We asked S'poreans what they would do if they were to travel back in time. Here are their answers.

When you reflect on your past, were there moments when you felt you might have made a different decision in hindsight?

What would you do if you were offered the opportunity to travel back in time to “restart” from an earlier point in your life?

Viu has recently launched a Korean drama titled “Again My Life” that tells the story of a 33-year-old prosecutor whose life ended prematurely and was subsequently given the chance to “restart” his life from the time when he was 20 years old.

Curious about how my colleagues and friends would feel if they were offered a similar deal, I asked 30 of them, most of whom would accept it for the following reasons:

1. Increase one’s wealth

Unsurprisingly, a number of people revealed they would take advantage of their knowledge of the present and return in time to make strategic financial decisions to enhance their wealth.

If you could help make life a little more comfortable for yourself and your family, why not?

Personally, I wish I'd started investing and learning about it at a younger age.

Of course, we can’t forget the good ol’ fashioned lottery: Someone else said he’d go back in time to bet on a 4D winning number.

2. Personal relationships and goals

Some were drawn to the opportunity to change the course of their life and improve the way they handled personal relationships, especially with former partners.

One person said: “I would go back to the day my ex cheated on me with my friend. I would sit down with them at the same table without saying a word, and give them a looooooong stare, just to make things awkward.”

Who wouldn’t wish they had dealt with their break-ups in a better way?

Another expressed her desire to spend more time with a deceased loved one if given the chance to return to the past.

“My parents used to drive us to an aunt’s home to spend time with her because she was ill. If I could go back in time, I’d spend more time with her instead of using the computer in one of the rooms, especially since I was her favourite niece. She passed away a year after that.”

3. Change the world

There were also one or two people who shared their courage and ambition of going back in time to disrupt or stop larger-scale events such as the 9/11 attacks.

Why settle for watching superhero movies when you can actually be a hero in real-life?

Second chance at life

Armed with the knowledge (and regrets) of the future, it’s surprising how much one can potentially achieve.

In the Viu Original “Again My Life”, a prosecutor named Kim Hee-woo attempts to change not just one but all three of the aforementioned categories in his second chance at life.

One of Viu’s most-watched dramas at the moment, “Again My Life” is a 16-episode fantasy revenge drama that stars Korean heartthrob Lee Joon-gi as Kim Hee-woo.

You might recognise Lee from popular K-dramas such as “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”, “Flower of Evil” and “Lawless Lawyer”.

If you enjoy watching how corrupt politicians and lawyers are dealt with in K-dramas like “Military Prosecutor Doberman” and “The Devil Judge”, “Again My Life” will be right up your alley with its action-packed, David-and-Goliath narrative about the pursuit of justice and an element of time travel.

Set in modern-day South Korea, the drama kicks off by keeping you on the edge of your seat with Hee-woo losing his life in his futile attempt to take down a powerful corrupt politician.

Due to an unexplained miracle, Hee-woo is offered the chance to restart and make changes to his life in order to improve his chances of achieving his previously unfulfilled goal when the time comes without dying prematurely.

He finds himself transported back to 15 years ago when he was still a college student working part-time as a convenience store employee.

Yes, the fresh-faced 40-year-old Lee plays his character, both as an adult and as a student.

You can check out the trailer here:

Besides his long-term goal of making the corrupt politician pay for his crimes, Hee-woo tries to increase his wealth in the long run by learning about property investment.

He also studies a lot harder in school to improve his grades (something I would totally do if I were in his position).

In addition, the prosecutor-turned-law-student (who later becomes a prosecutor again) shows more concern for his family and friends and makes an effort to strengthen his relationships with them and help them with their individual difficulties.

One of the first big missions that Hee-woo takes on is to save his parents from getting killed in a hit-and-run accident.

Frankly, I expected him to fail because in other time-travel shows, a person’s death typically cannot be avoided or delayed for too long.

However, Hee-woo manages to save his parents’ lives but the hit-and-run driver who survived in his previous life died in the accident instead.

“Again My Life” is unlike Korean dramas that focus on romance (eg. “True Beauty”) or family drama (eg. “A World of Married Couple”).

Instead of being integral to the main narrative, those two elements take the backseat to allow the action scenes and strategic planning of Hee-woo to take centre stage.

Nonetheless, the drama serves up decent female eye candy in the form of not one but three gorgeous actresses, namely Kim Ji-eun, Hong Bi-ra, and Kim Jae-kyung.

Just don’t expect Hee-woo to flirt with them much.

He seems a lot more keen on using his flower boy looks and eloquence to persuade criminals to confess their crimes than date for now.

It doesn’t stop us (and Hee-woo’s friends) from shipping him with our favourite female character.

As much as I enjoy a good ol’ rom-com sometimes, I’ve been gravitating towards shows with a more compelling storyline and captivating character arcs whereby the priority isn’t winning someone’s heart.

With the recent completion of “Military Prosecutor Doberman”, the timely arrival of “Again My Life” has helped to fill the void.

How much of an impact do Hee-woo’s new decisions have on his chances of taking down the corrupt politician? What consequences will he have to grapple with in his attempt to change his fate? What else will he do with his second chance at life?

Stream “Again My Life” on Viu now to find out.

This sponsored article by Viu gave the writer an excuse to ogle her onscreen oppas for work again.

Top images via Jon Tyson on Unsplash and Viu.