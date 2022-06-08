Hello Kitty & My Melody to take over City Square Mall with meet & greets, games & merch till June 26, 2022

If you’re a Sanrio fan, here’s something to look forward to this June holiday.

Hello Kitty and My Melody will be making a special appearance at City Square Mall from now till June 26, 2022, with meet and greets, an e-activity game called Eco Quest and a Sanrio Characters Fair.

Shoppers can also participate in activities and games and redeem gifts as well as vouchers when they spend at the mall.

Here’s what you can expect:

Sanrio Character Fair

Head to level one Atrium to check out the Sanrio Characters Fair from now till June 26.

At the Sanrio Characters Fair, shoppers can purchase Sanrio Character clothes, stationery, plushies, blind boxes, kitchenware and more.

Customers can also receive a Sanrio Character chopstick when they spend a minimum of S$50 at the fair, while stocks last.

Don’t forget to snap some photos at the Hello Kitty and My Melody-themed standees.

Win a Hello Kitty Hamper by completing the Eco Quest

Participate in an exciting e-activity game called Eco Quest and stand a chance to win a Hello Kitty hamper worth S$128.

All you have to do is look out for QR codes at four stations scattered around the mall.

Shoppers can play the games at each station and gain more environmental awareness and eco tips after completing each game.

Three shoppers who have completed all four stations and captured the most creative AR photo will stand a chance to win a Hello Kitty hamper.

To participate, shoppers will have to tag @citysquaremall Facebook and Instagram with their AR photos. Simply scan the QR code at the stations to activate the AR photo function.

To give you a head start, here’s some information about the stations:

Station 1 - Recycle Right (Level 1), near Giordano (#01-27)

Station 2 - Eco Mind (Level 2), near Bata (#02-34)

At station 2, players will learn to be more environmentally aware by matching icons and learning interesting eco tips.

Station 3 - Eco Tip (Level 3), near Dunlopillo (#03-35)

At station 3, reduce the use of plastic bags by bagging items using Eco shopping bags.

Station 4 - Snap an AR photo (Level 4), near Global Art (#04-23)

At station 4, players can spread awareness about saving the environment by taking a creative photo with Hello Kitty & My Melody and sharing it online.

Be rewarded when you shop at City Square Mall

Hello Kitty and My Melody Meet and Greet

Get up close and personal with Hello Kitty and My Melody when you shop at City Square Mall from June 3 to 26, 2022.

Shoppers can redeem a Hello Kitty and My Melody Meet and Greet pass when they spend a minimum of S$50.

*Limited to the first 50 shoppers per session. Passes are redeemable two hours prior to each Meet & Greet session at level two Customer Service Counter.

Each 30-minute Meet and Greet session will happen every Friday at 4pm and 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Redeem a Kawaii Hello Kitty Collapsible Cup

Spend a minimum of S$120* to redeem a Kawaii Hello Kitty Collapsible Cup.

*S$220 if inclusive of NTUC FairPrice, Q&M and/or Schools receipts. Limited to the first 5,000 redemptions, one redemption per shopper per day.

Redeem gift vouchers

Shoppers can also redeem a S$5 CDL Gift Voucher & Merchant Voucher Pack with a minimum spend of S$180*.

*S$280 if inclusive of NTUC FairPrice, Q&M and/or Schools receipts. Limited to the first 4,000 redemptions, one redemption per shopper per day. Requires at least one S$30 receipt from Fashion & Accessories, Health & Beauty or Gifts & Hobbies stores. Visit the full list of stores under these categories on City Square Mall’s website.

All photos via City Square Mall

​​This sponsored article by City Square Mall made the writer want to take part in the Eco Quest so that she can win a Hello Kitty hamper too.