsized 15 per cent cashback vouchers daily and free shipping vouchers with S$0 minimum spend exclusively on June 6, June 25, and July 7.

The fun doesn’t end here, though.

Don’t miss out on the 6.25 Super Shiok Sale, where you can look forward to S$0.10 Hourly Deals, S$0.01 ShopeePay Deals, All-Day S$25 Cashback, and more.

Come July 7 during the 7.7 Great Shopee Sale Finale, enjoy a cup of free bubble tea when you cart out with ShopeePay.

Here are some highlights to expect when the 6.6 - 7.7 Great Shopee Sale kicks off on June 6, including S$6 Off S$50 Brand Vouchers.

On June 6, check out bestseller items going at unbelievably low prices, with over 55,000 deals going at up to 80 per cent off.

You can also keep a look out for S$66 & Under Great Deals.

Thinking of getting your hands on products from SKII, Xiaomi, or Omnidesk?

Take this chance to get them at a steal during Shopee’s sale by grabbing Upsized Bank Vouchers such as S$25 off a minimum spend of S$250.

This way, you’re guaranteed to get massive savings on a wide range of authentic brands.

Psst, there will also be 66 per cent & Up Bestselling Deals on best sellers and S$6 Crazy Hot Deals.

Night owls will want to keep your eyes peeled during the 24hour Brands Flash Sale.

Shopee is serving up great late night deals from 12am to 2am, and 10pm to 12am, on brands such as Samsung, Shopee Supermarket, and Walch.

Shoppers can also get excited and expect an attractive lineup of deals across a whopping 21 timeslots.

From 10am to 11am, and 1pm to 2pm, look out for the S$0.10 Flash Deals Relay that will be refreshed every 10 minutes.

Amazingly low S$0.10 and More Great Deals

The deals don’t end here.

There will also be price reductions that are as low as S$0.10 and S$0.99 Flash Deals.

You can also enjoy unbeatable prices from special collections priced at S$0.50, S$0.99, S$1.99.

Also, don’t miss out on Everything at S$2 Deals, Best Summer Buys, and Summer Dine Out Specials.

If you’re looking for something fun to do during the mid-year season, this is the perfect time to save on a variety of activities with Top Activity Deals.

Expect the best savings on all kinds of entertainment - be it going to the cinema or heading out for dinner.

If you are heading abroad, check out the Overseas Travel Essentials and save on luggages, SIM cards, organizers and more, which will be going at low prices.

Durian lovers will not want to miss the Great Durian Sale, where you will find durians priced at S$9.90 with free shipping (minimum spend of S$5), plus next day delivery.

Shoppers will also stand a chance to win S$100 worth of durians.

Sure-win bubble tea during ShopeePay Happy Hour

Bubble tea lovers, here’s something specially for you.

From June 6 to July 7, pay with ShopeePay and stand a chance to get your hands on a plethora of prizes.

Shopee coins, ShopeePay vouchers and bubble tea offline partner vouchers are up for grabs when you pay with ShopeePay.

All you have to do is:

Transfer a minimum of S$10 to ShopeePay to win prizes

Look out for sure-win prizes like ShopeePay vouchers and coins worth S$8,000 during the pre-hype period from 12pm to 2pm

Score sure-win bubble tea on spike days (June 6, 15, 25 and July 7) throughout the entire day, from HEYTEA, Chapayom, Milksha and R&B .

Redeem Free Shipping Vouchers

Looking to save even more?

For the uninitiated, one of the go-to ways to save on Shopee purchases is to stack your vouchers.

Here is how you can redeem Free Shipping Vouchers to maximise your savings:

Claim Free Shipping Vouchers which will be released every Thursday Apply Free Shipping Vouchers at checkout to enjoy free shipping Stack with other Shopee and Shop Vouchers to get the maximum savings.

Check out some of the deals you can’t miss out on:

TRIPLE SIX PLUS - Vacuum Freeze-Dried Mhorn Thong Durian 100g

Usual Price: S$15.90

Sale Price: S$14.31

Sale Date: June 6

Click here to add to cart.

SONY Wireless Noise Cancel Headphone

Usual Price: S$499

Sale Price: S$345

Sale Date: June 6

Click here to add to cart.

Estee Lauder (New 7th Gen) Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex (50ml/100ml)

Usual Price: S$175

Sale Price: S$94.90

Sale Date: June 6

Click here to add to cart.

Roborock S7 MaxV ULTRA Robot Vacuum

Usual Price: S$$2598

Sale Price: S$1499

Sale Date: June 6

Click here to add to cart.

Suntory Roku Gin 700ml

Usual Price: S$78.90

Sale Price: S$52

Sale Date: June 6

Click here to add to cart.

Kinohimitsu Birdnest Chia Seed/ Reddates/Collagen

Usual Price: S$52

Sale Price: S$129.70

Sale Date: June 6

Click here to add to cart.

Thirsty Mixed Craft Beers & Ciders [Bundle of 10]

Usual Price: S$$62

Sale Price: S$42

Sale Date: June 6

Click here to add to cart.

New to Shopee? Here’s another reason to join in on the savings.

New users can enjoy S$10 off their first purchase with no minimum spend by using the voucher code SHOPEE6677GSS.

*This promotion is only valid till July 7. Limited redemptions only.

Download the Shopee app here.

