Up to 80% off Hotels & Experiences in S’pore, Thailand, Bali & more from May 25 to 31, 2022

The June holidays are just around the corner and Traveloka is pulling out all the stops.

From May 25 (10am) to May 31 (11:59pm), Traveloka will be holding an EPIC SALE with discounts of up to 80 per cent off on Hotels, Flights, Attractions and Tours in both Singapore and several countries in Asia.

One can also expect extra stackable vouchers worth S$1,195 for the following and more:

Hotels

Flights

Attractions

Airport Transfers

Beauty and Spa Experiences

During the week, there will be a special country sale from 12am to 10am each day, where you’ll be able to get special prices on Hotels and Experiences in six Asian countries (one country per day).

Here are the six participating countries to look forward to during each respective country sale:

With Traveloka, stay at Ji Hotel Orchard Singapore from S$117 per night.

The hotel is located within a three-minute walk to Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station, which conveniently connects to many destinations in Singapore, including the Central Business District.

You can also enjoy Singapore Zoo tickets from just S$46 per pax, where you’ll get to:

Visit fascinating zones like the Primate Kingdom, Wild Africa, RepTopia, Treetops Trail, among many others

Take a trip into the tropical rainforest as you explore Fragile Forest, an open concept 20,000 cubic metre biodome. Say hello to Lesser mouse-deer, Two-Toed sloth, White-faced Saki monkeys, Malayan flying foxes, Toco toucans and more

If you desire a holiday getaway far away from the crowds, you will be delighted with how serene and peaceful it is at Crest Resort & Pool Villas in Patong, Thailand.

Thanks to Traveloka, prices for a room start from as low as S$86 per night.

On the other hand, those travelling to Bangkok can consider making a stop at Perception Blind Massage Sathorn Spa Treatments, where prices start from as low as S$20.

Take your pick from various treatments targeted at your whole body, upper body or feet, carried out by blind or visually impaired therapists.

Sweeten the deal by flying to Bangkok from as low as S$81.

If you fancy a trip to Bali, Indonesia, consider staying at Episode Kuta Bali.

With clean and comfortable rooms as well as staff who provide great service, the hotel is perfect for those who wish to travel on a budget.

Prices for a room start from as low as S$43 per night.

You can also take the time to pamper yourself at Theta Spa By The Sea Bali, a beach-front Spa with a peaceful and quiet atmosphere to unwind and relax.

Prices start from S$53 at this beauty spa and you can fly to Bali from as low as S$99.

Alternatively, those travelling to Malaysia can book a room at Liu Men Melaka in Malacca from S$125 per night.

Located at Jonker, the hotel is only 1.21 km away from Melaka River Cruise Boarding Por and within 0.14km from Kampung Keling Mosque.

Stop by the Dark Mansion Museum in Penang, Malaysia's first and only 3D glow in the dark museum, where you can:

Admire special light effects that create day to night transitions

Interact with 2D paintings that turn into 3D images

Ticket prices start from S$7 per person and you can fly to Penang from as low as S$60.

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is a great place to stay when you are visiting Yapak, Philippines.

With quality rooms, service and facilities, this resort is especially suitable for couples seeking a romantic getaway or a honeymoon retreat.

Prices for a room start from S$142 per night.

While in Borocay, be sure to go for the Boracay with Puka Beach Half-Day Land Tour, where ticket prices start from S$16.

In this fun-packed half-day tour, you’ll get to:

Take a photo with Boracay’s famous “Grotto” called Willy’s Rock

Visit Tambisaan and take in the breathtaking view of Crystal Cove, a 2.5-hectare stone-age park sitting on a large coral

Enjoy the free round-trip transfer to and from your hotel in Boracay Island

Fly to Boracay from S$244 with Traveloka.

Those who fancy a trip to Vietnam can consider staying at Cityhouse - City Oasis in Ho Chi Minh.

The hotel has been converted from an old building into short-term holiday apartments and seeks to reconnect guests with nature.

One of the highlights is a curved swimming pool where visitors can immerse themselves in the tranquil surroundings.

According to guest reviews, the hotel also has a 4.5/5 star average rating in the following categories:

Cleanliness

Comfort

Meal

Location

Service

Book with Traveloka to enjoy a room from S$58 per night.

Adrenaline-lovers should also take this chance to try out FRV Go-kart Racing at Dai Nam Track, where prices start from S$91.

The speed sport is suitable for everyone from children to adults and you will be guided through the entire process, from how to control the car to receiving full protective equipment.

With Traveloka, you can fly to Ho Chi Minh from as low as S$79.

Vouchers and EPIC hour

That’s not all.

Those who participated in Traveloka’s Godwy Rush game and Raise a Pet referral during pre-EPIC week (May 18 to 24) can use the vouchers that they’ve collected during the EPIC SALE to get extra discounts.

One can also enjoy up to S$1,195 on bookings with combinable discount vouchers on Hotels, Attractions and Tours (limited vouchers only) during EPIC hour.

During EPIC hour, here’s what you can expect:

To spot deals, look out for EPIC label tags on all Hotels and Attractions. The darker the colour, the greater the discount:

Here’s how you can also hunt for deals:

Turn on your notifications for EPIC surprises via the Traveloka App Join Traveloka’s Telegram group for the latest updates and get special vouchers Enjoy extra discounts with selected bank cards

On May 25, 26, 28 and 30, Traveloka will be holding holiday-themed bazaars where users will find selected destination booths.

Join each booth and unlock different milestones of the best discounts at 80 per cent off on all hotels.

As this is an app-exclusive event, remember to update your Traveloka app for the best experience.

Mystery booths will be revealed on May 30, which is the last day of bazaar.

Livestream

Last but not least, you can watch Traveloka’s livestream on May 25 and 31 and stand a chance to win eight vouchers (worth up to S$280) per session.

Get travel-ready as special guest stars will be sharing more information about Hotel and Experience partners from different destinations.

Mark your calendar for the livestream and grand bazaar so you won’t miss a thing.

Download the Traveloka app to catch the livestream. (IOS, Android)

