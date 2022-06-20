Up to S$250 off homegrown brand Dreamcore’s custom PCs from now till June 30

If you’ve been looking for a sign to get a custom PC, look no further.

Up to S$250 off

Dreamcore, a Singapore-owned custom-made PC brand, is partnering with Pace to offer up to S$250 off its custom computers.

And what’s more, you can opt to split your big-ticket custom PC purchase into three separate payments when you pay with Pace.

For those who already have a custom computer in mind, all you need to do is spend a minimum of S$2,000 in your next Dreamcore order to redeem the S$250 Pace voucher.

If the custom computer you have been eyeing does not hit that price range, not to worry, because there is also a voucher for you.

Simply spend a minimum of S$1,000 to qualify for the Pace S$100 off voucher when you are carting out.

Alternatively, pay with your Pace card to earn 20 per cent back. This will be delivered to you in Pace Perk points, which can be used to offset your next Pace purchase.

If you haven’t heard, Pace is the new way to make buy now, pay later payments, where you can split your big-ticket purchases from your favourite stores into three interest-free instalments.

It has recently launched the Pace Card, which is a new and innovative way for shoppers to buy now pay later online.

The Pace card can be conveniently used at other Pace merchants like Dreamcore as well as places that accept Visa.

These deals will run from now until June 30, 2022.

An introduction to Dreamcore & its custom PCs

For those new to Dreamcore, or custom computers in general, you should customise your computer to best suit your needs.

This is because it not only helps you save money in the long run, but also ensures the longevity of your machine, whether you are a content creator, illustrator, designer, gamer, streamer, animator, or curious first-timer.

However, the countless moving parts and endless possibilities that custom computers have to offer may be rather daunting for first-timers.

The good thing is that Dreamcore has professionals who are ready to render support to new users, who may be less tech-savvy.

This offers customers a fuss-free experience when building their custom PC, and at the same time, empowers them with the technological ins and outs of a custom computer.

No matter what your needs may be, you can rest assured that Dreamcore’s consultants are equipped to find you a custom computer with the complementary specifications to match your requirements.

For those who are not sure where to start, here’s a sneak preview of what Dreamcore has to offer:

Dreamcore Ghost 2022

Dreamcore has named its Ghost custom PC ‘The Essential Battlestation’ for gamers.

This is because the machine comes packed with all the essentials to support multiplayer video games for casual gamers.

At the same time, it can also rise up to meet the high performance requirements of those who play games such as DOTA, Valorant and Apex Legends competitively.

The Ghost is not just great on the inside, but also from the outside.

The machine is sleek and minimalistic. Its all-steel chassis comes in two colours – black and white – and has a swivel-out tempered glass panel to showcase the components.

There are several ways to configure your Ghost.

Dreamcore Ghost Tier 2 (AMD)

For instance, the Ghost Tier 2 comes with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600 processor, which has six cores, making its performance not only great for gaming but also for running other applications and programmes simultaneously.

Additionally, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card, which serves up crisp high-definition graphics.

The Ghost Tier 2 retails from S$1,299, and the good news is that there is a S$100 off Pace voucher, and the sum can be split up into three months instalment when paying with Pace.

Dreamcore Ghost Tier 5.5 (AMD)

The Ghost Tier 5.5 is for those who mean serious business.

Under this tier, the Ghost machine is fitted with the new AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600 processor, which was released in April 2022.

It also has six cores, but unlike the previous AMD processor, it is significantly faster by as much as 17 per cent.

The Ghost Tier 5.5 comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX™ 3060 graphics card, which serves up graphics that knocks the previously mentioned graphics card out of the park.

Think ultra-fast and ultra-crisp graphics that are as much as 40 per cent faster and 34 per cent better.

Aside from the improved gaming experience, this will definitely come in handy for those who require a reliable custom PC for graphics-intensive work, such as photo processing, video editing, and 3D-rendering.

While the Ghost Tier 5.5 comes with better performance, the price tag is not exorbitantly higher than the previous tier, and prices start from S$1,625 for 1440P performance.

Like before, the price is lowered by S$100 through a Pace voucher, and payments can be over three months.

Dreamcore Apollo Tier 4 (AMD)

The Apollo is one of Dreamcore’s latest offerings that provides another option for users who are after the all-white aesthetic.

The custom PC comes in a sleek white chassis and its components, such as the cooler and cables, are mostly white, allowing it to blend in seamlessly with your all-white tabletop accessories.

The Apollo Tier 4 has similar specifications as the Ghost Tier 5.5 built, except that it comes with 500GB more storage.

If you thought the previous graphic card was great, this one is even better.

The Apollo Tier 4 comes with a MSI RTX 3070 Ti 8GB graphics card that runs 57 per cent faster and serves 55 per cent better graphics that runs well on 4K.

Prices for the Apollo Tier 4 start from S$2,475 and there is a S$250 Pace voucher that you can utilised.

Do note that there is a small gateway fee for all payments except for direct bank transfers. But don’t fret, Dreamcore's custom PCs will still cost less when you pay with Pace and use its discounts.

About Dreamcore and Pace

For more types of custom computers that are currently on sale for June 2022, click here.

These are just a drop in the ocean for what Dreamcore has to offer in terms of custom computers.

The homegrown brand, which was founded in 2016, aspires to make customisable computers accessible to the masses.

The team, who considers themselves as craftsmen, constantly seek to design and create better products by challenging norms and pushing boundaries.

This is evidenced in 2017, when they launched a backpack-sized custom PC, which is one of the smallest of such machines in the world back then.

Most recently in 2021, the local PC building company ventured into uncharted territory by launching Dreambook Touch 15, its custom laptop.

Dreamcore’s collaboration with Pace, where they combine their custom PC know-how with Pace’s three separate interest-free instalment payments, allows everyone to now own their very own custom PCs easily and affordably.

Eugene Lim, co-founder at Dreamcore: "Working with Pace was a no-brainer to us - thanks to them, we're able to make even our most premium builds affordable to every Singaporean with a debit or credit card."

Terence Quah, director of Pace: "Shoppers utilising Pace will be able to enjoy split purchases. On top of that, additional benefits like Pace discounts and Pace Perks can also be redeemed for vouchers.

“We've been doing this together with Dreamcore for the past six months and can't wait to do more (with Dreamcore in the future),” added Quah.

The writer of this Dreamcore sponsored article wants a Dreamcore custom rig for Christmas.

Top image from Facebook by Dreamcore and Winston Wong